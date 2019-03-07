US commander hints that quad grouping may be shelved as North Korean testing site reopens

You are here

North Korean long-range rocket launch site appears to have resumed "normal operation status" as work to rebuild the launch pad has proceeded rapidly, US experts said Thursday.
  • US said on Thursday that it appears a North Korean nuclear testing site is operational once again
  • Satellite photos taken on various dates showed new activity at the Tongchang-ri launch site
SINGAPORE: A US military commander suggested Thursday that a loose security grouping of his country, Japan, Australia and India, also known as the quad, may be shelved for now.
Admiral Phil Davidson, who heads the US Indo-Pacific Command, said he was on a panel with the other navy chiefs at the Raisina Dialogue, a multilateral conference in New Delhi in January.
Davidson said the issue came up “several times” but Indian navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba “made it quite clear that there wasn’t an immediate potential for a quad.”
The announcement comes as a blow, especially as the US said on Thursday that it appears a North Korean nuclear testing site is operational once again.
On Wednesday, foreign experts and a South Korean lawmaker who was briefed by Seoul’s spy service said North Korea was restoring facilities at a long-range rocket launch site that it dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps. Satellite photos taken on various dates showed new activity at the Tongchang-ri launch site, northwest of Pyongyang.
North Korean long-range rocket launch site appears to have resumed “normal operation status” as work to rebuild the launch pad has proceeded rapidly, US experts said Thursday.
“Given that construction, plus activity at other areas of the site, Sohae (Satellite Launching Station) appears to have returned to normal operational status,” the specialized website 38 North said.
The website and the Center for Strategic and International Studies tracked activity at the site — which began before last week’s aborted summit in Hanoi between US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un — using commercial satellite imagery.

Congress matriarch Sonia Gandhi to fight Indian polls from family bastion

Updated 4 min 59 sec ago
Reuters
0

Congress matriarch Sonia Gandhi to fight Indian polls from family bastion

  • Sonia initially resisted calls to enter politics before taking the plunge and lifting Congress’ flagging fortunes under her family’s brand name
Updated 4 min 59 sec ago
Reuters
0

NEW DELHI: Sonia Gandhi, former leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, will contest the 2019 general election from the Rae Bareli seat, a family stronghold in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh that has voted for her since 2004.
The Italian-born 72-year-old, who forged a Congress-led coalition government for two successive terms in 2004 and 2009 to run the world’s largest democracy, has played a slightly reduced public role since being treated abroad for illness in 2011. In 2017 she handed over the reins of the Congress Party to her 48-year-old son Rahul Gandhi, who will contest the Amethi constituency in the state, according to the first list of candidates released by the Congress party on Thursday.
The official entry of Sonia’s daughter, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, into electoral politics in January set the stage for the brother-sister duo to control Congress, which has ruled India for much of the time since independence from Britain in 1947.
The siblings’ great grandfather, Jawaharlal Nehru, was India’s first prime minister following independence from Britain in 1947. Their grandmother, Indira Gandhi, succeeded him after a brief interval. After she was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984, her son, Rajiv Gandhi, took over as premier.
Rajiv was killed by an ethic Tamil suicide bomber while campaigning for the general election in 1991.
Sonia initially resisted calls to enter politics before taking the plunge and lifting Congress’ flagging fortunes under her family’s brand name.
Congress is trying to build an opposition alliance against Modi’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Congress’ power base shrivelled in the 2014 election in the face of the popularity of now-Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However the party, which won elections in some states last year, is looking to capitalize on rising discontent over weak farm income and lackluster job growth.

