You are here

  • Home
  • Palestinian killed by Israeli fire during Gaza border clashes: Gaza ministry
﻿

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire during Gaza border clashes: Gaza ministry

Palestinian paramedics carry away on a stretcher an youth injured during clashes following a demonstration along the border with Israel east of Gaza City on March 1, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 07 March 2019
AFP
0

Palestinian killed by Israeli fire during Gaza border clashes: Gaza ministry

  • The militant group wants an end to a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade on the Palestinian enclave
Updated 07 March 2019
AFP
0

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli fire during renewed clashes along the Gaza border overnight Thursday, the health ministry in the strip said, with Israel striking a Hamas position in response to the violence.
Health ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said early Thursday Saif Al-Deen Abu Zeid, 15, died “due to wounds sustained east of Gaza a few hours ago,” confirming to AFP he was shot during clashes along the border late Wednesday.
An Israeli army spokeswoman did not comment on the specific incident but said hundreds of “rioters” had hurled rocks and explosive devices at troops along the border, with soldiers responding according to “standard operating procedures.”
Israeli fighter jets later struck several sites belonging to Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas in southern Gaza, an army statement said.
An army statement said the strikes were “in response to the balloons carrying explosive devices and the projectile that were launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory earlier this evening.”
A Palestinian security source said a Hamas base was struck in southern Gaza, causing damage but no injuries.
It was the fifth such Israeli strike since Saturday, each in response to either balloon-borne explosive devices floated across the border or explosive devices hurled at the border fence.
The uptick in violence has raised fears a fragile truce agreed in November between Israel and Hamas could collapse, with both sides accusing the other of breaching the terms of the informal agreement.
Hamas have controlled Gaza since 2007 and have fought three wars with Israel since.
 

Topics: Gaza Palestine Israel

Related

0
Middle-East
800 Palestinians allowed to exit Gaza to perform Umrah

Turkey dismisses US warning over S-400 Russian missiles

Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
AP
0

Turkey dismisses US warning over S-400 Russian missiles

  • Erdogan has dismissed US threats to cancel the sale of high-tech F-35 jets to Turkey
  • Erdogan also said Turkey could consider purchasing the more advanced Russian S-500 system
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
AP
0

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed US threats to cancel the sale of high-tech F-35 jets to Turkey, saying his country will move ahead with the purchase of Russian S-400 air-defense missiles.
In an interview with Kanal 24 television late Wednesday, Erdogan also said Turkey could consider purchasing the more advanced Russian S-500 system in the future.
This week, the top US military commander for Europe, Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, told the US Congress that NATO member Turkey should reconsider its plan to buy the S-400 from Russia or forfeit other future American military aircraft and systems. He said Turkey’s use of the Russian surface-to-air missile defense system would be a threat to the F-35.
It was the latest in a series of warnings the US has made to Turkey over its plans to buy the S-400. The US and other NATO allies have repeatedly complained about the purchase, saying it is not compatible with other allied systems and would represent a security threat.
The issue has aggravated already souring relations with Ankara, including tensions over the war in Syria.
“The S-400 is a done deal, there can be no turning back. We have reached an agreement with the Russians,” Erdogan said. “We will move toward a joint production. Perhaps after the S-400, we will go for the S-500.”
The US had agreed to sell 100 of its latest, fifth-generation F-35 fighters to Turkey, and has so far delivered two of the aircraft. But Congress last year ordered a delay in future deliveries.
In December, the State Department approved the sale of a $3.5 billion US Patriot missile defense system to Turkey.
Erdogan said Turkey could still purchase the Patriot system “if the conditions are suitable, the prices are suitable (and) if we can conduct a joint production.”
Erdogan added that first delivery of the S-400 would be made in July.

Topics: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Russia United States

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Turkey-US relations remain fraught
0
Middle-East
Turkey, Iran to stage joint raid against Kurd rebels

Latest updates

Turkey dismisses US warning over S-400 Russian missiles
0
Thai court dissolves political party for nominating princess
0
Blast strikes near major political gathering in Kabul
0
Pakistan says it takes control of 182 religious schools in crackdown on militants
0
R. Kelly in jail over child support
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.