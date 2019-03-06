You are here

﻿

Santiago Solari wants to stay as Real Madrid boss after humbling by Ajax

Gareth Bale was, like many people, at a lost to explain Real's shock defeat to Ajax. (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2019
AFP
Santiago Solari wants to stay as Real Madrid boss after humbling by Ajax

  Defending champions thrashed at home by Dutch giants.
  Solari wants to stay but admits the decision will not be his to make.
Updated 06 March 2019
AFP
MADRID: Santiago Solari said he would not give up as coach of Real Madrid but the decision will probably not be his to make.
Zinedine Zidane earned the right to decide himself and chose to leave last summer.
“It would have been difficult for me to win again next year,” Zidane said in May.
“There have been good times but also difficult times. I do not forget that. I want to end with Real Madrid when everything is going well.”
Ten months on, Zidane’s exit speech feels like a warning.
Madrid’s season is up in smoke after seven days in which they were eliminated from the Copa del Rey, deemed irrelevant in La Liga and humiliated in the Champions League.
“I did not come to the club in such a difficult time to give up,” said Solari, after a 4-1 defeat to Ajax on Wednesday sent his side out in the last 16.

Despite the club's legacy and trophy cabinet full of silverware the 4-1 win at the Bernabeu still stands out as one of the greatest in Ajax's history. (AFP)


In the league and cup, they were proven to be clearly worse than Barcelona, their greatest rivals, and in Europe, inferior to Ajax, the club that are supposed to supply the elite not outplay them in their own back yard.
Three defeats, all of them in their own stadium, the last one in the competition Madrid had begun to feel was their own after three consecutive triumphs and four in five years.
“Here lies a team that made history,” read the front page of Marca on Wednesday. “End of an era,” said Diario Sport. “The disaster is huge,” wrote Mundo Deportivo.
Solari had overseen a period of progress since taking over from Julen Lopetegui in November but the decline has been quick and familiar. Early improvement gave way to a lack of goals, which slowly sapped belief. Mediocre opponents took advantage and better ones ran riot.

AXE TO FALL ON SOLARI?

The club’s president Florentino Perez must now decide if Solari is worth keeping until the summer, although it is hard to see what would be gained by sacking him when there is nothing left to be gained from the season.
A new coach, with the same squad, would only surrender the feeling of freshness while for Perez, there might also be merit in waiting until June when more candidates could become available.
Yet he must be aware now of what Zidane was indicating, the sense that there are bigger problems to fix than the coach.
A Marca poll on Tuesday night asked fans who they thought was to blame, with 79 percent answering either ‘everyone’ or ‘the board’ and only 7 percent picking ‘Solari and Lopetegui’.
After years of under-investment, Madrid’s spine is creaking. Luka Modric is 33, Sergio Ramos 32, Toni Kroos 29 and Karim Benzema 31. Age is one thing but motivation is another. Success is hard to replicate.
Cristiano Ronaldo sought a new challenge with Juventus but was not replaced, either by a single star or two or three impact players that could collectively help bridge the gap. Mariano Diaz, signed last minute from Lyon, was not even on the bench on Wednesday.
Instead of marquee arrivals, the last of whom was James Rodriguez in 2014, Perez has shifted focus toward youth, with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Alvaro Odriozola, Sergio Reguilon, Dani Ceballos and Marcos Llorente all showing varying degrees of promise. Vinicius has been a revelation.
The problem is not that those players have failed to deliver but that perhaps they need a blend of experience to help bring them through. A summer spending spree might be tempting but could also undo all the good work done with a talented group.
If Solari cannot make a convincing enough case — and it is difficult to see how he can — in the 12 league games left, the choice of his successor will be revealing as to whether Perez’s faith in youth remains intact.
Madrid face a trip to Real Valladolid on Sunday and all that is left is to overtake Atletico Madrid, who are five points ahead, and reduce a 12-point gap on Barcelona, who are closing in on a seventh league title in 10 seasons. For all Madrid’s success in Europe, that domestic drought speaks volumes.
“We have a young team with room for improvement,” Dani Carvajal said. “It is clear the season is over but we will keep working in the league because that’s what we have to do, we have to be professional. That’s just how it is.”

Sebastian Vettel has sights firmly set on first world title with Ferrari

Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
0

Sebastian Vettel has sights firmly set on first world title with Ferrari

  • German yet to win title during his time at the Prancing Horse.
  • Vettel keen to end Hamilton's dominance.
Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Sebastian Vettel knows it will not be easy but the German has his eyes set on his first world title with Ferrari this season.
The 31-year-old moved to the Prancing Horse in 2015 having won four world titles with Red Bull. It was hoped, and widely expected, that Vettel would team up with the biggest name in motorsport to dominate the paddock and pitlane. But four years on and his trophy cabinet has not been added to as Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have swept all before them, with Hamilton’s Silver Arrows teammate Nico Rosberg the only man other than the Brit to claim the title since 2015.
Now, with Ferrari having dominated pre-season testing in Spain, Vettel has his hopes up that he can finally end his Ferrari duck and get back to the top of F1.
“It doesn’t feel like five years to be honest, but that’s what it is,” Vettel said.
“Overall the progression is there, the team is developing and closer together year by year so I hope that this year we get to have a lot of fun — and fun means to win a lot of races and then ultimately you are fighting for the championship.
“That’s obviously what we want but at this point it’s very far away.”
One thing that should help the German is the appointment of Mattia Binotto as new team boss. The Swiss-Italian engineer is a former technical head of the Italian outfit who first joined in 1994 at the start of Ferrari and Michael Schumacher’s dominance. It is hoped Binotto will raise morale and return the team to its racing roots.
What is not in doubt, however, is that both Vettel and Ferrari need something to change and most probably a huge dollop of luck to end Hamilton’s and Mercedes’ reign as the kings of F1. Vettel has had to trail in Hamilton’s wake for the past few seasons and he is in no doubt he wants the roles to be reversed.
“My goal, my dream is to become a Ferrari world champion. It also motivates me that Ferrari is the biggest brand in Formula One. For me it would therefore be the ultimate if I could win the world title with Ferrari.”
When asked if he had any plans to retire Vettel said: “I think it’s clear that I’m not in the spring of my career anymore. On the other hand, at 31 I still have plenty of time in this sport.
“I still have no thoughts of retiring. On the contrary, I’m doing everything to fulfil my dream of the title with Ferrari.” 
One thing that will not help Vettel’s bid for a fifth world title is any complacency from Hamilton. The Briton is going for his sixth title but is only too aware that this season could be his toughest yet.
“Last year (Ferrari) arrived with a car working well but they have done even better this year,” the 34-year-old said.
”It’s OK. We don’t mind the challenge, it just means we have to work harder. We have a hill to climb but we know how to do it, this could be the toughest battle yet.”

