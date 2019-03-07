You are here

﻿

#MeToo reenergizes other feminist movements in South Korea

Almost every week, women demonstrators take to the streets in central Seoul to protest against sexual abuse and harassment. (Shutterstock)
Updated 07 March 2019
 Jeff Sung
  • New generation of women speak up about sexual abuse, inequality in patriarchal society
  • Global campaign gave them a platform to come forward, experts say
 Jeff Sung
SEOUL: Park Ju-yeon, a 17-year-old high school student, has complained of nightmares for a long time, ever since she was molested by a teacher three years ago when she was in middle school. 

At the time, she appealed in vain to the school and police for help.

Today, she says she’s willing to take the risk of being identified as a victim after being inspired by hundreds of others who are taking part in rallies to raise voices against widespread sexual abuse and harassment at schools. They are part of the #SchoolMeToo campaign, the latest to branch out from the global #MeToo movement.

“The school asked me to keep quiet and not to make big trouble, and the police were not willing to investigate the case in an active manner,” Lee told Arab News. “The #MeToo movement, however, has changed the atmosphere definitely, and I decided to speak out.”

The #SchoolMeToo campaign is increasingly gaining momentum with students from nearly 80 middle and high schools across the nation rallying against sexual harassment and calling for those responsible to be taken to task.

According to Twitter Korea, the #SchoolMeToo topped the list as the most tweeted word in 2018, as the #MeToo movement has taken a surprising hold in South Korea, a socially conservative country, over the past  year.

Almost every week, women demonstrators take to the streets in central Seoul to protest against sexual abuse and harassment.

“#MeToo injected a new life into the feminist movements in this patriarchal society,” Lee Na-young, professor  of sociology at the ChungAng University in Seoul, said in a phone interview. 

“South Korean women activists played a key role in fights for preserving the nation’s democracy and liberty for a long time. Their historic and systematic efforts are exploding now after meeting a new wave of feminist movements like #MeToo.”

The professor added that there are two forces at work — the young generation of women and social network service (SNS), referring to the 2016 murder of a woman in a public bathroom near a subway exit in the upscale district of Gangnam, which became a catalyst for re-energizing the women’s movement in the country. 

The killer told the police he did it because women ignored him all the time, sparking outrage over hate crimes against women.

“Since the incident, young women have been more aware of their rights and are keen to be assertive. In particular, they’re effective in drawing out a feminist agenda online through SNS,” Lee said.

The rising tide of the #MeToo movement has brought down a number of prominent figures in South Korea.

Recently, former governor Ahn Hee-jung of South Chungcheong Province, who was widely seen as a strong candidate to replace President Moon Jae-in, was found guilty of abuse of authority on Feb. 1 over charges which included sexual intercourse with his former secretary after she went public with her ordeal. 

Similarly, prominent movie stars and directors, including Kim Ki-duk who won a Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, were named and shamed, while famous poet Ko Un, once tipped for the Nobel Prize for Literature, was accused of sexually harassing female literary hopefuls.

An anti-spycam movement has helped the cause. Secret cameras in public places such as toilets and changing rooms are a serious problem in tech-savvy South Korea with thousands of women falling prey to what women activists term “digital sex crimes.” Such videos are often uploaded online without the knowledge and consent of the victims.

Since 2005, a small group of women activists has led the “Digital Sexual Crime Out” campaign and their efforts bore fruit recently, leading to a revision of laws.

“A key success was to revise a law to strengthen penalties for those who film spy cams and distribute videos filmed by covert devices though there is a still long way to go,” Lee Han-ki, a female activist from the anti-spycam group, said.

Under a revised law passed last November, violators face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to $26,000. 

Earlier, those who filmed indecent videos and distributed them without consent faced up to five years in prison or a fine of up to $88,000. For those indulging in other crimes — such as when the perpetuator films his or her partner naked or during sexual intercourse and uploads it without consent faces up to three years in prison and nearly $4,500 in fine. 

“This (Digital Sexual Crime Out) campaign is not for a battle against men. This is for the women’s rights,” Lee said. “What we want is to change the way our society treats women.”

Another emerging feminist movement in South Korea is the so-called “escape the corset” campaign where women give up makeup and cut their hair short to rebel against long-held ideals of beauty.

Thousands of posts on social media show women smashing their cosmetic kits to demonstrate their rejection of a beauty regimen. The phenomena is an interesting development in South Korea, a country that actively promotes its prowess in cosmetic surgery and is known for a thriving makeup culture dubbed “K-beauty,” in tandem with the popularity of Korean girl bands.

“It’s about our choice. This movement is about changing our daily culture and to get greater gender equality,” Jung Ji-soo, a 25-year-old job seeker, said, referring to South Korean society’s rigid standards of beauty.

Feminist movements on a wide range of social issues are expected to grow further in South Korea, where severe gender inequality exists in spite of social democratization and economic development.

“In South Korea’s economic development process, there has been a trickle-down effect for certain generations and groups mostly dominated by men,” Professor Lee said. “The current boom of the women’s movement is in rebellion against long-lasting problems. In the long-run, this South Korean trend will be an exemplary model for other societies.”

According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2018 released by the World Economy Forum (WEF), South Korea ranked 115 among 149 countries on gender equality.

Women in South Korea earn only 63 percent of men’s salaries, one of the highest pay gaps among 29 developed nations. The opportunity for South Korean women’s economic activity was 53 percent, well below the world average of 63 percent.

Topics: International Women’s Day 2019

Popular support for militants complicates Pakistan crackdown

Updated 20 sec ago
AP
  • Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety
  • Under pressure to rein in the militants, Pakistan took over mosques and religious schools belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad
AP
BAHAWALPUR, Pakistan: On the congested streets of Bahawalpur, a city in southern Pakistan's jihadi heartland, emotions run high in favor of Jaish-e-Mohammad, a U.N.-designated terror group that recently pushed nuclear-armed India and Pakistan to the brink of war.
Such support complicates Prime Minister Imran Khan's latest crackdown on militant groups, including Jaish-e-Mohammed. In recent days, Khan has ordered the takeover of assets and property of dozens of banned militant organizations that operate in Pakistan.
Many of the groups are popular among the poor because they operate networks of charities. Some groups have also enjoyed the support of the military and intelligence services.
"Jaish-e-Mohammad is not a terrorist group, they just want to spread Islam," said Tahir Zia, a gray-bearded resident of Bahawalpur, a city whose 18th-century founders claim to be direct descendants of Islam's Prophet Mohammad.
According to Pakistan's counter-terrorism agency, the government has outlawed 68 militant groups. This includes Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lahskar-e-Taiba and Harakat-ul Mujahedeen — Pakistan-based groups that seek to wrest control of Indian-controlled territory in the disputed Kashmir region.
Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India and claimed by both in its entirety. The region has been the flashpoint of two wars between the South Asian neighbors as well as several lower-level face-offs.
The latest confrontation began Feb. 14 when a suicide bombing in Indian Kashmir killed 40 Indian soldiers. Jaish-e-Mohammad, which is based in Pakistan, claimed responsibility, even though the attacker was identified as an Indian Kashmiri militant. The bombing escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, with India launching an airstrike against suspected militant training camps. Journalists, who visited the site hours after the bombing, said the area was a deserted forested hilltop.
Under pressure to rein in the militants, Pakistan took over mosques and religious schools belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad. Their students and teachers have been barred from talking to the media. Police and paramilitary rangers armed with AK-47s, now guard the group's buildings.
The group's headquarters on the northern outskirts of Bahawalpur, a city of 2 million, are ringed by a 20-foot-high (6-meter) brick wall.
On a recent morning, several bearded men and two Pakistani police officers armed with automatic rifles turned away visitors approaching the compound's large steel gates.
Bahawalpur is located on the edge of Pakistan's Cholistan desert in the southern part of Punjab province. In recent decades, the area has become a jihadi heartland encouraged by state sponsorship and financial support from abroad, particularly Saudi Arabia, and several Gulf States.
The donors have financed a vast network of religious schools that cater to the poorest residents, teaching a brand of Islam that promotes sectarianism, brands Shiite Muslims as infidels and espouses jihad, according to the Brussels-based International Crisis Group.
Khan, who adopted the role of peacemaker in the latest outbreak of hostilities between Pakistan and India, returned a captured Indian pilot, offered peace talks with his Indian counterpart, and launched a crackdown on militant groups from which previous administrations shied away.
On Tuesday, in a gesture aimed at mending relations on the subcontinent, Pakistan announced it had arrested 44 suspected members of several militant organizations, including Jaish-e-Mohammed. Among those arrested was Mufti Abdul Rauf, the brother of Masood Azhar, the founder of the organization. Azhar's whereabouts are unknown.
Rauf was also among those named by India in a dossier it gave to Pakistan after Khan promised to investigate suspected links between Pakistani-based militants and the February bombing.
On Wednesday, more schools, hospitals and charities run by banned groups were taken over by the government. Padlocks were put on some facilities.
In a tweet Wednesday, Interior Minister Shahryar Afridi promised his government would implement a widely cheered 2015 National Action Plan that calls for zero tolerance of militant groups. Pakistan's previous government devised the 20-point plan to combat terrorism and extremism in Pakistan, only to ignore it.
Still the move by Khan's government is fraught with dangers in a country where militant groups provide social services to poor residents ignored by the government. The 2016 Crisis Group report called south Punjab "the poorest region of the country's richest and most populous province."
In Bahawalpur, Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader enjoy considerable support.
Storekeeper Sajjad Ali called Azhar a "man of peace" and dismissed accusations that he is a terrorist as Indian propaganda.
Hafiz Muzamil, a fiery young man, railed against India's violent suppression of a 30-year insurgency in Kashmir __ India's only Muslim dominated state __ and championed Jaish-e-Mohammad and Azhar as warriors for Islam. Crowds gathered as he spoke, most nodding vigorously.
Adnan Naseemullah, an expert in international affairs at King's College in London, warned of a short-term backlash against the crackdown.
"Pakistan, if it takes an aggressive, no-tolerance stand against Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Harakat ul-Mujahidin, will suffer a violent backlash domestically," he said.
"But a zero-tolerance policy from the Pakistani state will over time shift the focus back on Kashmir and the treatment of the Kashmiri people, which is in Pakistan's long-term interest," he added.
International human rights groups have accused India of widespread abuses as it seeks to crush dissent in its part of Kashmir. "India's policy on Kashmir under (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is straightforwardly and violently repressive," said Naseemullah.
For Pakistan, the deadly mix of militant groups on its soil is a decades-old problem with roots in the 1980s war in neighboring Afghanistan, when the United States and Pakistan were allies against the former Soviet Union. Together they nurtured an army of mujahedeen, or holy warriors, to oust the former Soviet Union from Afghanistan. When the war ended with a Soviet withdrawal in 1989, young Pakistani recruits to jihad were sent to the Indian half of disputed Kashmir to fight for a united Kashmir under the Pakistani flag.
It's a history that analysts like Zahid Hussain, author of two books on militancy, say haunts Pakistan.
"Various Pakistani governments have promised to take action against the many groups but have not done so," said Hussain. "Not only does it pose a danger to Pakistan's own national internal security, there is always the danger they will use Pakistani soil to launch an attack across the border."

Topics: Pakistan Jaish-e-Mohammad

