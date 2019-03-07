You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia has worked to combat money laundering, terrorist financing for decades: EU envoy
﻿

Saudi Arabia has worked to combat money laundering, terrorist financing for decades: EU envoy

The 28 member states of the European Union all backed a decision on Thursday to reject a proposal from the EU executive to add Saudi Arabia to the blacklist. (File/Reuters)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia has worked to combat money laundering, terrorist financing for decades: EU envoy

  • The 28 member states of the EU all backed a decision on Thursday to reject a proposal from the EU executive to add Saudi Arabia to the blacklist
  • The decision will force the European Commission to prepare a new list
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has worked to combat money laundering and terrorist financing for decades, the Kingdom's EU envoy Saad bin Mohammed Al-Arifi said Thursday. 

He added that all European Union states were surprised by the blacklist of countries suspected of being lax on terrorist financing and money laundering.  

Al-Arifi's comments come after the 28 member states of the European Union all backed a decision on Thursday to reject a proposal from the EU executive to add Saudi Arabia to the list.  
EU states said in a statement the unanimous decision was taken because the European Commission's proposed list was not established in a transparent process that encouraged countries to take action while also respected their right to be heard.
The decision will force the European Commission to prepare a new list.
"I'm disappointed, but I hope I don't look like somebody who is giving up," the EU commissioner in charge of the listing, Vera Jourova, said on Thursday.
The process had been conducted in a transparent manner and followed EU states' commitments to act against money laundering and terrorism financing, she said.
The Commission had published last month a provisional blacklist with 23 jurisdictions, including the four US territories of American Samoa, US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Guam, in a move that Washington said was "flawed".
Among other listed countries were Nigeria, Panama, Libya, the Bahamas, Iran, Pakistan, North Korea and Afghanistan.
 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia EU terrorism money laundering

Related

Update 0
World
EU states could ‘block adoption of money laundering blacklist’
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia plays ‘pivotal role’ in fight against global terrorism: General Abizaid

Saudi cinemas to show Filipino film for first time

Updated 07 March 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi cinemas to show Filipino film for first time

Updated 07 March 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) has announced its classification of the first ever movie from the Philippines to be shown in Saudi cinemas.

Running for 115 minutes and with Arabic subtitles, “Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles” tells the unusual story of a father and daughter police team taking on a crime syndicate, featuring Filipino actors Coco Martin, Maine Mendoza and Vic Sotto.

The GCAM said the release of the film represented a good opportunity to strengthen ties between the two nations, allowing new opportunities in the entertainment sector for Saudis and Filipinos living in the Kingdom.

It added that it welcomed films from around the world, that it hoped the variety of movies on offer would encourage consumers to broaden their horizons, and that foreign films would inspire local talent.

Topics: Films Philippines cinema

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Cinema giant to pump $500m into building 600 screens in Saudi Arabia by 2023
Special 0
Saudi Arabia
First cinema in Jeddah opens

Latest updates

Saudi Energy Minister: Large quantities of gas discovered in Red Sea
0
UK fraud office failed to get key Qatar documents for Barclays trial
0
US commander hints that quad grouping may be shelved as North Korean testing site reopens
0
US general: Iranian regime seeks to dominate countries of the region
0
Iranian opposition calls on Western countries to adhere to US sanctions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.