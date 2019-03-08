You are here

  • ‘Glamping’: Dubai’s new take on desert camping
‘Glamping’: Dubai’s new take on desert camping

An Emirati national flag flies over the reservoir at the Hatta Dam where kayaks and boats are cruising, in the Dubai emirate’s exclave of Hatta, near the Omani border. (AFP/Karim Sahib)
A view of a tourist caravan camped at a mountain campsite in the Dubai emirate’s exclave of Hatta, near the Omani border. (AFP/Karim Sahib)
A view of a tourist caravan camped at a mountain campsite in the Dubai emirate's exclave of Hatta, near the Omani border. (AFP/Karim Sahib)
Boats and kayaks cruising in the reservoir at the Hatta Dam, in the Dubai emirate's exclave of Hatta, near the Omani border. (AFP/Karim Sahib)
AFP
'Glamping': Dubai's new take on desert camping

  • With “glamping,” short for “glamorous camping,” Dubai aims to expand on its renown for luxurious city living and its tradition of camping
  • Dubai is now offering stays in chic desert trailers, in plush mountainside lodgings and beach camps, as it seeks to put its own mark on the glamping trend that has swept world tourism destinations
AFP
HATTA, United Arab Emirates: Just over 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Dubai’s skyscrapers, Mohammed Al-Kaabi strolls through the tranquil desert with his friends as the sun sets.
Kaabi, 27, hails from a long line of Emiratis, a people with a centuries-old bedouin history tied inextricably to the local desert.
Today, he is among a fast-growing group drawn to a new wave of a tradition of desert camping but with all the trappings of comfort, style and modernity.
With “glamping,” short for “glamorous camping,” Dubai aims to expand on its renown for luxurious city living and its tradition of camping.
Betting on tourism at a time of low oil prices, Dubai is now offering stays in chic desert trailers, in plush mountainside lodgings and beach camps, as it seeks to put its own mark on the glamping trend that has swept world tourism destinations.
“This place is far from the cities and the high-rises,” said Kaabi, sporting the traditional full-length white Emirati robe worn by men.
“Camping is very popular in the UAE, but when you want to bring the family it becomes more complicated,” he added, at a campsite in Hatta, near the Omani border.
“But here, safety and comfort are provided for.”
Camping is still a beloved way of life for many Emiratis, who take their equipment and head for the desert from the fall months onwards, when the scorching summer heat has faded.
Tourists and expat residents also increasingly opt to escape the hustle and bustle of the city.
Dubai welcomed a record 15.9 million visitors in 2018, many of whom were drawn to its mega malls, luxurious hotels and pristine beaches.
It hopes to push the figure up to 20 million visitors annually by next year, when it hosts the six-month global trade fair, Expo 2020.
The mountainous eastern Hatta desert has lots to offer “glampers” with a taste for adventure but also for their home comforts.
Near the Hatta dam, campers have a choice between a trailer, caravan or five-star lodge fully equipped with TVs and power points for charging a smartphone.
Seated outside a trailer, Jamil Fahmy, a Dubai resident from Saudi Arabia, said glamping was the perfect way to escape the city without compromising on hygiene.
“It’s fun, with the fire and hanging with friends and all that, but I personally prefer to sleep in a room with a bed and a private bathroom, and that’s what we get here,” he told AFP.
“It’s great to be an adventurer and explore and cook fireside, and that’s what we did.
“But when the time came, we retreated into the beautiful room and slept on a bed.”
Rooms with modern amenities, including bathrooms and beds, start from 400 dirhams (about $110, 100 euros) per night at the Hatta site, which opened in October.
The Hatta camping project, part of Dubai’s plan to use tourism to diversify revenues, is also home to a 350-meter zip wire.
Last year, Dubai faced a downturn in the real-estate market due to a supply glut, while oil prices also dropped, affecting the UAE as a whole.
Several glamping sites, some on the beach, have popped up across the UAE in recent years, with options to participate in yoga classes, star gazing or kayaking.
For Jay, a 37-year-old Briton, glamping offers a new experience after a decade in the UAE.
“We’re fairly outdoorsy, we came here kayaking before, we did the big zip line,” he told AFP, referring to the Hatta zip wire.
But, he added with a laugh that with the usual no-frills style of camping “you haven’t got a shower or all the facilities” so glamping is a welcome step-up.
“You get the outdoors and all of that, and nature, and you can barbeque — but you can also have a shower and get clean!
“It’s not five-star hoteling, but five-star camping.”

Topics: Dubai United Arab Emirates UAE camping

Jeddah bids farewell to art-loving mayor Mohammed Said Farsi who transformed the city

Updated 06 March 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

Jeddah bids farewell to art-loving mayor Mohammed Said Farsi who transformed the city

  • Former Mayor Mohammed Said Farsi and his ‘rich legacy will never be forgotten’
Updated 06 March 2019
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
0

JEDDAH: The man credited with transforming Jeddah into an “open-air museum,” its former mayor Mohammed Said Farsi, died on Tuesday in Paris.
While serving first as chairman of the Jeddah municipality and later as the city’s mayor, he installed hundreds of works of art by renowned local and international artists in public spaces as part of his project to beautify the city.
Hashim Abdu Hashim, the former editor-in-chief of the Okaz daily newspaper, said that Farsi and his legacy will never be forgotten by the people of Jeddah.
“It was really too sad to receive the bad news of his passing,” he said. “We all share this sadness because the man was part of Jeddah life. He was a symbol of the city’s growth and development. The whole nation has known him for more than 50 years as the man who turned Jeddah into a uniquely beautiful city.”
He added that Farsi was the driving force behind the transformative changes that resulted in the familiar Jeddah of today.
“Many people came after him but he remains iconic,” said Hashim. “I remember that he used to go to his office early, at 7 a.m. and stay there until 10 p.m. He never depended on anyone else while doing his own duties. He personally used to inspect work on electricity, pavements and all services in every neighborhood and street of the city.” The city expanded greatly during Farsi’s time in office, he added.
Ghassan Badkook, a member of the public relations committee at the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Farsi was the first person to think about modern planning for the city.
“He made Jeddah, particularly the corniche, an open museum with artworks by international artists,” he added.
A group of 50 works from Farsi’s personal collection was sold in 2010. William Robinson, senior director of Islamic Art at auction house Christie’s, noted after the sale: “Topped by the 13th century Mosul combination-lock casket, the metalwork in particular performed outstandingly; the collection far exceeded its presale estimate.” The casket alone sold for $759,894.
Journalist Mohammed Al-Nawsani predicted that current Jeddah Mayor Dr. Saleh Al-Turki will rename one of the city’s main streets after Farsi.
“This is the least we could do for a person who spent most of his life in the service of Jeddah, its visitors and its citizens,” he said. “Because of his efforts, Jeddah became known as the Bride of the Red Sea.”
Born in Makkah in 1936, Farsi was expected to follow his father and join the family jewelry business, though from an early age he enjoyed art classes. He attended Al-Rahmaniyah primary school in Makkah and then Mission Preparation School, and in 1963 he received a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Alexandria.
Soon after, he was appointed director of the Civic Planning Office in Riyadh and was later tasked with supervising planning in Makkah and the Southern Region.
About 24 years later, he earned a master’s degree from the University of Alexandria, for which his final thesis was on planning for Makkah’s holy sites. He later obtained a Ph.D. from the Faculty of Engineering at the same university.
In Aug. 1972, Farsi was appointed chairman of the Jeddah municipality, and became the city’s mayor nine years later, a position he held until his retirement in Nov. 1986.
During that time, he recalled the beauty of the coastal strips of Alexandria and Beirut, and considered what could be done to improve Jeddah’s corniche. Farsi believed that the city’s growth and progress did not have to come at the expense of culture and beauty, and that art is a vital part of an urban environment. He therefore invited Spanish architect Julio Lafuente to help with a beautification project for Jeddah and suggest artworks that could be installed around the city.
At first he looked to local and regional artists, including Arif Al-Rayess and Shafiq Mazloum from Lebanon, Mustafa Senbel from Egypt, along with several Saudi artists, including Maha Malluh. However, Farsi felt like his beloved city deserved much more and so began to cast his net wider and succeeded in attracting renowned international artists such as Henry Moore, Victor Vasarely, Alexander Calder, Arnaldo Pomodoro, Joan Miró, Cesar Baldaccini, Sylvestre Monnier, Jean Arp and Jacques Lipchitz, among many others.
Within a decade, Jeddah was transformed into an open-air museum, with more than 400 sculptures dotted around the city and its corniche. Now, there are thought to be more than 600. In 1991, Farsi’s son, Hani, published “Jeddah, City of Art,” a book that celebrated his father’s achievements and detailed the monumental works of art he brought to the city. They include works from most major movements and disciplines. Some, like the famous giant Bicycle created by Lafuente in 1982, have become landmarks.
According to Christie’s at the time of a sale in 2014 of 30 Egyptian works owned by Farsi, his collection of Egyptian modern art was the most important of its kind in private hands. Amassed over decades and numbering several hundred works, the auction house said it tells a complete history of Egyptian art in the 20th century.
“The best private collections speak to the personality of their collectors, and Dr. Farsi’s does this with eloquence. Comprising works of distinctive beauty and inspired by Dr. Farsi’s passion for the varying and often contrary trends and schools of Egyptian Modernism, the collection reveals a collector with singular vision and wide-ranging tastes,” the auction house noted.

Topics: Mohammed Said Farsi Jeddah Culture and Entertainment

