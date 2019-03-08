You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Sky is the limit,’ says Aisha Al-Mansouri, the UAE’s first female A380 pilot
﻿

‘Sky is the limit,’ says Aisha Al-Mansouri, the UAE’s first female A380 pilot

New horizons: Aisha Al-Mansouri, above, and her sister Mariam, the UAE’s first female fighter pilot, below. (AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
Jennifer Bell
0

‘Sky is the limit,’ says Aisha Al-Mansouri, the UAE’s first female A380 pilot

  • International Women’s Day should be a marker for young girls across the region of how far women in the Middle East have come, says Al-Mansouri
Updated 25 sec ago
Jennifer Bell
0

DUBAI: As the UAE’s first female pilot of an A380, Aisha Al-Mansouri knows a thing or two about breaking glass ceilings.

She was just one of two female cadets when Etihad Airways first opened its training program in 2007 — and seven years later made history as the first Emirati woman to take to the cockpit of the world’s largest passenger airliner.

As International Women’s Day is marked across the globe, Al-Mansouri, a first officer for the UAE’s national airline, said the day should be a marker for young girls across the region of how far women in the Middle East have come. 

“The opportunities are growing and growing, especially in the region. The sky is the limit, really.”

While once aviation was a traditionally male-dominated profession in the Middle East, Al-Mansouri believes there are more opportunities for women, just as there are in any career.

“I think governments (in the region) have come to believe that women are vital for the development of society — in all sectors, in all different roles.”

Al-Mansouri’s career in aviation began by visiting an air show in Al Ain when she was 17. “They had an Etihad stand there and were talking about opening the cadet program and (I was) told if I was interested I should apply — and I did.”

Before joining the cadet program, Al-Mansouri had considered many traditional roles such as a doctor or teacher. The Emirati admitted she never thought about being a pilot, despite watching her brother Ali earn his flying credentials and join Abu Dhabi Police, and her sister, Maj. Mariam Al-Mansouri, become the UAE’s first female fighter pilot. 

When Al-Mansouri began the inaugural cycle of Etihad’s cadet program in 2007, she was one of just two women among 450 trainee pilots. “It was bit overwhelming, I had come from an all-girls school and then I had moved to this flight school to train alongside hundreds of men, but I think the way the management ran the program meant I felt at ease quickly.”

After graduating, Al-Mansouri worked as a second officer on the A320, before graduating to the A330 as a first officer. It was then she made her bid to fly on the A380. “My name was among a long list of candidates, so when my name was selected, I was so excited.”

Her inaugural flight on the Airbus was from Abu Dhabi to London in February 2014. “When we were doing our training (for the A380) we had never actually seen the aircraft; we had only been in the flights’ simulator. The cockpit size really doesn’t change when it comes to the real thing, but when I walked into the aircraft for the first time, I was like ‘Wow, this is big.” And the number of props and tubes and buttons you have to check — and the size of the plane — it was like flying a building.”

Al-Mansouri has since racked up countless flights to long-haul destinations. “I still love it, every single time,” she said.

So what is next for the high-flying Emirati? As senior first officer she is second-in-command to the captain, a role she hopes to achieve within the next four years. And she would one day like to use her master’s degree, which she obtained last year in airline operation management.  “It opened my eyes to the importance of strategic planning,” she said.

 

Topics: International Women’s Day 2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
How female success is paving the way for a more progressive Saudi Arabia
0
Middle-East
Lawmaker Wafa Bani Mustafa delivers a first for Jordanian women

The many firsts of Hanan Ashrawi, one of Palestine’s most notable politicians

Ashrawi says her passion will always be contributing to Palestinian civil society
Updated 08 March 2019
Daoud Kuttab
0

The many firsts of Hanan Ashrawi, one of Palestine’s most notable politicians

  • “Being the first is important because it breaks the impasse, creates precedents and encourages women in other fields, especially politics, to get involved,” says the Arab politician
Updated 08 March 2019
Daoud Kuttab
0

AMMAN: Hanan Ashrawi has been the first woman in many positions in Palestine. She was the first female dean of a Palestinian university, the first spokeswoman for the Palestinian delegation at the 1991 peace conference in Madrid, one of the first elected female MPs, the first female minister of higher education, and the first elected female member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

“Being the first is important because it breaks the impasse, creates precedents and encourages women in other fields, especially politics, to get involved. Politics and other fields have traditionally been the monopoly of men,” Ashrawi, a professor of English and comparative literature at Bir Zeit University, told Arab News.

She rose to international prominence when Ted Koppel, the American anchor of ABC’s “Nightline” program, conducted a televised “town meeting” in Jerusalem in 1988 during the first Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation. 

She articulated the Palestinians’ case in a debate with Ehud Olmert, the Israeli mayor of Jerusalem at the time, who later became prime minister.

Ashrawi told Arab News that her happiest moment was when Jerusalemites elected her to the first Palestinian Legislative Council in 1996.

In 2009, she was elected to the Palestinian National Council (Palestine’s Parliament in exile), after which she became the first female member of the PLO executive committee, a post she still holds.

Ashrawi says her passion will always be contributing to Palestinian civil society, adding that gender equality should not be delayed until an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal is reached. 

“It’s one struggle. We can’t fight occupation if we can’t agree on the need to stop the oppression of women,” she said.

“In order to strengthen ourselves, we need to fight for social justice, equal rights and opportunities for all citizens,” she added.

“In all my work, I’ve insisted on intervening for the rights of women. I’m committed to the weak, the excluded and the marginalized, especially women.”

Topics: International Women’s Day 2019 Palestine Hanan Ashrawi

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Ambassador to US Princess Reema hailed as ‘inspiring figure’ for female empowerment
0
Middle-East
‘It’s a challenge’: Raya Al-Hassan, the Middle East’s first female interior minister

Latest updates

Kafalah program for SMEs signs agreement with Saudi Finance Company
0
UK firms hold off on permanent hires as Brexit nears — survey
0
Stormy Daniels’ hush-money agreement case vs Trump dismissed
0
Unlikely twins and differing fortunes: Malaysia’s Petronas and Indonesia’s Pertamina
0
Maduro blames opposition as power outage hits much of Venezuela
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.