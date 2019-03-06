Air traffic control issues cost EU economy $20 billion in 2018: airline body

You are here

The number of EU airline passengers affected by industrial actions hit up 26 percent on the previous year to 334 million in 2018. (AFP)
Reuters
  • ATC industrial action, a lack of controllers or other structural issues were responsible for over 75 percent of delays
  • ‘Progress on aviation has stalled and we are going backwards’
Reuters
BRUSSELS: Air traffic control (ATC) strikes and staff shortages cost the EU economy $19.88 billion (€17.6 billion) in 2018 in the worst year of delays for air passengers in nearly a decade, industry association Airlines for Europe (A4E) said on Wednesday
ATC industrial action, a lack of controllers or other structural issues were responsible for over 75 percent of delays, with the number of EU airline passengers hit up 26 percent on the previous year to 334 million, the industry body said, citing Eurocontrol data.
“Progress on aviation has stalled and we are going backwards,” Michael O’Leary, Ryanair CEO and A4E Chairman, said in a statement which outlined steps to tackle the issue.
“The EU must tackle inefficient ATC monopolies through internationalization of airspace, introduction of competition between ATC providers, and quicker delivery and flexible deployment of air traffic controllers.”
Chief executives of A4E members including British Airways owner IAG, easyJet, Lufthansa as well as Ryanair met on Wednesday for their annual meeting in Brussels, where they also called for revised regulations on passenger rights and airport charges.
The industry group also pledged to renew efforts on sustainability. A4E said operational issues such as ATC strikes had led to 1 million tons of avoidable CO2 emissions since 2014.
The summit was held a day after a study funded by investors said airlines are doing too little in the fight against global warming, adding more fuel-efficient planes and steps to ensure flights are at full capacity would help limit emissions.

Qatar Airways to report second consecutive full year loss, says CEO

Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

Qatar Airways to report second consecutive full year loss, says CEO

  • The carrier reported a $69 million loss last year,
  • Last year, Baker said the airline’s owners might have to put in additional equity
Updated 11 min 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

BERLIN: Qatar Airways will report a second consecutive annual lost this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday, blaming higher fuel costs and unfavorable currency exchange rates.
The state-owned airline has rapidly expanded to new destinations since it lost access to 18 Middle East cities in 2017 due to a diplomatic rift between Qatar and some other Arab states.
“We announced a loss last year and we will announce another loss this year but it doesn’t mean that Qatar Airways is not going to expand or invest,” Akbar Al-Baker told reporters at the ITB travel fair in Berlin.
“We have a very strong balance sheet — regardless if we are temporarily making losses because of our additional operating costs, and the rising fuel price and the loss of (foreign) exchange.”
The airline’s financial year ends on March 31.
Qatar Airways lost access to cities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain in June 2017 when those four countries cut ties with Qatar after accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar denies the charges.
The airline has also been banned from their airspace, meaning its flights to the west and south of the Gulf have to fly longer routes around the four countries, increasing its fuel costs.
The carrier reported a $69 million loss last year, which it blamed on the higher operating costs caused by the dispute.
Last year, Baker said the airline’s owners might have to put in additional equity if the dispute continued over the long term.

