PSG’s latest European failure proves money cannot buy you everything

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Marquinhos (C) cheers up Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on March 6, 2019. / AFP / FRANCK FIFE
Updated 08 March 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Another year and another embarrassing early exit from the Champions League for PSG.
Make no mistake, this was the one trophy the Qatar-owned club wanted to win — Ligue 1 now reduced to a boring procession by the pile of money (over $1 billion) injected into the club.
Two years on from their humiliation at the same stage against Barcelona — when they let slip a four-goal lead from the first leg — and PSG once again are left with the realization that money can only buy you so much.
It seems strange to cast Manchester United — a club that for many typifies the business-first approach of modern-day football clubs — as plucky outsiders. But that is exactly what they were on Wednesday night. Given no chance against Kylian Mbappe and Co. and with virtually a second XI on the pitch, the contrast with their moneybags opponents could not have been more stark. But they illustrated a work ethic and, to use Solskjaer’s word, “humbleness” that once again was so clearly lacking in PSG.
Qatari cash has not only destroyed the French League, but, ironically, also PSG’s chance of success, in the short-term at least, in Europe. On every occasion the capital club have been asked questions and forced to battle they have been found wanting. United displayed exactly what PSG needed — fun and fight.
That they achieved it with a host of home-grown players who cost nothing and an interim coach who is there for the love of the club and game, and not a huge paycheck, speaks volumes as the Qatar-owned club ponder where they go from here.

  • Dubai-based stable hopeful Thunder Snow can show he has ability to become first horse to win back-to-back Dubai World Cups.
  • Super Saturday is thel traditional dress rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup, which this year takes place on March 30.
LONDON: Godolphin are hopeful Thunder Snow can show his class when he returns to the track at Meydan for Super Saturday.
The five-year-old memorably won the Dubai World Cup a year ago and goes in the Group 1 Al-Maktoum Challenge Round Three race tomorrow at the famous UAE track on a stellar night of racing.
Thunder Snow has not raced since finishing third in the Breeders’ Cup Classic, also over a mile and a quarter on dirt, at Churchill Downs, US, at the start of November. But it is hoped that tomorrow’s run will prove to be a good springboard for his bid to become the first horse to win back-to-back World Cups.
“We gave Thunder Snow a break after his run at the Breeders’ Cup because he had a hard season in 2018 — he ran four times in Dubai and then in the UK before having two starts in the US,” trainer Saeed bin Suroor said.
“It was a long year for him, from January until November, and he deserved a rest afterwards.
“He is back now and did his final piece of work last Sunday, which went well. We also took him to Meydan last week, to work on the dirt there, and he looks to be in good condition at the moment.
“His main aim for the first part of the season is the Dubai World Cup again and this is a stepping stone toward that target. He will need this run and I expect him to improve for the race.”

Christophe Soumillon is overjoyed having ridden Thunder Snow to World Cup glory last year. (AFP) 


Thunder Snow, ridden by Christophe Soumillon, will be hoping to go one place better in the 10-runner 10-furlong contest on dirt 12 months ago, when he finished a clear second to North America.
The five-year-old is the focus of what will be a very busy night for Dubai-based Godolphin with Blair House going in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta run over one mile and one furlong.
“He won this race last year and ran well to finish second to Benbatl at G1 level in Australia in October,” the six-year-old’s trainer Charlie Appleby said.
“We were happy with his performance in the Al-Rashidiya and he has definitely come on for that run.
“He needs a lot of luck of  running, which he got in this race last year.
“But he is in good order and should be bang there if the gaps appear again.”

