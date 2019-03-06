You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey, Iran to stage joint raid against Kurd rebels
﻿

Turkey, Iran to stage joint raid against Kurd rebels

Turkish interior minister did not reveal which PKK bases will the operation target. (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2019
AFP
0

Turkey, Iran to stage joint raid against Kurd rebels

  • Turkey and other Western countries list the Kurdistan Workers Party as a terror group
  • Iranian security forces have clashed with an affiliate group of PKK in Iran
Updated 06 March 2019
AFP
0

ISTANBUL: Neighbors Turkey and Iran will carry out a joint operation against Kurdish rebels, state-run Anadolu news agency quoted the interior minister as saying on Wednesday.
"God willing, we will carry out a joint operation against the PKK together with Iran," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, referring to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party listed as a terror group by Ankara and Western allies.
Soylu did not specify which PKK bases the planned operation would target but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has previously said it would be against militant hideouts in Iraq.
Turkey has battled the PKK for decades, while the Iranian security forces have also fought its affiliate, the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK). Both groups have rear bases in neighboring Iraq.
In 2017, Erdogan said a joint Turkish-Iranian operation against Kurdish militants was "always on the agenda".
He added that the two countries', military chiefs had discussed how to work against Kurdish militants, but Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied that at the time.
The PKK has waged a three-and-a-half decade insurgency against the Turkish state seeking independence, and more recently autonomy, for Turkey's Kurdish minority, that has left tens of thousands dead.
The Turkish military has often bombed PKK bases in Iraq's mountainous regions.
Despite backing opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, both neighbours, which see themselves as historically powerful regional leaders, have recently been working with Syria-regime backer Russia towards a political solution to the crisis.

Topics: Iran Turkey Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)

Related

0
Middle-East
Rights groups say Turkey must end harassment of activists
0
Middle-East
Iran’s Rouhani accuses US of trying to change clerical establishment

Iran lawyer convicted after defending women protesters

Updated 06 March 2019
AP
0

Iran lawyer convicted after defending women protesters

  • Sotoudeh, 55, was convicted in absentia after she refused to attend the trial before Tehran’s Revolutionary Court
  • The charges range from her membership to a human rights group to “encouraging corruption and prostitution”
Updated 06 March 2019
AP
0

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: A prominent human rights lawyer in Iran who defended protesters against the Islamic Republic’s mandatory headscarves for women has been convicted and faces years in prison, an activist group said Wednesday.
The conviction of Nasrin Sotoudeh, who previously served three years in prison for her work, underlines the limits of challenging Iran’s theocracy as it faces economic pressure exacerbated by the US pulling out of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.
It also highlights the limits of Iran’s civilian government as well, as the administration of President Hassan Rouhani and others have signaled an easing of their concern over the mandatory hijab.
It shows “the insecurity the regime has to any peaceful challenge,” said Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, which reported Sotoudeh’s conviction. “It knows a large segment of the country . are fed up with the hijab laws.”
Sotoudeh, 55, was convicted in absentia after she refused to attend the trial before Tehran’s Revolutionary Court as she was unable to select her own counsel, Ghaemi said. The Revolutionary Court conducts closed-door hearings over alleged threats to Iran’s government.
The charges range from her membership to a human rights group to “encouraging corruption and prostitution.” That suggests her detention in part relates to her defense of women who protested the mandatory hijab.
Sotoudeh’s conviction was not immediately reported by Iranian state-run media. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
The Center for Human Rights in Iran relied on information about Sotoudeh’s case provided by her husband Reza Khandan, who separately faces a six-year prison sentence over providing updates on her case on Facebook, Ghaemi said.
Sotoudeh received the awarded the prestigious Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought by the European Union in 2012. Her previous clients also include Nobel laureate Shirin Ebadi.
One of Sotoudeh’s clients in the hijab protests received a 20-year prison sentence, showing the sensitivity authorities felt about the case. Ghaemi said he believes Iran’s theocracy connects the hijab protests to the nationwide economic protests that happened around the same time at the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018.
“It is part of the same pattern of wanting to put an end to any peaceful protest on the street,” he said.
The hijab and chador — the flowing, all-encompassing robe for women — have long been parts of Persian culture. They became political symbols in 1936, when Iran’s pro-Western ruler Reza Shah Pahlavi banned the garments amid his efforts to rapidly modernize Iran. The ban became a source of humiliation for some pious Muslim women in the country.
As the 1979 Islamic Revolution took hold, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini ordered female civil servants to wear the chador. At first, thousands of women protested the decision in Tehran and Khomeini later said officials should not insult women who chose not to wear it — though he also called the chador “the flag of the revolution.”
The hijab and loose-fitting clothing later became mandatory for all women in Iran.
In Tehran today, some fashionable young women wear tighter clothes with a scarf loosely covering their head, technically meeting the requirements of the law while drawing the ire of conservatives.
In December 2017, Tehran’s police said they would no longer arrest women for not observing the Islamic dress code as video clips of women choosing not to wear hijabs and walking the streets with their heads uncovered spread across social media.
Protests followed, including a much-circulated image of a woman atop a junction box at an intersection of Tehran’s famed Enghelab, or “Revolution,” Street, waving her white hijab as if it was a flag.

Topics: Iran human rights Nasrin Sotoudeh

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey, Iran to stage joint raid against Kurd rebels
0
Middle-East
Iran daily calls for expulsion of French diplomats

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia plays ‘pivotal role’ in fight against global terrorism: General Abizaid
0
Andy Murray is now pain-free but admits he doesn’t know if his time in tennis is over
0
Qatar Airways to report second consecutive full year loss, says CEO
0
Iran to set up its part of nuclear deal mechanism ‘this month’
0
Outrage as Indian minister suggests opponents be ‘tied under jets’
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.