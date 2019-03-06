You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia pledges continued financial support for Palestine, Yemen
﻿

Saudi Arabia pledges continued financial support for Palestine, Yemen

Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Kattan attends a meeting of the League of Arab States’ Council in Cairo. (SPA)
Updated 07 March 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia pledges continued financial support for Palestine, Yemen

Updated 07 March 2019
SPA
0

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for African affairs on Wednesday pledged the Kingdom’s continued support for Palestine and Yemen at a top-level meeting of Arab states.

Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Kattan made the commitment on behalf of the country as he attended a ministerial session of the Arab League Council, being held at the organization’s headquarters in Cairo.

Kattan, who was leading the Saudi delegation to the meeting in the Egyptian capital, said resolving the Palestinian issue remained a top priority for Arab League nations.

He added that in 2018 Saudi Arabia provided $160 million for UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) programs and said the Kingdom would continue to offer financial and political support.

The minister also confirmed future Saudi financial backing for the Yemeni people. He condemned the Iranian-backed Houthi militias’ violations against the Yemenis and said the Kingdom was committed to helping bring stability to Yemen. He reiterated Saudi Arabia’s support for the UN envoy there in finding a political solution to the country’s crisis. 

Kattan added that the Kingdom supported a peaceful resolution to the war in Syria in order to maintain the war-torn nation’s integrity and unity in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions. He also backed Libyan efforts to rebuild the state and its institutions.

The Cairo gathering was preceded by a consultative meeting attended by heads of delegations and other officials.

The Arab ministers are scheduled to discuss the agenda for a major Arab summit to be held in Tunis later this month. The officials will also hold talks about joint political, economic, social, cultural and security cooperation between Arab countries, as well as the Palestinian issue and Arab-Israel conflict. Latest developments in the region, particularly in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen will be reviewed too.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Palestina

Saudi woman the first in the Middle East with a PhD in AI

Dr. Fatmah Baothman with colleagues. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 07 March 2019
Caline Malek
0

Saudi woman the first in the Middle East with a PhD in AI

  • AI “It’s a never-ending science,” says Dr. Fatmah Baothman
  • The Saudi worked tirelessly to contribute to the AI community
Updated 07 March 2019
Caline Malek
0

DUBAI: Dr. Fatmah Baothman is no ordinary Saudi woman. She embodies women’s empowerment in the Kingdom, as the first woman in the Middle East with a PhD in Modern Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Her AI journey started when she was a student at the University of Arizona studying the English language. She was introduced to computer systems that help and assist non-native English speakers. 

“I was fascinated by the level of machine communication and interaction,” Dr Baothman explained. “Once I started studying programing and understanding more about the Turing Test, which is a test that’s been designed to test the intelligence of machines, I became fascinated.” 

In 2003, she graduated from the School of Computing and Engineering at the University of Huddesfield in the UK, where she earned a PhD in “Phonology-Based Automatic Speech Recognition for Arabic.” Her work was primarily focused on AI and she was exposed to forecasting, pattern recognition, phonology and phonetics, acoustics, machine learning and mathematics.

Such work can be used to connect humans to machines in speech, as well as machines to machines, and raising intelligence in robotics. “We worked with a robot and we were able to increase its intelligence from four to seven years,” she noted. “Speech is a very important tool in different applications that could be used in smart cities, smart cars and smartphones — it’s about connecting machines and people, and machines to machines, even if they don’t speak our language, they find a way of communicating in which they can interact with each other.”

Dr Baothman spoke of her fascination with machine communication. “I spent hours trying to figure out how it worked,” she said. “Once I started studying it, I started realizing and building an emotional interest towards the topic. I always had a wish to be a part of the AI community and contribute to such an important discipline.”

She became “emotionally attached” to AI, yearning to learn more. “It’s a never-ending science,” she added. “AI, generally speaking, is a growing science, and it could bring the best benefits to humanity by solving their complex problems, so it’s of interest to me.” 

Her hope is to eventually tackle different fields with AI, such as the economy, by bringing new solutions that would help solve fluctuation issues, like crises and poverty. “I believe that, very soon, AI will play an important role in that,” she noted. “I’m interested in it and I’ve already started forming a group to work on it.”

She mentioned the financial sector in Saudi Arabia, which is slowly moving towards implementing AI at different levels. “It’s very important,” she said. “I hope to see a unified strategy for AI and I also hope to contribute to it.”

Her determination is what made her reach her goals. “I was working day and night, hours on end,” she said. “My thinking was how can I contribute and add to the community in AI, how can I transfer this technology and make use of it in my country and how can I assist the new graduates, make their path easier and their learning experience better and much more improved than what I had to go through.”

The Jeddah-born woman started working as an advisor with MMG (MedLab Media Group), a Spanish technology start-up focused on improving daily clinical practice and decision-making, which signed an agreement a couple of weeks ago with Advanced AI LLC, a Saudi company specialized in AI technology and products. 

“It makes me feel very excited to be the first woman with a PhD in Modern AI,” she explained. “(We) are planning to establish an AI lab in Jeddah very soon to work in blockchain technology, AI projects and other areas, directed towards healthcare.” 

She has also been working at the King Abdulaziz University for more than 25 years as an assistant professor in computing and information technology. Although she started off her career at a managerial level, she eventually played a vital role in establishing the university’s computer science department for women and became the first appointed teaching assistant in the department. 

“It was very difficult at first and communication between men and women was hard,” Dr. Baothman said. “The internet wasn’t as it is now, and acquiring knowledge at that time was based on books only.”

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) Saudi Arabia women empowerment International Women’s Day 2019

Related

0
Media
Artificial Intelligence a tool for those creating and combating fake news
0
Business & Economy
Britain pumps cash into artificial intelligence before Brexit

Latest updates

Democrats say no upcoming presidential debates on Fox News
0
China’s Huawei sues US over federal ban on using its products
0
Lebanese Parliament forms Supreme Council to try politicians
0
Zuckerberg says Facebook’s future is privacy focused
0
Bashir names new Sudan central bank chief amid economic woes
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.