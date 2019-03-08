You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s chief diplomat assures Pakistan of Kingdom’s support amid regional crisis
﻿

Saudi Arabia’s chief diplomat assures Pakistan of Kingdom’s support amid regional crisis

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir in Islamabad on Thursday. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 08 March 2019
Sib Kaifee
0

Saudi Arabia’s chief diplomat assures Pakistan of Kingdom’s support amid regional crisis

  • Imran Khan’s overtures to de-escalate tensions along Kashmiri border appreciated
Updated 08 March 2019
Sib Kaifee
0

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir visited Islamabad for talks on Thursday, following last week’s standoff between India and Pakistan. 

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomed Al-Jubeir, and expressed gratitude for the Kingdom’s “steadfast support,” and the offer from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to “help resolve” the crisis when the two nuclear-armed nations had appeared to be on the brink of war.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also thanked the crown prince after Saudi Arabia released 2,107 Pakistani prisoners, and increased its annual Hajj quota to 200,000 pilgrims, stating he had “won the hearts of Pakistani people with his generous offer.”

Al-Jubeir noted Khan’s overtures to India to de-escalate tensions along the Kashmiri border, and expressed “deep appreciation” for Pakistan’s show of restraint in the face of a grave military situation.

He assured Islamabad of Saudi Arabia’s continued support for finding a peaceful settlement, and also met with Pakistan’s army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Last week, Qureshi stated that Al-Jubeir would be visiting the country with an important message from the crown prince, but officials declined to comment on what was conveyed.

In the aftermath of a suicide attack on Feb. 14 which killed more than 40 paramilitaries in the Pulwama district of Indian-administered Kashmir, New Delhi, which claims the attack was orchestrated by Pakistan-based militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad, conducted a failed airstrike on its western neighbor. Pakistan hit back, shooting down two Indian jets, and capturing a pilot.

Khan helped defuse the crisis by releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to India on March 1, even though the country’s armed forces remain on high alert.

This week, Islamabad announced that its High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood would return to New Delhi, and that a delegation would visit India on March 14 to discuss draft agreements for the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims visiting sites in Pakistan. This has widely been viewed as a further demonstration of Khan’s intent to avoid further conflict, and his confidence in the backing of the international community.

Al-Jubeir’s visit comes just weeks after the conclusion of the crown prince’s own trip to the region, which began with a two-day visit to Pakistan in February, where he held talks with Khan, before flying to India for discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Topics: Imran Khan Pakistan Kashmir

Related

0
Pakistan
In top commanders' huddle, army expresses concern over 'atrocities' in Indian-held Kashmir
0
World
Modi and Imran bask after ‘good’ Kashmir crisis

Kafalah program for SMEs signs agreement with Saudi Finance Company

Updated 52 min 5 sec ago
Halah Alshathri
0

Kafalah program for SMEs signs agreement with Saudi Finance Company

  • The Saudi SMEs loan guarantee program has so far signed deals with five major financing institutions
  • The Kafalah program is also giving special attention to helping women in business
Updated 52 min 5 sec ago
Halah Alshathri
0

RIYADH: As part of its initiative to encourage financial institutions to invest in a greater number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the Kafalah program has signed an agreement with Saudi Finance Company.

In its efforts to help achieve the Vision 2030 objective for SMEs to contribute 35 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product, Kafalah, the Saudi SMEs loan guarantee program, has so far signed deals with five major financing institutions, in addition to all Saudi banks and Emirates Bank.

The program — the name of which comes from an Arabic word that means a guarantee or formal assurance that certain conditions will be fulfilled relating to a product, service or transaction — offers help to entrepreneurs to launch or grow their businesses. First they submit a financing request to one of the institutions that partners with Kafalah. If the lender needs guarantees to cover the risks associated with lending to new or developing businesses, it can request such a guarantees from the program.

If the program approves the request, it selects one of four specially designed products to meet the needs of the institution and the entrepreneur.

One of its products is designed for start-ups, offering extended support to build a strategic relationship with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises and help meet their funding needs during  early growth.

The Kafalah program is also giving special attention to helping women in business; by the end of 2017, businesswomen accounted for 5 percent of the work of the program. To help achieve Vision 2030’s objective to empower businesswomen and encourage their increased participation in SMEs, the program offers preferential benefits to enterprises that are at least 50 percent owned by women.

A recent Kafalah report revealed that between the launch of the program in 2006 and the end of 2018 24,268 guarantees were issued for 6,291 establishments, worth almost SR 13.5 billion ($3.6 billion) and covering total financing worth SR 25.6 billion.

The program aims to support all types of businesses in diverse sectors such as tourism, entertainment, manufacturing, services, trading and agriculture. The construction sector is the largest single beneficiary, with 5,300 requests since 2006, followed by trading. The report also revealed that in terms of geography, the highest number of requests came from businesses in Riyadh, followed by the Eastern Region.

In 2018, Kafalah achieved a growth rate of 64 percent in the value of guarantees and 47 percent in the total amount of financing, compared with 2017.

Decoder

What is the Kafalah program?

It is the Saudi loan guarantee program for small- and medium-scale entrepreneurs (SMEs). Kafalah, an Arabic word, means a guarantee or formal assurance that certain conditions will be fulfilled relating to a product, service or transaction.

Topics: Vision 2030 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) Saudi Finance Company Kafalah

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
SMEs comprise ‘99% of Saudi private sector’
0
Saudi Arabia
‘Bold capital’: SMEs’ key role in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 highlighted

Latest updates

From house arrest, Russian director stages Germany opera
0
Papua New Guinea’s men-only parliament eyes seats for women
0
Kafalah program for SMEs signs agreement with Saudi Finance Company
0
UK firms hold off on permanent hires as Brexit nears — survey
0
Stormy Daniels’ hush-money agreement case vs Trump dismissed
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.