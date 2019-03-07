Police: Man who killed parents feared psychiatric commitment

You are here

This Feb. 2019 booking photo released by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows Camden Nicholson. (AP)
Updated 07 March 2019
AP
  • Camden Nicholson is expected to be arraigned Friday on three counts of murder
NEWPORT BEACH, California: Court documents show a Southern California man charged with the murders of his mother, father and their housekeeper called police from his cellphone and confessed.
Camden Nicholson is expected to be arraigned Friday on three counts of murder.
Police say in court filings that one victim was found in a closet in the family’s Newport Beach home and another’s eyes appeared gouged. They say Nicholson told an officer he killed his parents because he didn’t want them to send him to a psychiatric hospital for evaluation.
Some who knew the couple said they were unaware of their son’s troubles. But police documents and a lawsuit filed after the murders say he had depression and anger issues.
Messages sent to Nicholson’s attorney were not returned.

