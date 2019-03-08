You are here

Five years on, five theories about MH370’s disappearance

Five years ago, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, a Boeing 777, had gone missing while over the South China Sea with 239 people on board. (File/AP/Vincent Thian)
  • Only a few fragments of the jet have been found, all on western Indian Ocean shores, and search efforts ended last year
  • The disappearance has spawned a host of theories — some credible, some outlandish
KUALA LUMPUR: On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 vanished while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, triggering the biggest hunt in aviation history.
Only a few fragments of the jet have been found, all on western Indian Ocean shores, and search efforts ended last year.
The disappearance has spawned a host of theories — some credible, some outlandish. Here are five of them:
Much attention has focused on the possibility of a mechanical or structural failure. Some experts have put forward the theory that a fire could have broken out in electronic components, which produced smoke that filled the plane and led to the passengers and crew falling unconscious.
The plane then continued on autopilot over the Indian Ocean, where search efforts have been focused, before running out of fuel and crashing, the theory goes.
The idea of a so-called “mass hypoxia event” — “hypoxia” refers to a lack of oxygen — has been supported by a number of analysts.
In a 2014 report setting out details of a search area, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau — which led the main hunt for the jet — said that an “unresponsive crew/ hypoxia event” appeared to fit the final stage of MH370’s flight.
MH370 pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah has been the subject of intense speculation, and some believe he may have intentionally taken the Boeing 777 off course and crashed it.
In the months after the plane vanished, media scrutinized everything from his political beliefs to his mental health for clues as to what could have happened.
Unconfirmed reports said he may have been distraught over marital woes or the controversial conviction of Malaysia’s then opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim on sodomy charges just hours before MH370 took off.
But family and friends of Zaharie — a highly respected veteran pilot — strongly reject such claims as baseless.
In 2016, Malaysian officials revealed he had plotted a path over the Indian Ocean on a home flight simulator but stressed this did not prove he deliberately crashed the plane.
There have been a slew of theories — none of them substantiated — that the plane was hijacked as part of a terror plot.
Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has been among those who backed the idea. In a bizarre tweet soon after the plane disappeared, he suggested it was “stolen” and “effectively hidden, perhaps in Northern Pakistan, like Bin Laden.”
He was referring to Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, who was killed in a US Navy Seal raid in Pakistan in 2011.
There has also been a suggestion that the plane was commandeered to be used as a “flying bomb” headed for US military installations on the Diego Garcia atoll, and was shot down by the Americans. The United States has dismissed this.
Some have speculated the plane may have been taken over remotely to foil a hijacking.
According to reports, Boeing was in 2006 awarded a US patent for a system that, once activated, could take control of a commercial aircraft away from the pilot or flight crew in the event of a hijacking.
One of the leading supporters of the idea is Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who told The Australian newspaper last year — before he was elected — that: “The capacity to do that is there. The technology is there.”
One of the wackiest theories appeared in an article in New York magazine by US aviation expert Jeff Wise in 2015.
He suggested MH370 was commandeered and taken to a Russian facility in Kazakhstan, possibly an effort by President Vladimir Putin to intimidate the West amid an escalating crisis in Ukraine, or to gain access to a certain passenger or item in the hold.
“There’s no way to know. That’s the thing about MH370 theory-making: It’s hard to come up with a plausible motive for an act that has no apparent beneficiaries,” he wrote.

US open to North Korea talks despite missile program activity

US open to North Korea talks despite missile program activity

  • Two US think tanks and Seoul’s spy agency said North Korea was rebuilding its Sohae rocket launch site
  • The Vietnam summit on Feb. 27-28 collapsed over differences about how far North Korea was willing to limit its nuclear program and the degree of US willingness to ease economic sanctions
WASHINGTON/SEOUL: US President Donald Trump is open to additional talks with Pyongyang over denuclearization, his national security adviser said on Thursday, despite reports that North Korea is reactivating parts of its missile program.
New activity has been detected at a factory that produced North Korea’s first intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of reaching the United States, South Korea’s JoongAng Ilbo and Donga Ilbo newspapers reported, citing lawmakers briefed by the National Intelligence Service.
This week, two US think tanks and Seoul’s spy agency said North Korea was rebuilding its Sohae rocket launch site, prompting Trump to say he would be “very, very disappointed” in North Korean leader Kim Jong Un if it were true. The think tanks said on Thursday that they believed the launch site was operational again.
Asked on Thursday if he was disappointed about recent North Korean activity, Trump told reporters: “It’s disappointing,” while adding without elaborating: “We’ll see. We’ll let you know in about a year.”
The reports of North Korean activity raise more questions about the future of the dialogue Trump has pursued with Kim after a second summit between them broke down in Vietnam last week.
White House National Security Adviser John Bolton, who has argued for a tough approach to North Korea, said Trump was still open to more talks with the country.
“The president’s obviously open to talking again. We’ll see when that might be scheduled or how it might work out,” he told Fox News, adding it was too soon to make a determination on the reports of the North Korean activities.
“We’re going to study the situation carefully. As the president said, it would be very, very disappointing if they were taking this direction.”
The Vietnam summit on Feb. 27-28 collapsed over differences about how far North Korea was willing to limit its nuclear program and the degree of US willingness to ease economic sanctions.
Trump, eager for a big foreign policy win on North Korea, which has eluded his predecessors for decades, has repeatedly stressed his good relationship with Kim. He went as far late last year as saying they “fell in love,” but the bonhomie has failed so far to bridge the wide gap between the two sides.
“No commitment yet“
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday he was hopeful he would send a delegation to North Korea for more talks in the next couple of weeks, but that he had received “no commitment yet.”
A senior State Department official told reporters on Thursday that Washington was keen to resume talks as soon as possible, but North Korea’s negotiators needed to be given more latitude than they were ahead of the summit.
He said no one in the US administration advocated the incremental approach that North Korea has been seeking and the condition for its integration into the global economy, a transformed relationship with the United States and a permanent peace regime, was complete denuclearization.
“Fundamentally, where we really need to see the progress, and we need to see it soon, is on meaningful and verifiable steps on denuclearization. That’s our goal and that’s how we see these negotiations picking up momentum.”
The official, who did not want to be identified, said the US side still saw North Korea’s complete denuclearization as achievable within Trump’s current term, which ends in January 2021.
While the official said he would “not necessarily share the conclusion” that the Sohae site was operational again, any use of it would be seen as “backsliding” on commitments to Trump.
“We are watching in real-time developments at Sohae and we will definitely be seeking clarification on the purposes of that,” he said.
Missile factory
South Korean spy chief Suh Hoon told lawmakers in Seoul this week that cargo vehicles were spotted moving around a North Korean ICBM factory at Sanumdong recently, the JoongAng Ilbo reported.
The paper also quoted Suh as saying North Korea had continued to run its uranium enrichment facility at the main Yongbyon nuclear complex after Trump and Kim’s first summit in Singapore last June.
The Sanumdong factory produced the Hwasong-15 ICBM, which can fly more than 13,000 km (8,080 miles). After a test flight in 2017, North Korea declared the completion of its “state nuclear force” before pursuing talks with South Korea and the United States last year.
South Korea’s presidential office and defense ministry declined to confirm the Sanumdong reports and the US State Department said it could not comment on intelligence matters.
Separately, Washington’s 38 North and Center for Strategic and International Studies think tanks reported on Thursday that North Korea’s Sohae Satellite Launching Station, which Kim pledged in Singapore to dismantle, appeared to be operational again after rebuilding work that began days before the Hanoi summit.
“The rebuilding activities at Sohae demonstrate how quickly North Korea can easily render reversible any steps taken toward scrapping its Weapons of Mass Destruction program with little hesitation,” CSIS said.
It called the action “an affront” to Trump’s diplomatic strategy that showed North Korean pique at his refusal to lift sanctions.
Sanctions warning
Some analysts see the work as aimed at pressing Washington to agree to a deal, rather than as a definite move to resume tests.
A US government source, who did not want to be identified, said North Korea’s plan in rebuilding the site could have been to offer a demonstration of good faith by conspicuously stopping again if a summit pact was struck, while furnishing a sign of defiance or resolve if the meeting failed.
38 North said photos from Wednesday showed a rail-mounted transfer building used to move rockets at the site was complete, cranes had been removed from the launch pad and the transfer building moved to the end of the pad.
“But we don’t draw any conclusions from that besides they are restoring the facility,” Joel Wit of 38 North told Reuters. “There is no evidence to suggest anything more than that.”
On Wednesday, Bolton warned of new sanctions if North Korea did not scrap its weapons program.
Despite his sanctions talk, there have been signs across Asia that the US “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign against North Korea has sprung leaks.
In a new breach, three South Korean companies were found to have brought in more than 13,000 tons of North Korean coal, worth 2.1 billion won ($2 million) since 2017, South Korea said.
North Korean media have given conflicting signals on US relations, while appearing to target Bolton as a spoiler.
Its state television aired a 78-minute documentary late on Wednesday showing a cordial mood between Trump and Kim as the Hanoi summit ended, indicating Pyongyang was not about to walk away from negotiations, experts say.
It also showed a stone-faced Bolton during a meeting in Hanoi, while Trump and other US participants were all smiles.
The Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Friday that a “resolution could not be reached overnight.”
“All parties should have reasonable expectations on this,” Wang told a news briefing.
China is North Korea’s most important economic and diplomatic backer, and has suggested easing UN sanctions on North Korea as a way to reward it for its improved behavior.
In a return to a more usual strident tone, North Korea’s KCNA news agency criticized new small-scale military exercises that the United States and South Korea plan to hold instead of a large-scale spring exercise they have called off.
It said the drills would be a “violent violation” of agreements with the United States and South Korea, although Seoul’s defense ministry said the drills are defensive in nature.

