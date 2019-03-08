You are here

TheFace: Sara I. Alissa, Saudi professional organizer

Sara I. Alissa (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
Updated 08 March 2019
Arab News
TheFace: Sara I. Alissa, Saudi professional organizer

  She founded S.O.R.T.E.D., a hybrid business that lies somewhere between that of an interior designer and space organizer
Updated 08 March 2019
Arab News
Old habits die hard. I am a professional organizer and I help assist clients to declutter and organize their living and workspaces. 

My passion for organizing spaces and the urge to transform people’s lives in a positive way can be traced back to both my parents who have always been very organized. Some of my fondest memories are the summers we spent with my family in Divonne, France, as I’d accompany my mom on excursions to flea markets and antique stores where she would always find the most exciting object to bring alive a room. My mother is a perfectionist, it made me realize that it was her way of spreading joy in our lives by creating an organized and comfortable environment for us to live in. 

While growing up, I always loved tidying up and organizing my room, but it never occurred to me that I could transform these skills into a career that helps individuals organize their lives. My parents gave me the space to grow and be creative as well as gain a sense of independence from an early age. I completed my final year of high school in Lugano, Switzerland and went on to study visual art and communications at Franklin University. Although my passion for organizing began in Saudi Arabia, living in Switzerland also exposed me to a culture that saw beauty in well-organized and functional spaces.

Five years ago, I established S.O.R.T.E.D. It is a hybrid services (business) that lies somewhere between that of an interior designer and space organizer. As a mother of two young boys, I decided to embark on this career path as a professional organizer with my family’s support, even though it was an unusual career choice in Saudi Arabia at the time. 

I have developed my methods over the years through a combination of researching books on the topics, techniques, workshops and hands-on experience. My methodology is also influenced by Marie Kondo, who has become a leading force in the industry. I believe her method encourages tidying by category instead of location, beginning with clothes for example, then moving on to books and papers and so on. I enjoy providing helpful tips on how to maintain their living and workspaces once we’ve reconfigured them. Each project is different, depending on the scope — whether it is a storage area or pantry or walk-in closet to be used more efficiently or reimagining a nursery or child’s play room. Function, practicality and inspirational qualities come to mind. 

It was important for me to be approachable from the very beginning and put my clients at ease; a home is sacred and for them to open their homes to me, there’s a certain level of trust that I always maintain. Being a good problem-solver and listener are important and useful skills to have in this profession, to understand what a client’s needs are and how they use their space. I tailor my solutions to their requirements. 

I feel blessed to be able to turn a passion into a career that I liken to therapy, as I watch clients go through their own positive transformation through the process of de-cluttering. • 

 

Topics: #TheFace TheFace S.O.R.T.E.D.

Kafalah program for SMEs signs agreement with Saudi Finance Company

Updated 48 min ago
Halah Alshathri
Kafalah program for SMEs signs agreement with Saudi Finance Company

  The Saudi SMEs loan guarantee program has so far signed deals with five major financing institutions
  The Kafalah program is also giving special attention to helping women in business
Updated 48 min ago
Halah Alshathri
RIYADH: As part of its initiative to encourage financial institutions to invest in a greater number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the Kafalah program has signed an agreement with Saudi Finance Company.

In its efforts to help achieve the Vision 2030 objective for SMEs to contribute 35 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product, Kafalah, the Saudi SMEs loan guarantee program, has so far signed deals with five major financing institutions, in addition to all Saudi banks and Emirates Bank.

The program — the name of which comes from an Arabic word that means a guarantee or formal assurance that certain conditions will be fulfilled relating to a product, service or transaction — offers help to entrepreneurs to launch or grow their businesses. First they submit a financing request to one of the institutions that partners with Kafalah. If the lender needs guarantees to cover the risks associated with lending to new or developing businesses, it can request such a guarantees from the program.

If the program approves the request, it selects one of four specially designed products to meet the needs of the institution and the entrepreneur.

One of its products is designed for start-ups, offering extended support to build a strategic relationship with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises and help meet their funding needs during  early growth.

The Kafalah program is also giving special attention to helping women in business; by the end of 2017, businesswomen accounted for 5 percent of the work of the program. To help achieve Vision 2030’s objective to empower businesswomen and encourage their increased participation in SMEs, the program offers preferential benefits to enterprises that are at least 50 percent owned by women.

A recent Kafalah report revealed that between the launch of the program in 2006 and the end of 2018 24,268 guarantees were issued for 6,291 establishments, worth almost SR 13.5 billion ($3.6 billion) and covering total financing worth SR 25.6 billion.

The program aims to support all types of businesses in diverse sectors such as tourism, entertainment, manufacturing, services, trading and agriculture. The construction sector is the largest single beneficiary, with 5,300 requests since 2006, followed by trading. The report also revealed that in terms of geography, the highest number of requests came from businesses in Riyadh, followed by the Eastern Region.

In 2018, Kafalah achieved a growth rate of 64 percent in the value of guarantees and 47 percent in the total amount of financing, compared with 2017.

Decoder

What is the Kafalah program?

It is the Saudi loan guarantee program for small- and medium-scale entrepreneurs (SMEs). Kafalah, an Arabic word, means a guarantee or formal assurance that certain conditions will be fulfilled relating to a product, service or transaction.

Topics: Vision 2030 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) Saudi Finance Company Kafalah

