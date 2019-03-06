You are here

  • Home
  • Andy Murray is now pain-free but admits he doesn’t know if his time in tennis is over
﻿

Andy Murray is now pain-free but admits he doesn’t know if his time in tennis is over

Have we seen the last of the British tennis star on the court? (AFP)
Updated 06 March 2019
AFP
0

Andy Murray is now pain-free but admits he doesn’t know if his time in tennis is over

  • Former world No. 1 says he doubts he'll be ready for this year's Wimbledon.
  • Scot has undergone the surgeon's knife in a bid to sort out hip injury.
Updated 06 March 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: Andy Murray has revealed he is no longer in pain but the former world No. 1 is unsure whether he will be able to play top-level tennis again following a second hip operation.
The 31-year-old underwent hip resurfacing surgery at the end of January in a final throw of the dice to try to overcome the problem that first became a serious issue in 2017.
“I want to continue playing, I said that (at the Australian Open),” Murray said. “The issue is I don’t know whether it’s possible.
“I’m a lot happier now than I was, certainly the last 12 months, because I have no pain in my hip now and I was in pain for a long time,” he added.
“The rehab is slow but it’s been going pretty well. I just need to wait and see how things progress. If it’s possible, I’d certainly love to compete again.”
Murray, who has won three Grand Slams — Wimbledon twice and the US Open — announced at an emotional press conference ahead of the Australian Open in January that he planned to retire after Wimbledon but was more hopeful following a remarkable five-set defeat by Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round.
No player has come back from the same operation to play singles but American Bob Bryan recently returned in doubles and won an ATP Tour title in Delray Beach last month with his brother Mike.
Bryan said in Australia that he no longer felt any pain and backed Murray to follow him by making a comeback.

Topics: Andy Murray tennis Wimbledon hip

Sebastian Vettel has sights firmly set on first world title with Ferrari

Updated 06 March 2019
Arab News
0

Sebastian Vettel has sights firmly set on first world title with Ferrari

  • German yet to win title during his time at the Prancing Horse.
  • Vettel keen to end Hamilton's dominance.
Updated 06 March 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Sebastian Vettel knows it will not be easy but the German has his eyes set on his first world title with Ferrari this season.
The 31-year-old moved to the Prancing Horse in 2015 having won four world titles with Red Bull. It was hoped, and widely expected, that Vettel would team up with the biggest name in motorsport to dominate the paddock and pitlane. But four years on and his trophy cabinet has not been added to as Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have swept all before them, with Hamilton’s Silver Arrows teammate Nico Rosberg the only man other than the Brit to claim the title since 2015.
Now, with Ferrari having dominated pre-season testing in Spain, Vettel has his hopes up that he can finally end his Ferrari duck and get back to the top of F1.
“It doesn’t feel like five years to be honest, but that’s what it is,” Vettel said.
“Overall the progression is there, the team is developing and closer together year by year so I hope that this year we get to have a lot of fun — and fun means to win a lot of races and then ultimately you are fighting for the championship.
“That’s obviously what we want but at this point it’s very far away.”


One thing that should help the German is the appointment of Mattia Binotto as new team boss. The Swiss-Italian engineer is a former technical head of the Italian outfit who first joined in 1994 at the start of Ferrari and Michael Schumacher’s dominance. It is hoped Binotto will raise morale and return the team to its racing roots.
What is not in doubt, however, is that both Vettel and Ferrari need something to change and most probably a huge dollop of luck to end Hamilton’s and Mercedes’ reign as the kings of F1. Vettel has had to trail in Hamilton’s wake for the past few seasons and he is in no doubt he wants the roles to be reversed.
“My goal, my dream is to become a Ferrari world champion. It also motivates me that Ferrari is the biggest brand in Formula One. For me it would therefore be the ultimate if I could win the world title with Ferrari.”
When asked if he had any plans to retire Vettel said: “I think it’s clear that I’m not in the spring of my career anymore. On the other hand, at 31 I still have plenty of time in this sport.
“I still have no thoughts of retiring. On the contrary, I’m doing everything to fulfil my dream of the title with Ferrari.” 
One thing that will not help Vettel’s bid for a fifth world title is any complacency from Hamilton. The Briton is going for his sixth title but is only too aware that this season could be his toughest yet.
“Last year (Ferrari) arrived with a car working well but they have done even better this year,” the 34-year-old said.
”It’s OK. We don’t mind the challenge, it just means we have to work harder. We have a hill to climb but we know how to do it, this could be the toughest battle yet.”

Topics: Sebastian Vettel Formula One Ferrari Lewis Hamilton

Latest updates

DiplomaticQuarter: Kazakh ambassador visits KSRelief to discuss humanitarian efforts
0
Mortgage finance system has helped home ownership in Saudi Arabia
0
Saudi Arabia’s aid agency takes steps to improve rehab projects
0
Hundreds limp out of besieged Syria Daesh enclave
0
Musaned makes e-visa easy for domestic workers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.