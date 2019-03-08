You are here

Kafalah program for SMEs signs agreement with Saudi Finance Company

Kafalah, the Saudi SMEs loan guarantee program, has so far signed deals with five major financing institutions. (SPA)
Updated 08 March 2019
Halah Alshathri
RIYADH: As part of its initiative to encourage financial institutions to invest in a greater number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the Kafalah program has signed an agreement with Saudi Finance Company.

In its efforts to help achieve the Vision 2030 objective for SMEs to contribute 35 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product, Kafalah, the Saudi SMEs loan guarantee program, has so far signed deals with five major financing institutions, in addition to all Saudi banks and Emirates Bank.

The program — the name of which comes from an Arabic word that means a guarantee or formal assurance that certain conditions will be fulfilled relating to a product, service or transaction — offers help to entrepreneurs to launch or grow their businesses. First they submit a financing request to one of the institutions that partners with Kafalah. If the lender needs guarantees to cover the risks associated with lending to new or developing businesses, it can request such a guarantees from the program.

If the program approves the request, it selects one of four specially designed products to meet the needs of the institution and the entrepreneur.

One of its products is designed for start-ups, offering extended support to build a strategic relationship with the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises and help meet their funding needs during  early growth.

The Kafalah program is also giving special attention to helping women in business; by the end of 2017, businesswomen accounted for 5 percent of the work of the program. To help achieve Vision 2030’s objective to empower businesswomen and encourage their increased participation in SMEs, the program offers preferential benefits to enterprises that are at least 50 percent owned by women.

A recent Kafalah report revealed that between the launch of the program in 2006 and the end of 2018 24,268 guarantees were issued for 6,291 establishments, worth almost SR 13.5 billion ($3.6 billion) and covering total financing worth SR 25.6 billion.

The program aims to support all types of businesses in diverse sectors such as tourism, entertainment, manufacturing, services, trading and agriculture. The construction sector is the largest single beneficiary, with 5,300 requests since 2006, followed by trading. The report also revealed that in terms of geography, the highest number of requests came from businesses in Riyadh, followed by the Eastern Region.

In 2018, Kafalah achieved a growth rate of 64 percent in the value of guarantees and 47 percent in the total amount of financing, compared with 2017.

Saudi Ambassador to US Princess Reema hailed as ‘inspiring figure’ for female empowerment

Princess Reema was appointed as the ambassador to the US in Febrauary. (AN photo by Ziyad Alarfaj)
Updated 08 March 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan made history last month, becoming the first Saudi woman to be made an ambassador.

After she was named Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat in the US, Ridwaan Jadwat, Australia’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, called her appointment “an important milestone,” and wished her a happy and successful posting.

A recognized global figure, Princess Reema has spoken publicly about the inclusion of women in the Saudi workforce, describing the liberalization under way as “evolution, not Westernization.”

She has said, though, that the Kingdom’s efforts to allow women to drive or attend football games are only “quick wins.” More professional opportunities need to be created, and problems such as domestic violence, she believes, demand greater scrutiny.

Princess Reema spent several years in the US during her youth when her father, Prince Bandar bin Sultan, was also Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the country. She graduated with
a bachelor’s degree in museum studies from George Washington University.

After returning to the Kingdom in 2005, and spending time as the CEO of Harvey Nichols in Riyadh, the princess launched a handbag brand in 2013, before founding a private equity fund and a women’s day spa. She is a member of the World Bank’s Advisory Council for its Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative, is vice president of women’s affairs at the General Sports Authority, and is a founding member of the Zahra Breast Cancer Association in Riyadh. In August 2018 she was also appointed to the International Olympic Committee.

Speaking to Arab News last month, Dominique Mineur, Belgium’s ambassador to Riyadh, said the appointment of Princess Reema demonstrated the Kingdom’s resolve to give more prominent roles to women.

“Of course, she is an inspiring figure and has been supporting women in so many fields, such as sports, health, work and financial independence,” Mineur said. “It’s a logical appointment considering the role she has played.”

