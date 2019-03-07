You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey dismisses US warning over S-400 Russian missiles
﻿

Turkey dismisses US warning over S-400 Russian missiles

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed US threats to cancel the sale of high-tech F-35 jets to Turkey, saying his country will move ahead with the purchase of Russian S-400 air-defense missiles. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool)
Updated 07 March 2019
AP
0

Turkey dismisses US warning over S-400 Russian missiles

  • Erdogan has dismissed US threats to cancel the sale of high-tech F-35 jets to Turkey
  • Erdogan also said Turkey could consider purchasing the more advanced Russian S-500 system
Updated 07 March 2019
AP
0

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed US threats to cancel the sale of high-tech F-35 jets to Turkey, saying his country will move ahead with the purchase of Russian S-400 air-defense missiles.
In an interview with Kanal 24 television late Wednesday, Erdogan also said Turkey could consider purchasing the more advanced Russian S-500 system in the future.
This week, the top US military commander for Europe, Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, told the US Congress that NATO member Turkey should reconsider its plan to buy the S-400 from Russia or forfeit other future American military aircraft and systems. He said Turkey’s use of the Russian surface-to-air missile defense system would be a threat to the F-35.
It was the latest in a series of warnings the US has made to Turkey over its plans to buy the S-400. The US and other NATO allies have repeatedly complained about the purchase, saying it is not compatible with other allied systems and would represent a security threat.
The issue has aggravated already souring relations with Ankara, including tensions over the war in Syria.
“The S-400 is a done deal, there can be no turning back. We have reached an agreement with the Russians,” Erdogan said. “We will move toward a joint production. Perhaps after the S-400, we will go for the S-500.”
The US had agreed to sell 100 of its latest, fifth-generation F-35 fighters to Turkey, and has so far delivered two of the aircraft. But Congress last year ordered a delay in future deliveries.
In December, the State Department approved the sale of a $3.5 billion US Patriot missile defense system to Turkey.
Erdogan said Turkey could still purchase the Patriot system “if the conditions are suitable, the prices are suitable (and) if we can conduct a joint production.”
Erdogan added that first delivery of the S-400 would be made in July.

Topics: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Russia United States

Related

Special 0
Middle-East
Turkey-US relations remain fraught
0
Middle-East
Turkey, Iran to stage joint raid against Kurd rebels

Algeria's Bouteflika warns against infiltration of protests

Updated 33 min 32 sec ago
Reuters
0

Algeria's Bouteflika warns against infiltration of protests

  • Lawyers staged a protest march to the constitutional council on Thursday
  • Bouteflika did not appear in person to present his candidacy as required by Algerian law
Updated 33 min 32 sec ago
Reuters
0

ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika issued his first warning on Thursday to protesters who have taken to the streets in thousands to demand an end to his 20-year rule, saying the unrest could destabilise the country.
In the latest demonstration, hundreds of lawyers in black robes rallied in downtown Algiers on Thursday as momentum gathered in the country's most sustained protests since the 2011 Arab Spring.
Bouteflicka, 82 and ailing, has not spoken in public since suffering a stroke in 2013 and he is staying in a hospital in Geneva.
But in a letter reported by the state news agency APS, he said: "Breaking this peaceful expression by any treacherous internal or foreign group may lead to sedition and chaos and resulting crises and woes."
He did not say who any of these groups might be.
An insurgency in the 1990s that broke out after the army blocked an election victory by an Islamist party was crushed at the cost of up 200,000 lives. There has been sporadic militant activity in recent years.
The stance taken by the military and security forces will be crucial to how the present situation unfolds.
The military has stayed in barracks throughout the unrest. But analysts and former officials say the generals are likely to intervene if the protests lead to instability in one of Africa's biggest oil producers.
At the lawyers' protest, police were deployed to monitor the demonstration but as with previous protests, they did not intervene.
Lawyers shouted chanted: "The people want to overthrow the regime" and "Republic, not a kingdom."
Tens of thousands of Algerians, tired of the dominance of elderly veterans of the 1954-1962 war of independence against France, have protested for the past three weeks to urge Bouteflika not to stand in an election scheduled for April 18.
Despite his ill-health, he has submitted his candidacy papers.
The national association of lawyers has demanded that the authorities postpone the election and set up a transitional government.

Topics: Algeria Abdelaziz Bouteflika Protests

Related

0
Media
Social media breaks ‘wall of fear’ for Algeria protesters
0
Middle-East
Army chief of staff vows to secure Algeria, prevent bloodshed

Latest updates

Iranian opposition calls on Western countries to adhere to US sanctions
0
Algeria's Bouteflika warns against infiltration of protests
0
Former Barclays executive felt sick over 2008 Qatar deal, court hears
0
Arab News Saudi National Day video scoops top WAN-IFRA prize
0
Saudi Arabia has worked to combat money laundering, terrorist financing for decades: EU envoy
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.