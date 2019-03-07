You are here

  • Home
  • Oil nudges higher on Venezuela and Iran sanctions, OPEC cuts
﻿

Oil nudges higher on Venezuela and Iran sanctions, OPEC cuts

The easing of a transportation bottleneck for low-cost US Permian Basin shale oil, could lead to higher US production. (AFP)
Updated 07 March 2019
Reuters
0

Oil nudges higher on Venezuela and Iran sanctions, OPEC cuts

  • Prices are being supported by efforts led by the OPEC and other countries to withhold around 1.2 million barrels per day
  • US sanctions against the oil industries of OPEC members Iran and Venezuela have also had an impact
Updated 07 March 2019
Reuters
0

SINGAPORE: Oil edged up on Thursday amid ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts and US sanctions against exporters Venezuela and Iran, but price gains were capped by record US crude output and rising commercial fuel inventories.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.31 per barrel at 0637 GMT, up 9 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last settlement.
Brent crude futures were at $66.22 per barrel, up 23 cents, or 0.4 percent.
Prices are being supported by efforts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other countries — a grouping known as ‘OPEC+’ — to withhold around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, a strategy aimed at tightening markets.
“In our view, OPEC’s strategy is to rebalance the market as quickly as possible and exit the cuts by the end of June in order to grow production alongside shale producers in the second half of this year,” US investment bank Goldman Sachs said in a note on Wednesday.
US sanctions against the oil industries of OPEC members Iran and Venezuela have also had an impact, traders said.
Venezuela’s state-run oil firm PDVSA this week declared a maritime emergency, citing trouble accessing tankers and personnel to export its oil amid the sanctions.
Despite these factors, oil remains in plentiful supply thanks to surging US production.
US crude oil stockpiles rose much more than expected last week, with inventories up by 7.1 million barrels to 452.93 million barrels, according to a weekly report by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday.
“There was a surprisingly large stockbuild, which was bearish,” French bank Societe Generale said in a note following the EIA report.
Meanwhile US crude oil production remained at a record 12.1 million bpd, an increase of more than 2 million bpd since early 2018.
That, along with the easing of a transportation bottleneck for low-cost US Permian Basin shale oil, could lead to higher production, Goldman Sachs said.
“The balance between rising US production and the OPEC+ efforts to stabilize prices with a production cut was broken by higher than expected US inventories and the OECD warning of lower global growth impacting energy demand going forward,” said Alfonso Esparza, senior analyst at futures brokerage OANDA.
The Organization for Economic Co-Operation & Development (OECD) said on Wednesday the world economy would grow 3.3 percent in 2019, down 0.2 percentage points from the OECD’s last set of forecasts in November.

Topics: Oil energy Markets OPEC US Shale Venezuela

Related

0
Business & Economy
Oil prices climb to 2019 high
0
Business & Economy
Oil prices reach 3-month high as OPEC output falls

UK targets surge in offshore wind power

Updated 37 min 19 sec ago
AFP
0

UK targets surge in offshore wind power

  • Offshore wind currently provides about seven percent of British electricity
  • Britain has put nuclear power also at the heart of its low-carbon energy policy
Updated 37 min 19 sec ago
AFP
0

LONDON: Britain wants offshore wind farms to provide one third of the country’s electricity by 2030, the government announced Thursday, at a time when its nuclear energy ambitions are stumbling.
Working with the private sector to take advantage of the island nation’s surrounding waters to power homes and businesses with increasing amounts of renewable energy, the government said the Offshore Wind Sector Deal will slash the UK’s reliance on fossil fuels.
Offshore wind currently provides about seven percent of British electricity.
The new initiative “will drive a surge in the clean, green offshore wind revolution ... bringing investment into coastal communities and ensuring we maintain our position as global leaders in this growing sector,” Claire Perry, Britain’s energy and clean growth minister, said in a statement.
“By 2030 a third of our electricity will come from offshore wind, generating thousands of high-quality jobs across the UK,” she added.
The government said that the deal “will mean for the first time in UK history there will be more electricity from renewables than fossil fuels, with 70 percent of British electricity predicted to be from low carbon sources by 2030.”
Additionally, it “will look to seize on the opportunities presented by the UK’s 7,000 miles of coastline, as the industry continues to be a coastal catalyst for many of the UK’s former fishing villages and ports,” the government statement said.
Thursday’s announcement came after Japanese giant Hitachi in January froze construction of a nuclear power station in Wales owing to financing difficulties, dealing a major blow to Britain’s low-carbon energy strategy.
Britain has put nuclear power also at the heart of its low-carbon energy policy, in contrast to Europe’s biggest economy Germany, which is phasing it out in the wake of Japan’s 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Topics: energy renewable UK

Related

0
Business & Economy
UK’s Ofgem to work with government to lower energy tariffs
0
Business & Economy
Britain is set to miss 2020 renewable energy target

Latest updates

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million
0
Syria force braces for new outflux from last Daesh village
0
UK targets surge in offshore wind power
0
Defeated by Kurds more suspected Daesh members leave extremists’ Syrian holdout
0
UAE’s Mohammed Khalfan Al-Romaithi running for president of the Asian Football Confederation
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.