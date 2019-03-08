You are here

World’s biggest sovereign wealth fund to decide on dumping oil

Norwegian wealth fund CEO Yngve Slyngstad speaks at a news conference in Oslo, Norway, on Febuary 27, 2018. (REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche)
  • Oil and gas represent almost half of Norweay's exports and 20 percent of the state’s revenues
  • All revenue from the state-owned oil and gas companies are placed in the sovereign wealth fund
OSLO: Norway will announce on Friday whether its sovereign wealth fund, which is the world’s biggest and has been fueled by petrodollars, will divest its oil and gas holdings in a decision keenly awaited by climate activists.
While the decision is said to be based solely on financial considerations and not on the environment or climate change, a divestment by an investor worth more than $1 trillion would be a major blow to polluting fossil fuels.
Finance Minister Siv Jensen is expected to present the government’s position at a press conference at 12:15 p.m. (1115 GMT).
Norway’s central bank, tasked with managing the mammoth fund — commonly referred to as the “oil fund” but formally known as the Government Pension Fund — made headlines in November 2017 when it called for the divestment of oil stocks in order to reduce the Norwegian state’s exposure to the volatile oil sector.
“This advice is based exclusively on financial arguments and analyzes of the government’s total oil and gas exposure,” the bank’s deputy governor Egil Matsen said at the time.
It “does not reflect any particular view of future movements in oil and gas prices or the profitability or sustainability of the oil and gas sector,” he added.
In Norway, the biggest hydrocarbon producer in western Europe, oil and gas represent almost half of exports and 20 percent of the state’s revenues.
All revenue from the state-owned oil and gas companies are placed in the sovereign wealth fund, which Oslo then taps to balance its budget.
In order to limit the state’s exposure in the event of a steep drop in oil prices — as was the case in 2014 — the idea would be to no longer allow the fund to invest in oil stocks and sell its existing holdings.
At the end of 2018, the fund had holdings worth around $37 billion in the oil sector, with significant stakes in Shell, BP, Total and ExxonMobil among others.

Global warming
Given the sums involved, a divestment would likely take years, but it would be seen as a clear victory in the fight against global warming at a time when the world is at pains to meet its Paris treaty goals.
While the climate change aspect is not officially part of Norway’s justification for the move, a sell-off would “obviously be very important,” said Greenpeace, which has campaigned for divestment for years.
Norway “could be a role model and show that it is entirely possible to have a fund that both makes money, with moderate risks, and stays out of oil and natural gas,” said Martin Norman of Greenpeace’s Norwegian branch.
Last year, a panel of experts appointed by the government advised against divesting oil stocks, arguing it would only have a marginal impact on Norway’s oil exposure.
But business newspaper Dagens Naeringsliv reported on Thursday that there are indications the rightwing government is nonetheless leaning in that direction.
Friday’s announcement is scheduled just hours before the annual congress for the Liberal party, a junior member of the coalition currently struggling in the polls and in need of a political victory to boost its popularity.
The decision is also important given the fact that the positions taken by the fund — which controls 1.4 percent of global market capitalization — are closely watched by other investors.
In another significant move, the fund has already pulled out of the coal industry, both for environmental and financial reasons.

 

UK firms hold off on permanent hires as Brexit nears — survey

Updated 08 March 2019
REUTERS:
0

UK firms hold off on permanent hires as Brexit nears — survey

Updated 08 March 2019
REUTERS:
0
LONDON: British employers held off from hiring permanent staff in February, adding to signs of growing nerves ahead of Brexit in the country’s otherwise strong labor market, a survey of recruiters showed on Friday.
The permanent jobs index of the survey — produced by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and accountancy firm KPMG — edged up to 50.0, the dividing line between rising or falling staff levels.
But February’s reading was the second-weakest since the shortly after the Brexit referendum in June 2016 following January’s slump to 49.7.
The cautious start to 2019 and contrasted with strong growth in permanent hirings in 2018 and 2017.
“Overall, the labor market has been incredibly resilient over the last couple of years as employers have opted to hire more permanent and temporary staff rather than invest in long term productivity gains,” James Stewart, KPMG vice chair, said.
Britain’s unemployment rate sank to its joint lowest since 1975 at 4.0 percent in late 2018, a fall that some economists attribute to employers hiring staff rather than making longer-term commitments to investment in new equipment.
“However in 2019 Brexit uncertainty is having an opposite and chilling effect on the jobs market, with firms reassessing their level of risk,” Stewart said.
Britain is due to leave the European Union on March 29 although Prime Minister Theresa May has opened up the possibility of a delay.
Amid the uncertainty, the world’s fifth-biggest economy has shown signs of slowing and the Bank of England expects the weakest growth in 2019 since the global financial crisis, even if May manages to get a Brexit transition deal.
Temporary billings rose at a steeper rate in February after increasing only slightly in January while pay rates for staff generally grew more slowly, the survey showed.
Earlier this week, a survey showed employers in Britain’s dominant services industry cut jobs at the fastest rate in more than seven years. (

