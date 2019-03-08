You are here

  • Home
  • US urges UN to restore tough missile restrictions on Iran after tests
﻿

US urges UN to restore tough missile restrictions on Iran after tests

The members of the United Nations Security Council hold a meeting to vote for a resolutions on controlling the turmoil in Venezuela on February 28, 2019 at the United Nations in New York. (AFP)
Updated 08 March 2019
Reuters
0

US urges UN to restore tough missile restrictions on Iran after tests

  • A 2015 UN resolution “called upon” Iran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles
  • Most UN sanctions imposed on Iran were lifted in January 2016 when the UN nuclear watchdog confirmed that Tehran fulfilled commitments under the nuclear deal
Updated 08 March 2019
Reuters
0

UNITED NATIONS: The United States accused Iran on Thursday of defying a UN Security Council resolution with one ballistic missile test and two satellite launches since December and urged the council to “bring back tougher international restrictions” on Tehran.
A 2015 UN resolution “called upon” Iran to refrain for up to eight years from work on ballistic missiles designed to deliver nuclear weapons following an agreement with six world powers. Some states argue that the language does not make it obligatory.
In a letter to the 15-member council, acting US Ambassador to the United Nations Jonathan Cohen said Iran tested a medium-range ballistic missile on Dec. 1, 2018, and attempted to place satellites in orbit on Jan. 15 and Feb. 5.
“Iran has carried out these three launches in defiance of the expressed will of the UN Security Council, and such provocations continue to destabilize the entire Middle East region,” Cohen wrote.
Asked for a response to the letter, spokesman Alireza Miryousefi for the Iranian mission to the United Nations said Iran does not have any ballistic missiles designed to carry nuclear weapons “therefore none of the ballistic missile launches of Iran are covered by that resolution.”
At a Security Council meeting in December, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged the body to toughen that measure to reflect language in a 2010 resolution that left no room for interpretation by banning Iran from “activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons, including launches using ballistic missile technology.”
Cohen’s letter called upon the council to “join us in imposing real consequences on Iran for its flagrant defiance of the council’s demands and bring back tougher international restrictions to deter Iran’s missile program.”
The United States has not yet proposed any concrete action by the council to toughen missile restrictions on Iran. Any such move would likely be opposed by veto-powers Russia and China.
Most UN sanctions imposed on Iran were lifted in January 2016 when the UN nuclear watchdog confirmed that Tehran fulfilled commitments under the nuclear deal with Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and the United States. But Iran is still subject to a UN arms embargo and other restrictions.
The UN sanctions and restrictions on Iran are contained in the 2015 resolution, which also enshrines the 2015 Iran nuclear accord. European powers have been scrambling to salvage the deal following US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal of the United States in May 2018.

Topics: Iran US

Related

0
World
Britain hands jailed British-Iranian aid worker diplomatic protection
0
Business & Economy
Oil nudges higher on Venezuela and Iran sanctions, OPEC cuts

Ankara: Turkey, Russia patrols begin around Idlib

Updated 08 March 2019
AFP
0

Ankara: Turkey, Russia patrols begin around Idlib

  • The extremist-controlled Idlib province has been protected from a major offensive by the Syrian regime following the September agreement between Damascus ally Russia and rebel supporter Turkey
  • More than 160 civilians including 60 children have been killed in air strikes and shelling by regime forces since the buffer zone agreement was implemented
Updated 08 March 2019
AFP
0

ANKARA: Turkish and Russian patrols will begin in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region on Friday as part of a deal agreed last year, Turkey’s defense minister said.
The extremist-controlled Idlib province has been protected from a major offensive by the Syrian regime following the September agreement between Damascus ally Russia and rebel supporter Turkey, which included setting up a demilitarised zone around the region.
“Today Russian patrols will start outside of Idlib in the border region (and) Turkish armed forces’ patrols will begin in the demilitarised zone,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.
“There were restrictions on the use of Idlib and Afrin regions’ airspace but these have been lifted from today,” Akar told state news agency Anadolu in an interview.
Idlib is the last major region held by rebels in Syria and is controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), a group led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
HTS took administrative control of the whole of the Idlib region in January.
Despite being on opposing sides of the conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have been working closely in a bid to end the war.
An AFP correspondent on Friday morning saw a column of around 10 armored vehicles on a road in the zone in the western countryside of the Aleppo province.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor that relies on sources inside Syria, said Turkish troops were preparing to carry out patrols in the area concerned by the Russian-Turkish agreement.
“Turkish forces in Syria at observation points spread out in the areas of Aleppo, Hama, Idlib and the slopes of the Latakia mountains are preparing to conduct patrols in the areas of implementation of the Putin-Erdogan agreement,” the monitor said.
More than 160 civilians including 60 children have been killed in air strikes and shelling by regime forces since the buffer zone agreement was implemented, the Observatory says.
In that same time, 94 rebels and extremists have also lost their lives, as have 125 regime fighters, it says.

Topics: Turkey Russia Idlib Syria

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey dismisses US warning over S-400 Russian missiles
0
Middle-East
Turkey, Iran to stage joint raid against Kurd rebels

Latest updates

Celebrating Nour Haider Saeed: pioneering educator of women in the Arab world
0
Imran Khan says no militant groups will be allowed to operate on Pakistani soil
0
Ankara: Turkey, Russia patrols begin around Idlib
0
In Syrian riverside camp, Daesh clings to last scrap of ‘caliphate’
0
Thousands of protesters out on streets of Algiers
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.