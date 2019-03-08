You are here

Papua New Guinea's men-only parliament eyes seats for women

Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister Peter O’Neill has introduced a proposal giving seats for women in its currently all-male parliament. (AFP file photo)
Updated 08 March 2019
AFP
Papua New Guinea’s men-only parliament eyes seats for women

  • PNG is struggling to overcome its international reputation as the “worst place in the world to be a woman”
  • It has 111 members of parliament, representing 8.3 million people, and not a single woman MP
Updated 08 March 2019
AFP
PORT MORESBY: Papua New Guinea is considering making its currently all-male legislature more representative, by creating parliamentary seats reserved for women.
Prime Minister Peter O’Neill introduced the proposal on International Women’s Day on Friday, saying it was “only fair” that there was more debate about women’s role “at the leadership level.”
There are currently 111 members of parliament in Papua New Guinea, representing 8.3 million people — and not a single woman MP.
Speaking ahead of a retreat that coincided with the annual day to promote equality, O’Neill said it was a “sad fact” that women’s interests were neglected.
“In our own national parliament, we currently have no elected female member. Despite so many highly skilled and talented female candidates, they were not elected.”
“I want to see this situation rectified and our government will present a proposal to Parliament that will create seats specifically for women.”
Papua New Guinea is struggling to overcome its international reputation as the “worst place in the world to be a woman” and the land that #MeToo forgot.
Domestic and sexual violence are endemic and often go unpunished. It is estimated that two-thirds of women in Papua New Guinea experience domestic violence.
It is not uncommon to see domestic disputes take place in full public view.
In some parts of the country, brutal witch hunts are overwhelmingly targeted against women.
But a series of legal reforms have changed the penalties for domestic violence and victims say the police are now taking it more seriously.
There are signs that political parties are also taking women’s role more seriously too.
“We will never achieve our true potential if we do not attend to the core and basic issues of our communities,” said O’Neill.
“And that is the wellbeing of all of our people, especially the women of our country.”
In the past, seven women have been elected to the national assembly and more serve in provincial assemblies and district councils.
But previous efforts to introduce seats for women have faltered over the need for a constitutional amendment.
Theresa Jaintong from the PNG National Council of Women said she supported the move and hoped it would shift from the government’s agenda to the floor of parliament and become law.
But not all women like the idea of getting specifically designated seats.
Former Minister for Women and Community Development Delilah Gore said that she, like others, had won the hard way.
Rubie Wanariu, one of 165 losing women candidates in the 2017 elections asked: “Why would they be allocated?“
“It continues to give the notion that women are the weak link... We have been fighting for gender equality and balance.”
“I would think females should also be seen as equally capable and must be equally mandated if they want to contribute to the development of the country.”

Topics: International Women’s Day 2019 Papua New Guinea

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said history would view both the UK and the European Union badly if they mismanage Britain’s exit from the bloc.
Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29 but British lawmakers have rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal. She is now seeking legally-binding changes before she takes her divorce deal back for a second vote in parliament by March 12. “History will judge both sides very badly if we get this wrong,” Hunt told BBC radio on Friday. “We want to remain the best of friends with the EU, that means getting this agreement through in a way that doesn’t inject poison into our relations for many years to come,” he said.
Hunt said some progress has been made in the last few days. “There’s a bit more to make. It’s entirely possible to get there.”

Topics: UK EU Brexit Jeremy Hunt

