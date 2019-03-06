You are here

Iran to set up its part of nuclear deal mechanism 'this month'

Abbas Araghchi (R), political deputy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, and the Secretary General of the European Union's External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Schmid talk as they take part in a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) attended by the E3+2 (China, France, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom) and Iran at Palais Coburg in Vienna, Austria on March 6, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2019
AFP
Iran to set up its part of nuclear deal mechanism ‘this month’

  • Araghchi was in the Austrian capital for a “joint commission” with representatives from China, Russia, Britain and France
Updated 06 March 2019
AFP
VIENNA: Iran hopes to have its part of a new payments vehicle — devised to bypass US sanctions — ready within a fortnight, its Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday.
“We hope it will be before the end of the Iranian calendar year,” Araghchi told reporters in Vienna, referring to March 20 when the Iranian year ends.
Araghchi was in the Austrian capital for a “joint commission” with representatives from China, Russia, Britain and France — all signatories of the international deal on Iran’s nuclear program.
The new payments vehicle, known as INSTEX, is seen as key to European Union efforts to preserve the deal struck in 2015 between world powers and Iran over its nuclear program, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
The US was also initially a signatory but last May US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal and in November imposed sweeping new sanctions on Iran.
Araghchi said there was “very strong support” for the deal from all participants at the meeting.
He said the director of INSTEX was due to visit Tehran “very soon in order to have closed discussions” with his Iranian counterparts.
“An Iranian mirror structure is going to be established very soon and these two structures will work with each other,” he added.

Topics: Iran EU nuclear deal

India dominates list of world's most polluted cities

Updated 06 March 2019
AFP
India dominates list of world's most polluted cities

  • Air pollution is estimated to contribute to 7 million premature deaths every year
  • Cities in China, Pakistan and Bangladesh were also placed in the top 30
Updated 06 March 2019
AFP
NEW DELHI: India dominated a list of the world's most polluted cities in 2018, taking 22 of the top 30 spots, according to a Greenpeace report.
Air pollution is estimated to contribute to 7 million premature deaths every year and is considered by the United Nations to be the single biggest environmental health risk.
While Delhi was again named the capital with the dirtiest air, in tenth place, neighbouring business city Gurugram, which in 2016 changed its name from Gurgaon, took the not-so-coveted top spot.
Cities in China, Pakistan and Bangladesh were also placed in the top 30.
The 2018 World Air Quality Report, compiled by Greenpeace and IQAir AirVisual, used air pollution data from tens of thousands of public and private monitoring stations across the world to rank over 3,000 cities from dirtiest down to cleanest.
At a country level, weighted by population, Bangladesh emerged as the most polluted country on average, closely followed by Pakistan and India, with Afghanistan and Mongolia also within the top 10.
"In addition to human lives lost, there's an estimated global cost of 225 billion dollars in lost labour, and trillions in medical costs," said Yeb Sano, executive director of Greenpeace South East Asia.
"This has enormous impacts, on our health and on our wallets."
The report looked at measurements of fine particles known as PM2.5, which can penetrate into the airways to cause respiratory problems.
Of the over 3,000 cities included in the list, 64 percent exceeded the World Health Organisation's annual exposure guideline for PM2.5.
Average concentrations of the pollutant in Chinese cities fell by 12 percent from 2017 to 2018. Beijing now ranks as the 122nd most polluted city in the world.
"In recent times, East Asia has demonstrated a strong correlation between rapid economic development and increased air pollution," the report found.
It added that as the need to reduce air pollution has become more pressing in countries like China, "extensive monitoring networks and air pollution reduction policies have been put into place."
The report also highlighted a lack of public information on air quality, particularly in Africa and South America.
Real-time information is a "cornerstone in generating public awareness and driving action to combat air pollution in the long-term," it added.

Topics: India Air pollution New delhi

