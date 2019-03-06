You are here

  • Home
  • Cinema giant to pump $500m into building 600 screens in Saudi Arabia by 2023
﻿

Cinema giant to pump $500m into building 600 screens in Saudi Arabia by 2023

VOX aims to have 110 screens operating in the Kingdom by the end of the year. (AN photo)
Updated 11 sec ago
HALA TASHKANDI
0

Cinema giant to pump $500m into building 600 screens in Saudi Arabia by 2023

  • VOX Cinemas on Wednesday got the reels in motion at its latest movie theater in Al-Qasr Mall
Updated 11 sec ago
HALA TASHKANDI
0

RIYADH: Shoppers in the Saudi capital will now be able to take in a flick after the opening of another cinema in the city.

And the entertainment giant behind the project has revealed it plans to pump more than $500 million into building 600 screens in the Kingdom by 2023.

VOX Cinemas on Wednesday got the reels in motion at its latest movie theater in Al-Qasr Mall. The 15-screen complex, which can seat a total of 1,294 film fans, is the second VOX cinema to open in Riyadh (the first being in Riyadh Park) and the third in the Kingdom (the other being in Jeddah’s Red Sea Mall).

The much-anticipated opening of the Al-Qasr movie house brings the number of big screens in Saudi Arabia to 31. However, VOX has big plans for more to come.

Mohamed Al-Hashemi, VOX’s country manager for Saudi Arabia, told Arab News: “The cinema industry in Saudi has seen a good start, and the market reaction has been excellent. We are also very pleased at the support we have received from the government so far, in everything from operating, to licensing and expansion.

“The concept of entertainment-plus-cinema is one we are trying to introduce to the market, and we have been pleased with the results so far. Audiences need a quality entertainment experience, and we can offer that.”

Al-Qasr offers a KIDS Theater and IMAX screen, plus a Nutella bar. KIDS is a unique cinema concept where children and parents can watch the latest animation, action and adventure films in friendly, colorful surroundings.

In addition, the Al-Qasr complex features an 8-lane bowling alley, two of them designated for families, which offer customized avatars and on-screen animations.

Cinemagoers attending the Wednesday opening there were able to choose from a variety of movies including the newly released “Captain Marvel” and slightly older fantasy adventure film “Ralph Breaks the Internet.”

Al-Hashemi said VOX aims to have 110 screens operating in the Kingdom by the end of the year. He said more locations are slated to open in the cities of Dammam, Tabuk, and Taif.

The company intends to invest more than $500 million on building 600 screens in the next four years.

Residents in Dammam will be next in line to get in on the Saudi cinema experience, with a multiplex scheduled to open there in June. 

Two more 8-screen cinemas are also slated to open in Riyadh in the coming 30 days; one at The Roof, a high-end mall, alongside several upmarket restaurants and another Nutella bar; and one in Kingdom Tower, which will feature a luxury cinema experience.

Tickets currently range in price from SR50 to SR80 ($13 to $21) and can be purchased via VOX’s website or app.

Topics: Saudi cinema

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Partners agree plan to open more cinemas in Kingdom
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi information minister hands 7th license for local company to operate cinema 

Saudi woman the first in the Middle East with a PhD in AI

Dr. Fatmah Baothman with colleagues. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 58 min 39 sec ago
Caline Malek
0

Saudi woman the first in the Middle East with a PhD in AI

  • AI “It’s a never-ending science,” says Dr. Fatmah Baothman
  • The Saudi worked tirelessly to contribute to the AI community
Updated 58 min 39 sec ago
Caline Malek
0

DUBAI: Dr. Fatmah Baothman is no ordinary Saudi woman. She embodies women’s empowerment in the Kingdom, as the first woman in the Middle East with a PhD in Modern Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Her AI journey started when she was a student at the University of Arizona studying the English language. She was introduced to computer systems that help and assist non-native English speakers. 

“I was fascinated by the level of machine communication and interaction,” Dr Baothman explained. “Once I started studying programing and understanding more about the Turing Test, which is a test that’s been designed to test the intelligence of machines, I became fascinated.” 

In 2003, she graduated from the School of Computing and Engineering at the University of Huddesfield in the UK, where she earned a PhD in “Phonology-Based Automatic Speech Recognition for Arabic.” Her work was primarily focused on AI and she was exposed to forecasting, pattern recognition, phonology and phonetics, acoustics, machine learning and mathematics.

Such work can be used to connect humans to machines in speech, as well as machines to machines, and raising intelligence in robotics. “We worked with a robot and we were able to increase its intelligence from four to seven years,” she noted. “Speech is a very important tool in different applications that could be used in smart cities, smart cars and smartphones — it’s about connecting machines and people, and machines to machines, even if they don’t speak our language, they find a way of communicating in which they can interact with each other.”

Dr Baothman spoke of her fascination with machine communication. “I spent hours trying to figure out how it worked,” she said. “Once I started studying it, I started realizing and building an emotional interest towards the topic. I always had a wish to be a part of the AI community and contribute to such an important discipline.”

She became “emotionally attached” to AI, yearning to learn more. “It’s a never-ending science,” she added. “AI, generally speaking, is a growing science, and it could bring the best benefits to humanity by solving their complex problems, so it’s of interest to me.” 

Her hope is to eventually tackle different fields with AI, such as the economy, by bringing new solutions that would help solve fluctuation issues, like crises and poverty. “I believe that, very soon, AI will play an important role in that,” she noted. “I’m interested in it and I’ve already started forming a group to work on it.”

She mentioned the financial sector in Saudi Arabia, which is slowly moving towards implementing AI at different levels. “It’s very important,” she said. “I hope to see a unified strategy for AI and I also hope to contribute to it.”

Her determination is what made her reach her goals. “I was working day and night, hours on end,” she said. “My thinking was how can I contribute and add to the community in AI, how can I transfer this technology and make use of it in my country and how can I assist the new graduates, make their path easier and their learning experience better and much more improved than what I had to go through.”

The Jeddah-born woman started working as an advisor with MMG (MedLab Media Group), a Spanish technology start-up focused on improving daily clinical practice and decision-making, which signed an agreement a couple of weeks ago with Advanced AI LLC, a Saudi company specialized in AI technology and products. 

“It makes me feel very excited to be the first woman with a PhD in Modern AI,” she explained. “(We) are planning to establish an AI lab in Jeddah very soon to work in blockchain technology, AI projects and other areas, directed towards healthcare.” 

She has also been working at the King Abdulaziz University for more than 25 years as an assistant professor in computing and information technology. Although she started off her career at a managerial level, she eventually played a vital role in establishing the university’s computer science department for women and became the first appointed teaching assistant in the department. 

“It was very difficult at first and communication between men and women was hard,” Dr. Baothman said. “The internet wasn’t as it is now, and acquiring knowledge at that time was based on books only.”

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) Saudi Arabia women empowerment International Women’s Day 2019

Related

0
Media
Artificial Intelligence a tool for those creating and combating fake news
0
Business & Economy
Britain pumps cash into artificial intelligence before Brexit

Latest updates

Democrats say no upcoming presidential debates on Fox News
0
Lebanese Parliament forms Supreme Council to try politicians
0
Zuckerberg says Facebook’s future is privacy focused
0
Bashir names new Sudan central bank chief amid economic woes
0
Ministry: Israeli fire kills Gaza teen at border skirmishes
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.