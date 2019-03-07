You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan says it takes control of 182 religious schools in crackdown on militants
﻿

Pakistan says it takes control of 182 religious schools in crackdown on militants

Pakistan has taken control of more than 180 schools in its ongoing crackdown on militants in the country. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 March 2019
Reuters
0

Pakistan says it takes control of 182 religious schools in crackdown on militants

  • Pakistan began a crackdown against militant groups this week
  • Religious schools, hospitals and ambulances have been taken over
Updated 07 March 2019
Reuters
0

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has taken control of 182 religious schools and detained more than 100 people as it intensifies its crackdown on banned militant organizations, the interior ministry said on Thursday.
“Law enforcement agencies have taken 121 people under preventive detention as of today,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that religious schools, hospitals and ambulances were taken over.
Pakistan began a crackdown against militant groups this week amid growing international pressure in the wake of a bombing in Indian-controlled Kashmir by a militant group based in Pakistan.
Islamabad denies aiding militants and says its push against banned outfits is unrelated to the Indian and global pressure.

Topics: Pakistan Education Militants

Related

0
Pakistan
Al-Jubeir arrives in Pakistan to discuss regional security
Special 0
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Jamaat-ud-Dawa ‘charity’ warns to move court against crackdown

Thai court dissolves political party for nominating princess

Updated 07 March 2019
AP
0

Thai court dissolves political party for nominating princess

  • The Thai Raksa Chart Party on February 8 nominated Princess Ubolratana Mahidol as its candidate for the March 24 polls
  • Thai Raksa Chart is aligned with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra
Updated 07 March 2019
AP
0

BANGKOK: Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ordered the dissolution of a major political party ahead of this month’s general election because it nominated a member of the royal family to be its candidate for prime minister.
The Thai Raksa Chart Party on February 8 nominated Princess Ubolratana Mahidol as its candidate for the March 24 polls. However, her brother King Maha Vajiralongkorn later that day issued a royal order calling the nomination highly inappropriate and unconstitutional.
The court’s ruling Thursday also banned members of the party’s executive board from political activity for 10 years.
Thai Raksa Chart is aligned with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and its dissolution will hinder efforts by parties loyal to Thaksin to form the next government.
Thailand has been under military rule since 2014.

Topics: Thailand Thai Raksa Chart politics

Related

0
World
Thailand election panel disqualifies princess as PM candidate
0
World
Thailand puzzles over political surprises from royals

Latest updates

Former Barclays executive felt sick over 2008 Qatar deal, court hears
0
Arab News Saudi National Day video scoops top WAN-IFRA prize
0
Saudi Arabia has worked to combat money laundering, terrorist financing for decades: EU envoy
0
E-cigarette use linked to heart trouble: study
0
Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.