Iranian opposition calls on Western countries to adhere to US sanctions

LONDON: Western countries must fully adhere to US sanctions on Iran and punish regime figures involved in terrorism to prevent “domestic repression,” a prominent opposition figure has said.

President Donald Trump last year pulled the US out of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, imposing tough new sanctions on Tehran. But several European states have set up mechanisms designed to avoid the sanctions and keep the nuclear deal afloat.

Hossein Abedini, of the foreign affairs committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), said Western powers need to step up and fully adhere to the US sanctions to stem the suffering of the Iranian people.

“The EU and the international community must join the US in imposing sanctions on Tehran’s oil and gas exports, as well as its ballistic missile program, to prevent its domestic repression and destabilizing activities in the Middle East,” he said.

“The Iranian people and resistance do not want this regime to have any bullets, or sell any barrel of oil, or spend a single dollar of the Iranian nation’s wealth on suppression and terrorism.”

Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security and Revolutionary Guard Corps, along with individuals “engaged in acts of terrorism” should be designated by the EU, Abedini added.

“It is time for the EU to listen to the people of Iran and join the US’ policy of putting maximum pressure on the regime,” he said.

“(The international community must) recognize the rights of the Iranian people to resist and overthrow the religious dictatorship and establish a democratic government.

“This is part of an international campaign throughout Europe by the Iranian resistance to show the real nature of the Iranian regime, which is on a slippery slope toward its demise.”

Since the end of 2017 the Iranian regime has resorted to terrorism against the opposition, Abedini said at a press conference in London.

“High-ranking figures, including ambassadors and foreign ministry and intelligence officials, have been involved in terrorist plots against the resistance movement,” Abedini told Arab News.

Struan Stevenson, the coordinator of the Campaign for Iran Change (CiC) and former Scottish Conservative MEP, was also critical of the EU move to sidestep the sanctions.

“How is it possible that the British, German and French governments are still seeking ways of bypassing sanctions with the Americans so that we can continue in some way to trade with this evil fascist dictatorship,” he said.

“It is very strange that Britain seems to want to trade with this evil regime at the same time as we blacklist Hezbollah, which we know the (Iranian) regime sponsors.”

The British government last week designated Hezbollah’s political wing a terrorist organization, amid a US push to isolate Iran and its proxies.

Iran “loves to fight wars, they are doing this in Syria, as well as in Yemen with the Houthis and in Iraq with the Shi’ite militias. Proxy wars are their favorite mechanism of spreading the Islamic revolution,” Stevenson told Arab News.

“Saudi Arabia seems to be the only country in the Middle East that is prepared to stand up on behalf of the legitimate government of Yemen against the Houthis and their sponsors from Tehran,” he added.

“The situation is not going to be resolved until we can achieve the ousting of the Iranians from Yemen.”

The UK government must adopt a firm policy on Iran based on supporting the Iranian people and their legitimate resistance movement, said a former British supreme court justice.

Lord Clarke of Hampstead, Labour member of the UK House of Lords, pointed to a recent report by Amnesty International which called 2018 “a year of shame” for Iran. The report said that more than 7,000 dissidents were arrested last year in a sweeping crackdown.

“(This) shows that the UK government must go beyond verbal condemnations to take the lead at the UN to secure measures that will hold the regime to account for these atrocities,” Lord Clarke said.

Topics: Iran sanctions

Meet the Pakistani women who say the burqa helps them be better journalists

Updated 07 March 2019
Rehmat Mehsud 
0

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Sabeha Sheikh was not thinking about her headscarf or burqa as she sat through a journalism workshop at Gomal University in the northwestern Pakistani town of Dera Ismail Khan in April last year. 

But a remark from the teacher, that girls in burqas could not be good journalists, led her to question how she could use her veil — considered by many in the West as a sign of oppression — to her advantage in the deeply conservative society to which she belonged. 

“It was at that moment I decided that not only will I be a good journalist, I will set up a platform for those girls who wear the burqa and also want to become professional journalists,” Sheikh, 24, told Arab News. 

In May 2018, she formed Burka Journalists with her friend and fellow journalism graduate Sameera Latif. The idea was to provide women who wore conservative Muslim dress, from black chadors to bright silk scarves, a space where they could be both free to follow their religious and cultural norms, and their dreams of being journalists. 

Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan, is a socially conservative region whose women have suffered repression for decades. Women of the area mostly leave their homes in full-length shrouds covering the face. Rights groups say hundreds of women and girls are killed in the province each year by family members angered at perceived damage to their “honor,” which involves anything from “fraternizing” with men to eloping.

Over the years, the Pakistani Taliban and allied Islamist militants, who regard female education as anti-Islamic, have destroyed hundreds of schools for young women. It was also in this region that in 2012 the Taliban shot and critically wounded Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

Now, Sheikh and Latif want to highlight the problems faced by the women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — both from behind their cameras and their burqas, which they say give them the “confidence and sense of ease” to take up a male-dominated profession in a very tough region.

“We feel comfortable working in burqas — that’s why we decided to promote this trend in the media,” Latif, 22, said. “A lot of girls here wear burqas, but that should not stop them from coming forward and becoming reporters.”

On its Facebook page, the Burka Journalists group has covered issues as diverse as protests by women against power outages and sanitation problems to the case of a 16-year-old girl who was paraded, half-naked, through her village to redeem family honor. Though it only has around 5,000 followers, the page is gaining popularity.

“Burka Journalists is becoming a good source of news, especially on social problems,” Maryum Akbar, a university student, said. She added that the group was important for covering women’s issues because they found it easier to talk to other women, rather than male reporters.

But Wasim Akbar Sheikh, chairman of the department of journalism and mass communication at Gomal University, believes that unless government funding is forthcoming, endeavors such as this will not last. “The tragic thing is that these journalists have neither revenue nor any government support,” he said. 

Latif, too, said that in order to expand the project, attract more women, gain further training and be able to cover a wider range of stories, the group needed financial support. 

“Right now, we are spending money from our own pocket to provide this launchpad for newcomers. We invite all burqa-clad women to come to us for training and work, but we also need some government support.”


 

Topics: International Women's Day 2019

