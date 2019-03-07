Thai court dissolves political party for nominating princess

You are here

Thai Raksa Chart party leaders and members arrive at the Constitutional Court in Bangkok on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Reuters)
  • The Thai Raksa Chart Party on February 8 nominated Princess Ubolratana Mahidol as its candidate for the March 24 polls
  • Thai Raksa Chart is aligned with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra
BANGKOK: Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ordered the dissolution of a major political party ahead of this month’s general election because it nominated a member of the royal family to be its candidate for prime minister.
The Thai Raksa Chart Party on February 8 nominated Princess Ubolratana Mahidol as its candidate for the March 24 polls. However, her brother King Maha Vajiralongkorn later that day issued a royal order calling the nomination highly inappropriate and unconstitutional.
The court’s ruling Thursday also banned members of the party’s executive board from political activity for 10 years.
Thai Raksa Chart is aligned with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, and its dissolution will hinder efforts by parties loyal to Thaksin to form the next government.
Thailand has been under military rule since 2014.

One dead in rocket attack on political gathering in Kabul

  • The explosion happened during a ceremony marking the 24th anniversary of the death of Shiite Hazara leader Abdul Ali-Mazari
  • No group has claimed responsibility for the blast and no casualties have been reported
KABUL: Several rockets were fired on Thursday at a gathering of members of the Shiite Muslim Hazara minority in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding several.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but over the years Hazaras have been repeatedly attacked by Sunni Muslim militant groups such as the Taliban, Al-Qaeda and Daesh.

TOLO News, which had a camera crew reporting live from the commemoration, said that at least 10 explosions were heard at the commemoration on the anniversary of a Hazara leader’s death.

“Our gathering is under attack. Rockets are being dropped on us from every direction,” said Muhammad Mohaqiq, a lawmaker and leader of the main Hazara political party from the stage in comments aired on television.

Hundreds of people including top government officials such as Chief Executive Officer Abdullah and at least three candidates in a July presidential election were at the commemoration.

People could be seen scattering in all directions as the rockets fell.

At least one person was killed and 16 wounded, said Wahidullah Mayar, a spokesman for the public health ministry

A spokesman for the interior ministry, Nasrat Rahimi, said one suspect had been arrested, while several others had been surrounded by the security forces.

Presidential candidate Mohammad Hanif Atmar was unhurt, but eight of his security guards were wounded. They were in stable condition, said Atmar’s spokesman, Qader Shah.

The gathering was for the anniversary of the death of Abdul Ali Mazari, a Hazara leader who died in 1995 after being taken prisoner by the Taliban.

A reporter who was present at the gathering site said ambulances had rushed to the area to help.

“Many people were injured,” the reporter told TOLO News.

The attack came a day after a suicide bomb and gun attack on a construction company in the eastern city of Jalalabad that killed at least 16 people.

Daesh claimed responsibility for that attack.

