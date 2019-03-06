You are here

Outrage as Indian minister suggests opponents be ‘tied under jets’

The comments inflamed an already bitter showdown between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the opposition. (Reuters/File Photo)
NEW DELHI: Indian opposition leaders who question the country’s bombing raid on Pakistan last week should be tied under fighter jets and dropped like bombs when they stage a new mission, a government minister said Wednesday.
The comments inflamed an already bitter showdown between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the opposition over its claims that he has used the military strike to boost his standing ahead of a national election.
The BJP has given conflicting accounts about the success of the air raid on a militant camp run by a group blamed for a February 14 suicide bombing in Kashmir that left 40 Indian paramilitaries dead.
Twelves days later Indian jets bombed what New Delhi called a “terrorist” training camp inside Pakistan territory taking the neighbors to the verge of a new war.BJP leaders, including party president Amit Shah, claimed up to 250 people were killed in the cross-border raid. But the opposition has demanded the toll be backed up and accused Modi of making political capital out of the attacks.
“I think when India does something (like this) again then the people from opposition parties raising these questions can be tied under the jets during the raids so that they can look at the targets,” junior foreign minister V.K Singh told media.
“They can look at the targets when the bombs are fired and then can also be dropped (there) to count before coming back,” Singh added.
After the raid, the Indian government said “a very large number” of Jaish-e-Mohammed militants, commanders and trainers had been “eliminated.”
But no official figure on the damage has ever been given and Pakistan has denied there were any casualties.
With a national election to be called imminently, Modi’s BJP has still touted the mission at political rallies across the country.
“The government under Modi’s leadership carried out the air strike and killed more than 250 terrorists,” Shah, one of Modi’s closest lieutenants, told one rally this week.
SS Ahluwalia, a junior minister, came up with a different claim earlier however, saying the raids were intended to give a lesson and not kill anyone.
The differing accounts have increased demands that the government clarify its toll.
“PM Modi has blatantly politicized the bravery and martyrdom of India’s soldiers as a political pamphlet,” said Randeep Singh Surjewala, spokesman for the main opposition Congress party.
Modi “is indulging in shameless credit-seeking for the valour of armed forces as a last resort for the 2019 elections,” Surjewala added on Twitter.
A heated exchange between a top Modi cabinet minister, Piyush Goyal, and a television journalist went viral earlier this week.
The journalist, citing international media reports, asked Goyal why the government has not given more details to back its claims of the mission’s success.
Goyal said such questions were part of a “shameful” campaign “to belittle our armed forces.”

UK police blow up device sent to University of Glasgow

UK police blow up device sent to University of Glasgow

  • Police Scotland carried out a controlled explosion on a device sent to the University of Glasgow and were liaising with officers in London where parcel bombs were sent to major transport hubs
  • The University of Glasgow said several buildings on its campus, including the mailroom, had been evacuated as a precautionary measure and would remain closed all day
LONDON: Scottish police said on Wednesday they had carried out a controlled explosion on a device sent to the University of Glasgow and were liaising with officers in London where parcel bombs were sent to major transport hubs.
“The package was not opened and no one was injured,” Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said. “The emergency services were alerted and several buildings within the estate were evacuated as a precaution. A controlled explosion of the device was carried out this afternoon.”
Three small parcel bombs were sent to two airports and London’s busiest train station on Tuesday. “It is too early to say whether there is a link,” Johnson said.

Buildings at the University of Glasgow were evacuated as police examined a suspicious package found in the mailroom, a day after three London transport hubs received letter bombs.
Police Scotland said officers examined packages discovered just before 11 a.m. (1100 GMT) at the university in Glasgow and at the Royal Bank of Scotland headquarters in Edinburgh.
The force said the Edinburgh package was found to contain “promotional goods” and deemed no threat to the public.
The University of Glasgow said several buildings on its campus, including the mailroom, had been evacuated “as a precautionary measure” and would remain closed all day, with classes canceled.
Police were not linking the Glasgow package to three small explosive devices in plastic mailing bags that arrived at offices for two London airports and a train station on Tuesday. One of the envelopes, sent to Heathrow Airport, partly caught fire but no one was injured.
Counter-terrorism detectives are leading the investigation into the London letter bombs, but said Wednesday that they were “not investigating any other suspicious packages.”
Commander Clarke Jarrett, head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, said police had not received any further reports of devices, but had “issued extensive advice to transport hubs and mail sorting companies to be vigilant.”
The envelopes received in London appeared to carry Irish stamps, and Jarrett said one line of inquiry “is the possibility that the packages have come from Ireland.”
There has been speculation the devices could be connected to Irish Republican Army dissidents. But Dean Haydon, Britain’s senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism policing, said no sender had been identified and no group had claimed responsibility.
“We are talking to our Irish counterparts but at the moment there’s nothing to indicate motivation of the sender or ideology, so I cannot confirm at the moment if it’s connected to any Ireland-related terrorist groups,” he said.

