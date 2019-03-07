You are here

Democrats say no upcoming presidential debates on Fox News

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is interviewed by FOX News Channel anchor Chris Wallace on Special Report, in Washington, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. (AP)
Updated 07 March 2019
AP
Updated 07 March 2019
AP
NEW YORK: The Democratic National Committee said Wednesday that it won’t pick Fox News to televise one of the upcoming debates being held for its 2020 presidential contenders.
The party chairman, Tom Perez, said he has concluded that the network isn’t in a position to host a fair and neutral debate. He cited a New Yorker magazine article released Monday that detailed how some Fox News personalities and President Donald Trump echo each other.
Even before that story, some Democratic activists were complaining about the committee’s consideration of Fox as a potential broadcast partner.
Perez has said that it is important for Democrats to expand the electorate and reach all voters, and that was why he had considered Fox. The Democrats have announced 12 debates for later this year; NBC News and CNN are set to broadcast the first two.
Trump weighed in on Twitter, threatening to sit out general election debates on “the Fake News Networks.” Trump has frequently slammed NBC, MSNBC and CNN, among others, for their coverage of his presidency.
Fox said it hoped the Democrats would reconsider its decision to host a debate that would be moderated by Chris Wallace, Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.
“They’re the best debate team in the business and they offer candidates an important opportunity to make their case to the largest TV news audience in America, which includes many persuadable voters,” said Bill Sammon, senior vice president and managing editor of Fox’s Washington bureau.
Evening news anchor Baier tweeted that the decision was “really a shame.”
Fox presents a challenge for Democrats running for president. It is usually the most-watched network on cable television, yet many of those viewers are avid Trump fans. For some among the Democratic electorate, even consorting with Fox is a stigma.
Democratic contender Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota senator, appeared on Baier’s show Feb. 12. Perez has been interviewed by both Baier and Wallace this year.
The decision is also ominous for Fox. Despite the pro-Trump views of its opinion show hosts and commentators, the network has veteran journalists on the payroll. Also, the prospect of being largely a spectator for the story of who will challenge Trump has to concern its management.

Warner Bros. chairman being investigated for sexual misconduct

Updated 07 March 2019
AP
Updated 07 March 2019
AP
LOS ANGELES: WarnerMedia is investigating claims that Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara promised acting roles in exchange for sex as detailed in The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.
The article includes text messages between British actress Charlotte Kirk and Tsujihara going back to 2013 when they were introduced by Australian billionaire James Packer at the Hotel Bel Air past midnight. Packer and his business partner Brett Ratner were close to closing a production deal with the studio at the time.
The messages suggest a quid pro quo sexual relationship between the aspiring actress and the studio head in which he made promises that he’d introduce her to influential executives and she’d be considered for roles in movies and television. They also show she was determined to hold Tsujihara, Packer and Ratner accountable.
“You’re very busy I know but when we were in that motel having sex u said u would help me and when u just ignore me like you’re doing now it makes me feel used,” Kirk writes in one of the reported texts. “Are u going to help me like u said u would?”
Some messages also imply that Kirk believes that she was used to help close the $450 million co-financing deal for Packer and Ratner’s RatPac Entertainment.
“Whenever we receive new allegations, it is our standard practice to conduct an appropriate investigation,” a rep for WarnerMedia said in a statement Wednesday. “And that is what we will do here.”
The expose comes two days after AT&T-owned WarnerMedia announced an expanded role for Tsujihara, who is already one of Hollywood’s most powerful executives. He will continue running the movie studio, which he has run since 2013, but is adding a portfolio of kids and young adults businesses, including Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies.
WarnerMedia representatives say a prior investigation did not find impropriety in Kirk’s casting in films like “Ocean’s 8.” She also appeared in the 2016 New Line release “How To Be Single.”
When asked to comment on the allegations, an attorney for Tsujihara would only give a brief statement: “Mr. Tsujihara did not have a direct role in the actress being cast in any movie.”
In her own statement, Kirk denies that any inappropriate behavior occurred with Tsujihara.
“I emphatically deny any inappropriate behavior on the part of Brett Ratner, James Packer, and Kevin Tsujihara, and I have no claims against any of them,” Kirk said in her statement. “Mr. Tsujihara never promised me anything.”
The article describes an escalating situation in which Kirk expressed frustration that she was not getting significant roles or auditions and threatened to involve her attorney. The report said that in response, Ratner helped broker a draft settlement agreement that would guarantee her auditions and a part in one of Ratner’s movies.
In her statement, Kirk said that there were never any legal settlements or agreements entered into between herself and Ratner in 2016.
“Brett Ratner helped me out of friendship to assist me in getting auditions and trying to help me find an agent, and I have no issues with him or claims against him,” Kirk wrote.
Ratner was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017 by multiple women, which he has denied, but led to Warner Bros. cutting ties with him as the studio waited for the RatPac financing deal to expire in March 2018.
A representative for Ratner did not immediately respond to request for comment.

