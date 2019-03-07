You are here

R. Kelly in jail over child support

A Cook County Sheriff’s Office official says singer R. Kelly will not be released from jail until he pays $161,000 in back child support he owes. (Cook County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Updated 07 March 2019
AP
CHICAGO: R. Kelly’s day began with a nationally televised broadcast in which he whispered, cried and ranted while pleading with viewers to believe him: He’d never had sex with anyone under 17 and never held anyone against her will.
The day ended with a trip to jail after the embattled R&B singer told a judge he could not pay $161,000 in back child support he owes his children’s mother.
Kelly no doubt hoped the raw interview aired Wednesday on “CBS This Morning” would help sway public opinion about the charges filed last month that accuse him of sexually abusing three girls and a woman. The interview was his first public defense since being charged and the first time he addressed allegations in the Lifetime series “Surviving R. Kelly,” which aired in January. The documentary alleged that he held women captive and ran a “sex cult.”
But experts said his appearance was also risky and could backfire if it gives prosecutors more information to use against him at trial. That’s why most defense attorneys urge clients to keep quiet.
“In my history as a prosecutor, I loved it when a defendant would say things or make comments about his or her defense,” said Illinois Appellate Judge Joseph Birkett, who said he did not watch the Kelly interview and was speaking only as a former prosecutor. “I would document every word they said ... (and) I could give you example after example where their statements backfired.”
There have been cases in which people who spoke up pointed to evidence that ultimately helped win their freedom, but, Birkett said, “historically it’s a bad idea.”
One recent example was “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who was charged with falsely reporting a racist, anti-gay attack in Chicago. In charging documents, prosecutors cited statements he made during an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America” identifying two people in a still photo of the surveillance video as his attackers. Two brothers pictured in the photo later told police that Smollett had paid them to stage the attack because he wanted a raise and to further his career.
In Kelly’s case, he and his attorney might have decided they had nothing to lose after the Lifetime series, said Fred Thiagarajah, a prominent Newport Beach, California, attorney and former prosecutor.
“A lot of the public already thinks he’s guilty, and there is a very negative image of him, so the only thing he might think he can do is try to change their minds,” Thiagarajah said. If the evidence against him is overwhelming, “this kind of interview might be kind of a Hail Mary” to influence a potential jury pool.
But the dangers of such an interview might outweigh any benefits if Kelly locked himself into a particular defense, Thiagarajah said. “He may not know all the evidence against him.”
In the CBS interview, for example, he denied ever having sex with anyone under 17, even though he married the late singer Aaliyah when she was 15, and a videotape given to prosecutors in his current case purports to show Kelly having sex with a girl who repeatedly says she’s 14. Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, has said his client did not “knowingly” have sex with underage girls.
Thiagarajah said he might allow a client to do such an interview — but only if he were confident the client could keep his emotions in check and “stick to a script.”
“If you get someone who is ranting and raving, I would never let that kind of person ever do an interview,” he said.
On Wednesday’s broadcast, Kelly’s emotions swung wildly as he explained he was simply someone with a “big heart” who was betrayed by liars who hoped to cash in.
In a particularly dramatic moment, he angrily stood up and started pacing, his voice breaking as he yelled, “I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me!” He cried as he hit his hands together, saying, “I’m fighting for my (expletive) life.”
He insisted people were trying to ruin his 30-year career, but then said his fight was “not about music.”
“I’m trying to have a relationship with my kids and I can’t do it” because of the sex-abuse allegations, he shouted. “You all just don’t want to believe it.”
Hours later, Kelly went to the child-support hearing “expecting to leave. He didn’t come here to go to jail,” said his publicist, Darryll Johnson, who said Kelly was prepared to pay $50,000 to $60,000. He said Kelly did not have the whole amount because he has not been able to work.
A spokeswoman for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said Kelly would not be released from jail until he pays the full child-support debt. His next hearing was scheduled for March 13.
After his Feb. 22 arrest in Chicago, Kelly spent a weekend in jail before someone posted his $100,000 bail. His defense attorney said at the time that Kelly’s finances were “a mess.”
Following the court hearing, the publicist said that the singer “feels good” about the TV interview.
CBS said it interviewed Kelly for 80 minutes. More of the interview is expected to air Thursday.
Interviews with two women who live with Kelly — Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary — also are set to air Thursday. Savage’s parents insist she is being held against her will. Kelly suggested during the interview that her parents were in it for the money and blamed them for his relationship with their daughter, saying they brought her to watch him perform when she was a teenager.
A lawyer representing the couple bristled at the allegation, saying Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage never asked for or received money from Kelly. The couple said they have not spoken to their 23-year-old daughter for two years and asked Kelly to make her available to talk to them.
“At no point did this family sell their daughter to anyone or provide their daughter for anything for money,” attorney Gerald Griggs said Wednesday during a news conference.
Kelly acknowledged in the interview that he had done “lots of things wrong” when it comes to women, but he said he had apologized. The singer blamed social media for fueling the allegations against him. He also said that all of his accusers are lying.
The 52-year-old recording artist has been trailed for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves. Kelly has consistently denied any sexual misconduct and was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008. Those charges centered on a graphic video that prosecutors said showed him having sex with a girl as young as 13.
He has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse.
Rising from poverty on Chicago’s South Side, Kelly broke into the R&B scene in 1993 with his first solo album, “12 Play,” which produced such popular sex-themed songs as “Your Body’s Callin’” and “Bump N’ Grind.” He has written numerous hits for himself and other artists, including Celine Dion, Michael Jackson and Lady Gaga. One of his best-known hits is “I Believe I Can Fly.”

Tasneem Alsultan: Documenting change in Saudi Arabia

Updated 07 March 2019
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: Tasneem Alsultan has established herself as one of the most sought-after, and talented, photographers in the region. She describes herself as “a photographer interested in social and gender issues,” and even her wedding photography (with which she started her career and which continues to help fund her personal projects) eschews the usual portrait-style coverage for a more narrative-driven style.

“I don’t want to be ‘just’ a photographer,” she tells Arab News. “I want to provoke people to feel, to think.” And the sweeping social changes in Saudi Arabia over the past 18 months or so have provided her with plenty of opportunities to do just that — whether on assignment for The New York Times or National Geographic, or working on personal projects.

She has captured tangible changes through images of “women at concerts, women driving cars, women working in the public sectors, women entering football stadiums, and being active in stadiums,” she says. “But then there’s also a subconscious change, almost, of how we react to those things.”

FaceOf: Saudi-American photographer Tasneem Alsultan

The most significant shift in Alsultan’s professional, and personal, life has been the lifting of the ban on women driving in the Kingdom. Even though she has had a license for around 12 years, having lived in Bahrain, Dubai and the US in that time, “I’d never been to places outside of the big cities before really,” she says. “Now I’m going everywhere and photographing a different perspective — things that haven’t been seen, not just outside of Saudi, but even by Saudis. It’s great. I’ve been driving to places that are seven hours away, staying for a few days, then going back.

“Every time I get in a car, driving, I can’t believe that it actually happened,” she continues. “I don’t think it’s the driving that’s the issue, though; it’s that I take the lead in where I want to go. It’s about control.”

Here, Alsultan talks us through a few examples of her work — “telling evocative stories in a way that will hopefully make a difference.”

“Cheerleaders”

This was an assignment for The New York Times, covering the first female basketball tournament in Jeddah. This was only the second time that women had been allowed to enter stadiums in the country. There were 3,000 women, apparently, in this stadium. Men weren’t allowed in. It was a beautiful event. People wanted to attend just to be part of that moment; we were part of the ‘big change.’ You can see one of the girls is looking straight at the camera. It’s important, as much as I can, to be invisible. That’s very difficult, especially in this part of the world, where we’re very conscious about how we look. But it’s my job to just stay there and wait until I have the least number of people looking at me.”

“Bride and Groom”

I see wedding photography as a narrative, as storytelling, whereas many people just see it as portraits. I still have calls from confused clients, like, ‘So, do you use backdrops?’ Nope. ‘Do you use Photoshop.’ No. ‘So, what do you do?’ [Laughs.] I get it. It’s fine. I’m not the photographer for every client, and I don’t think I should be a jack of all trades — I don’t think anyone should be if they’re serious about this — but I love it. I see it as a story about love and intimacy with a beginning and an end. I love asking the couple how they met and how they’re unique. I like how little moments make this couple want to live together forever.

The bride had a best friend who she hadn’t seen for years, because they weren’t in the same place together. She didn’t know that her friend had a brother, but when they met each other again, the friend asked her to meet her brother because she thought they’d hit it off. And they did. It’s a simple story, but it’s beautiful. The wedding was in a beautiful big ballroom in Jeddah. And the couple walked onto a balcony on the top tier and everyone’s looking at them from below. They exchanged rings, looked at each other and then walked down. They’re not a very cheesy couple, this was just a moment. As a photographer, you’re the storyteller. It’s not about manipulating the facts, it’s more about highlighting things — a moment that they might not have seen as romantic. But because I photographed it at the right time, it looks like they’re dancing, almost.

“Homecoming”

I was photographing tourism in Saudi, and in Al-Ula specifically, for The New York Times. I photographed all these expats coming in and enjoying the country, but I felt like it wasn’t really their story to tell. After two days of only finding expats, I got to meet locals. This woman and her female relatives, who are all in the photo, are originally from Al-Ula, but they’ve been living in Jeddah for the last 20 years. They drove all the way back just to visit their hometown. They didn’t go to the Andrea Bocelli concert, they were just interested in being happy in nature. And I think that was very important. It was a beautiful moment. They were saying, like, ‘We didn’t know our hometown would ever be on the map in Saudi. Now everyone knows about it!’ I think everyone in the world would like to explore their own country. We haven’t had that chance. And now we do.

“The Driving Lesson”

Faisal was teaching his wife to drive. He posted this photo on social media, and it got so many attacks. “How dare you share a photo of your wife?” “You’re not jealous at all… what is this?” He got more attacks than people being happy. It showed, I guess, that many people are not prepared for these big changes. They feel threatened. But he was excited and happy to be teaching his wife to drive.

The good thing was, we complained about the online harassment, and the government intervened and people were either told off or their accounts were shut down.

This image was about waiting for the right moment, again. I don’t always get it right straight away, but there’s usually one shot, when I look through them, where I think, “That’s the one that doesn’t look like I’m there.”

“Riders in Preparation”

This is a Harley-Davidson club based in Alkhobar. This was taken just a few days before women would be able to drive. Usually, the girls would either ride in the Aramco compound, or they’d have to go to Bahrain to ride. That week, they were preparing to ride properly in Saudi. So, they were really excited. And the men — who are mainly from Saudi — were excited too, to be able to ride with them in the country.

“Tea Time”

I love the framing here. I love how the light is in the center. I love the wall. It’s all very modern, and then you have these girls wearing very traditional clothing. They allowed me to shoot them, and I liked the one where she was looking directly at me. Usually, we don’t want that; if it was for a newspaper, I wouldn’t have chosen that one. But in this case, it wasn’t an assignment, it was for me. So, this was the one I chose.

I always joke with my friends that if I publish a photo of women in Saudi not wearing a veil or hijab, it gets a quarter of the likes that I get if they’re veiled. Which is annoying. Because the reality is that not all Saudi women cover. It’s like we fetishize that image, even as Saudis. For me, it speaks volumes about how we’re playing into this image of, “Oh, but how can they eat? Who are they?” I don’t know. I always feel weird when I publish a photo of women covering their faces.

“Choice”

This was taken right after the announcement that women were going to be able to drive. This lady, who has a car, but still couldn’t drive it outside of the Aramco compound, was calling Uber. Now, I’m someone who’s been relying on Uber, but I hate it when I can’t have any other option; when I have to wait for the driver, and he’s late, or he gives me attitude. So it was, like, ‘Great. Now we won’t feel pressured.’ It’s an option. I can take an Uber if I want to, but if I don’t, I (can still get around).

What I’ve learned from being a photojournalist is that you try to get as little content as possible in writing, and more in how the photo is taken. So that poster makes you understand that it’s in Saudi and, at least, what year it was taken.

“Valentine’s”

This was taken this year. It was for The Guardian, and they basically wanted to say that two years ago, this image wouldn’t have been taken, because we weren’t allowed to (openly) celebrate Valentine’s Day in Saudi. So, all of the florists and gift shops — anything that had the word ‘Valentine’s’ — they’d be fined. But this year, they were left alone, basically. This was taken at a shop in Alkhobar in February, and I think it’s a simple encapsulation of the progression that’s happening, and the opening up.

