Former Barclays executive felt sick over 2008 Qatar deal, court hears

Richard Boath told in-house lawyers he felt sick when he was told the bank could be challenged by criminal authorities over side deals with Qatar during a 2008 emergency fundraising. (File/Reuters)
LONDON: A former Barclays executive told in-house lawyers he felt sick when he was told the bank could be challenged by criminal authorities over side deals with Qatar during a 2008 emergency fundraising, a London fraud trial heard on Wednesday.
Richard Boath, in the dock at Southwark Crown Court with former Barclays CEO John Varley and former senior colleagues Roger Jenkins and Tom Kalaris, told investigators in 2016 he also thought Qatar should have been told to “**** off” when it demanded additional fees when helping bail the bank out.
The four men are charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation over how they secured a two-part, 11 billion pound-plus ($14 billion) capital raising as the bank scrambled to avoid a state bailout during the financial crisis.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which is prosecuting the case, alleges the defendants misled shareholders and other investors by not disclosing that Barclays paid an extra 322 million pounds to Qatar through advisory service agreements (ASAs), which the SFO says were not genuine.
The men deny wrongdoing.
Extracts of transcripts of telephone conversations and emails were read out and shown to the court by the prosecution on Wednesday.
Former in-house Barclays lawyer Judith Shepherd told Boath on June 18, 2008, that the bank had to show it had received valuable services from Qatar in return for the ASA — or risk other investors, the market regulator and criminal authorities viewing them as disguised commissions for the capital raising.
“I’m already feeling sick. There’s no need to use all those words to make me feel sicker,” Boath responded in the telephone call, according to one transcript.
Eight years later, Boath told SFO investigators that although he had not liked the Qatar deal, it had been negotiated by his seniors, approved by lawyers and that he thought the bank believed it would get value for the money.
“The lawyers persuaded themselves that even though they knew that the ASA in June was a consequence, a response to the request from the Qataris for additional fees, it didn’t matter as long as we got value for services,” Boath, the bank’s former head of European financial institutions group, told the SFO, according to interview transcripts read out to court.
Boath said that Jenkins, who was negotiating with the Gulf state, had “real heft” in Qatar and was a “big deal down there.” “I believed Roger would get his pound of flesh,” he said, according to the transcripts.
“I don’t think (former finance director) Chris Lucas or John Varley would ever have signed off on it if they thought that they were not going to get value for their services,” he added in a recorded interview that was played to the court.
Asked by the SFO investigator if the ASA in June 2008 was a disguised commission, Boath replied: “No. The advisory service agreement was put in place by Barclays in exchange for services that they expected Roger to get value for.”
“Judith goes on to say: ‘Well, Big Dog will be in the dock first’,” the SFO investigator noted in the 2016 interview.
“Yeah, that’s Roger, by the way,” Boath said in the recorded SFO interview.
Lucas has not been charged because he is too unwell to stand trial, the jury has been told. Shepherd, the Barclays lawyer, and Qatar have not been accused of any wrongdoing.

UK fraud office failed to get key Qatar documents for Barclays trial

Updated 07 March 2019
0

UK fraud office failed to get key Qatar documents for Barclays trial

  • Two Qatari companies invested around £4 bn in Barclays
  • SFO investigator David Webb told the jury on Thursday it had taken 18 months to two-years to get “essential” documents
Updated 07 March 2019
0

LONDON: Britain’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) failed to take “reasonable and appropriate” steps to get key documents from Qatar’s US lawyers before a fraud trial of four former Barclays executives, a London criminal court heard on Thursday.
The jury was told that Judge Robert Jay had ruled in January on the SFO’s failure to obtain the documents from Latham & Watkins, before the start of the landmark court case against former Barclays CEO John Varley and former senior colleagues: Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath.
The men are on trial over side deals struck by the British bank when it raised more than 11 billion pounds ($14.5 billion) from investors, including Qatar, to stave off a state bailout in June and October 2008 at the height of the credit crisis.
Prosecutors allege the men, who are charged with conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation, misled shareholders and other investors by not disclosing that Barclays paid an extra 322 million pounds to Qatar through advisory service agreements (ASAs) that were not genuine.
The men deny wrongdoing. In documents shown to the court during the prosecution’s case, they say they relied on legal advice at the time.
Boath, the only defendant to answer SFO questions in 2014 and 2016 that went beyond a prepared statement, was told the agreements were legal as long as Qatar provided valuable services, according to extracts of interview transcripts shown to the court. He said he was confident that Jenkins, who had the relationship with Qatar, would deliver, the court heard.
The flagship SFO case marks the first criminal charges filed in Britain against such senior bankers over credit crisis-era conduct. The trial has offered a rare glimpse into how Barclays battled to avoid state control by clinching a rescue deal with Qatar over a decade ago.
Qatar Holding, part of the Qatar Investment Authority sovereign wealth fund, and Challenger, an investment vehicle of former Qatari prime minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr Al-Thani, invested around 4.0 billion pounds in Barclays in two capital raisings in June and October 2008.
In so-called “agreed facts” between prosecutors and the defense read out by the prosecution, the jury at Southwark Crown Court was told that the SFO had not interviewed or investigated either Qatari party.
The judge had also noted that although documents held by Qatar’s lawyers Latham & Watkins were probably covered by legal privilege, the SFO had had options to try and obtain them, the jury heard.
SFO investigator David Webb told the jury on Thursday it had taken 18 months to two-years to get “essential” documents from Barclays that the bank originally said were privileged — confidential advice by lawyers for clients — before it waived privilege.
The judge asked Webb if he had asked Boath whether the former director knew that the ASA was never intended to provide genuine services.
“I don’t know,” he said. “If I did say that it would be on the transcript.”
Prosecutors have now closed their case, marking the formal half-way stage in the trial. The judge dismissed the jury until April 1 to allow for lengthy “discussions of law” to begin, he said.

