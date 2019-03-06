You are here

  • Home
  • India, Pakistan again target army posts, villages in Kashmir
﻿

India, Pakistan again target army posts, villages in Kashmir

Both India and Pakistan claim the entire Kashmir territory as their own. (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2019
AP
0

India, Pakistan again target army posts, villages in Kashmir

  • Both militaries accuse the other of starting the attacks
  • No casualties were reported so far
Updated 06 March 2019
AP
0

SRINAGAR: Indian and Pakistani soldiers shelled military outposts and villages along their highly militarized frontier in disputed Kashmir on Wednesday, in an outbreak of new violence despite stepped-up diplomatic efforts by the rival countries to ease tensions.
The two armies accused each other of initiating the artillery and mortar fire and small-arms gunfire. No casualties were immediately reported.
Tensions have been high since Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan last week, carrying out what India called a pre-emptive strike against militants blamed for a Feb. 14 suicide bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 Indian troops.
Pakistan retaliated, shooting down two Indian planes and capturing a pilot, who was later returned to India in a peace gesture. The two countries have also resumed bus and train services that were stopped following the escalation of tensions, the most serious in the long-simmering conflict since 1999, when Pakistan’s military sent a ground force into Indian-controlled Kashmir.
In another effort aimed at easing tension with India, Pakistan on Tuesday arrested dozens of people including the brother of the leader of the outlawed Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group, which claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in Kashmir.
Among the detainees were Mufti Abdul Rauf and Hammad Azhar, two prominent members of the group who were on a list of suspects given by India to Pakistan over the weekend.
Pakistan on Wednesday continued a crackdown on seminaries, mosques and hospitals belonging to outlawed groups, saying the actions were part of its efforts to fight terrorism, extremism and militancy. In Islamabad, authorities also took control of a mosque and dispensary run by Jamaat-ud-Dawa, a charity run by an anti-India cleric, Hafiz Saeed, that is widely believed to serve as a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, the militant group blamed for attacks in Mumbai in 2008 that killed 166 people.
In Pakistan, foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan’s ambassador to India was returning to New Delhi and a Pakistani delegation will also travel to India on March 14 for talks on opening the first visa-free border crossing between the nations, a corridor that will allow Sikh pilgrims to easily visit their shrines on each side of the border.
“Tension has eased because of our successful diplomacy,” said Qureshi, who led diplomatic efforts in recent weeks to muster the support of the international community to prevent a possible war with India. He said Washington, Beijing, Moscow and several Muslim countries played a significant role in easing tensions.
“We appreciate the role of the United States in de-escalating the situation,” he told reporters in the capital, Islamabad.
There was no immediate comment from Indian officials.
However, border tensions continued.
The new violence flared up at several places along the Line of Control that divides the Himalayan territory of Kashmir between India and Pakistan. Both of the nuclear-armed rivals claim the entire territory.
Both sides accused the other of violating a 2003-cease-fire accord and said their soldiers retaliated “befittingly and effectively.”
Tens of thousands of people live in rugged, mountainous and lush green-forested areas along the frontier on both sides of divided Kashmir despite a climate of constant fear. Each year cycles of border violence break out between the two countries. Hundreds of civilians have died in the skirmishes, which have also killed livestock and damaged property.
The high tensions last week displaced hundreds of villagers on both sides. Many are still living in government-run shelters or with relatives and friends in safer places.
Sitting outside one shelter in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, Mohammad Lateef, 42, said he had to leave his village near the Line of Control when Indian mortar shells began landing. “Our homes were destroyed in a 2005 earthquake and since then we have been living in tin-roof sheds,” he said. “We are poor people. We don’t have enough money to run our kitchen. How can we build bunkers to protect ourselves from Indian firing?“
Another resident, Rubina Bibi, 32, said she wants peace “so that we can live without leaving our own villages” in Kashmir. “Give us peace and we will want nothing else,” she said.
In Indian-administered Kashmir, the situation was no different.
“We have seen these cycles of violence. They grab each other to kill and then they grab each other to hug,” said Shafaat Ali, a resident of the Poonch frontier area. “Even if tensions between the two countries ease and they resume all relations as normal, our lives still remain under stress.”
Nusrat Bano, a resident of the Mendhar area who has taken shelter with her relatives for about two weeks, said border residents know the real meaning of peace. “Peace is good, very good. Who would say it’s not. But let there be peace in our lives too, in our homes too.”
India accuses Pakistan of training, arming and sheltering rebels who began fighting Indian forces in 1989. Pakistan denies the allegation, saying it only offers moral support to Kashmiris seeking the right to self-determination for the entire territory.

Topics: Pakistan India Kashmir

Related

0
Offbeat
Air India crew ordered to say ‘hail the motherland’ after every inflight announcement
0
Press Review
Independent Nigeria: India, Pakistan Resume Barter Trade Amid Tension

Women can defeat ‘angry white men’ in right-wing politics, UK feminist leader says

Walker urges mobilizing more women into politics, especially those from diverse and minority backgrounds. (Shutterstock)
Updated 3 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

Women can defeat ‘angry white men’ in right-wing politics, UK feminist leader says

  • Sophie Walker said the wave of right-wing populism around the world was “deeply sinister”
Updated 3 min 52 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: To fight a rising wave of populism that threatens to swamp women’s rights, women of diverse backgrounds need to get into politics, the outgoing head of Britain’s first feminist political party said.
Sophie Walker, who resigned from the Women’s Equality Party in January, said the wave of right-wing populism around the world was “deeply sinister” and threatened basic women’s rights.
“I’ve been to many places around the world and heard testimonies from political feminist leaders about the massive impact on women’s rights that this populist movement is having. The threat is very real,” the former Reuters journalist said.
Walker’s view is shared by a global group of women’s leaders who released a letter this week that said rising right-wing populism was eroding hard-won women’s rights around the world, with abortion rights as a primary target.
“Politics has failed when we run out of ideas and a bunch of angry white men are able to repackage traditional ideas of patriarchy as the solution for our future,” said Walker in a phone interview with the Thomson Reuters Foundation late Monday.

Diversity
To counteract that, Walker said, the answer is simple: mobilize more women into politics, especially those from diverse and minority backgrounds.
And that is exactly what Walker said she plans to do after leaving the WEP, nearly four years after taking the helm of the newly-formed party in 2015.
“We have to make more women from more diverse backgrounds to become leaders and activists. For women in minority backgrounds, it is essential that they see space for themselves in the feminist movement,” she said ahead of International Women’s Day on Friday.
While the 2017 UK elections led to a record 208 female members of parliament (MPs) — about a third of all MPs — just 4 percent were from black, Asian, and minority ethnic backgrounds, according to women’s rights group Fawcett Society.
Britain sits at number 39 out of 193 countries in a league table by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) that tallies the number of women in parliament, far behind Rwanda, Cuba and Bolivia, which have female majorities.
As her party prepares to appoint an interim leader, Walker said she plans to work with grassroots women activists to guide them into political careers so they too can lead from the front.
“Those are the women who are going to be the next generation’s politicians, and I want to find them and I want to help them in any possible way I can,” she said.

Vitriol
It is not secret that being a woman in politics is difficult, Walker said, and the amount of abuse that female politicians receive is partly to blame.
Nearly 45 percent of all women parliamentarians had received threats of death, rape, beatings or abduction during their term, according to a 2016 study by the IPU.
Many politicians in Britain have become more vocal about the abuse they face after opposition Labour politician Jo Cox, a 41-year-old mother of two children, was shot and stabbed to death a week before Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

Topics: International Women’s Day 2019

Latest updates

Women can defeat ‘angry white men’ in right-wing politics, UK feminist leader says
0
New website for women's history to launch Friday
0
‘Be honest’ about US gender pay gap, investors tell firms
0
Venezuela expels German ambassador for meddling, detains journalist
0
Saudi Aramco seeks to overhaul engines and fuel amid electric vehicle hype
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.