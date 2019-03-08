You are here

In Gaza, women walk thin line between hope and despair

Palestinian high school student Wessal Abu Amra, 17, takes a selfie with a person wearing a costume at a public park in Gaza City, February 14, 2019. Abu Amra loves to go around Gaza with her friends, shopping and eating fast food. “We have things that look like famous brands but they are not the same,” she said. “Despite wars and the bad economy, we are trying to find some joy. We know the reality we live in so we do things we love to get out of a bad mood.” (Reuters/Samar Abo Elouf)
Palestinian midwife Sara Abu Taqea (L), 23, who works in the maternity ward at Gaza’s Al-Ahli hospital, speaks with her colleague at the hospital in Gaza City, February 10, 2019. Abu Taqea said she found temporary work in a Gaza hospital after finishing a bachelor’s degree in midwifery, but that many of her colleagues were not so lucky. “It is a six-month contract, with no guarantee of further employment,” she said. (Reuters/Samar Abo Elouf)
Palestinian high school student Wessal Abu Amra (R), 17, walks home from school with her colleague, in Gaza City, February 14, 2019. Abu Amra loves to go around Gaza with her friends, shopping and eating fast food. “We have things that look like famous brands but they are not the same,” she said. “Despite wars and the bad economy, we are trying to find some joy. We know the reality we live in so we do things we love to get out of a bad mood.” (Reuters/Samar Abo Elouf)
Palestinian Suad Dawood, 24, rides a horse on a beach in Gaza City, February 16, 2019. Dawood holds a diploma as a medical secretary, but has failed to secure a job for four years. “There are no jobs in Gaza. Whenever I get fed up, I go with my friends to sit on the beach or visit areas with greenery,” she said. (Reuters/Samar Abo Elouf)
Palestinian Sara Abu Taqea (R), 23, who works in the maternity ward at Gaza’s Al-Ahli hospital, and her friend spend time at the seaport in Gaza City, November 27, 2018. Abu Taqea said she found temporary work in a Gaza hospital after finishing a bachelor’s degree in midwifery, but that many of her colleagues were not so lucky. “It is a six-month contract, with no guarantee of further employment,” she said. (Reuters/Samar Abo Elouf)
Palestinian midwife Sara Abu Taqea (R), 23, who works in the maternity ward at Gaza’s Al-Ahli hospital, weighs a newborn at the hospital in Gaza City, February 10, 2019. Abu Taqea said she found temporary work in a Gaza hospital after finishing a bachelor’s degree in midwifery, but that many of her colleagues were not so lucky. “It is a six-month contract, with no guarantee of further employment,” she said. (Reuters/Samar Abo Elouf)
Updated 08 March 2019
Reuters
In Gaza, women walk thin line between hope and despair

  • Other Gaza women say community pressures weigh on them as they seek to bypass Gaza’s economic struggles by working jobs which some see as non-traditional
  • Those restrictions have devastated Gaza’s economy and left many of its women struggling to find work after graduating from college
Updated 08 March 2019
Reuters
GAZA: Amid the poverty and deprivation of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian women struggle to find a taste of normality that is taken for granted in much of the rest of the world.
Nada Rudwan used to work in digital marketing, but as her work slowed — unemployment in Gaza stands at nearly 50 percent — she decided to put her tech skills toward one of her passions: cooking.
“It was difficult to find a job, so I thought of doing something I like and that will make me money at the same time,” said Rudwan, 27, who posts cooking tutorials to social media platforms under the name “Nada Kitchen.”
Rudwan said she earns income from YouTube proceeds and that several companies in Saudi Arabia recently purchased her videos.
“It is an attempt to beat the physical blockade of Gaza by finding a job that just needs some talent, a camera and Internet connection,” she said.
More than 2 million Palestinians — mostly descendants of people who were driven out or fled from territory that is now Israel at its founding in 1948 — are packed into the narrow Gaza Strip, which shares borders with Israel and Egypt.
Israel maintains tight control of Gaza’s land and sea borders, citing security concerns emanating from Hamas, the Islamist group which controls the coastal territory. Egypt also restricts movement in and out of Gaza on its border.
Those restrictions have devastated Gaza’s economy and left many of its women, like Rudwan’s younger sister, struggling to find work after graduating from college.
“It is hard to find a job that will allow you take care of your needs,” said Lama Rudwan, 22, a media and communications graduate who joined her sister’s cooking project after an unsuccessful job search.
Disapproving community
Some young women in Gaza speak of struggles in their personal lives, as well. They say shopping and even getting married is made more difficult by the restrictions of Israel, which has fought three wars with Hamas over the past decade.
Hana Abu El-Roos, 18, said she plans to get married this summer but can’t find items she needs for her wedding in any of Gaza’s shops. “I haven’t picked my wedding dress yet,” said El-Roos, who is also busy preparing for her final high school exams. “I am confused. My sisters are helping me.”
Other Gaza women say community pressures weigh on them as they seek to bypass Gaza’s economic struggles by working jobs which some see as non-traditional.
Sahar Yaghi took up work as a wedding planner soon after dropping out of university to earn income for her family.
Yaghi’s party-planning requires her to stay up late at night. She said she sometimes hears some of her neighbors, who view her work as inappropriate, making comments about her.
“I hate some comments. But I love my job and hope to have my own business,” Yaghi, 28, said, adding she wants to become the “first female party planner” in Gaza.
For those Gaza women who do have work, the constant fear of losing their job heightens their sense of insecurity.
Sara Abu Taqea said she found temporary work in a Gaza hospital after finishing a bachelor’s degree in midwifery, but that many of her colleagues were not so lucky.
“It is a six-month contract, with no guarantee of further employment,” said Abu Taqea, 23, who works in the maternity ward at Gaza’s Al-Ahli hospital.
Abu Taqea said she finds a sense of solace in the Mediterranean Sea, whose waves crash along Gaza’s coast.
“We are lucky to have the sea. The beach is a place for relief, and for meditation, so we can forget about the wars and poverty,” Abu Taqea said.

Topics: International Women's Day 2019 Gaza Palestine

Ankara: Turkey, Russia patrols begin around Idlib

Updated 08 March 2019
AFP
Ankara: Turkey, Russia patrols begin around Idlib

  • The extremist-controlled Idlib province has been protected from a major offensive by the Syrian regime following the September agreement between Damascus ally Russia and rebel supporter Turkey
  • More than 160 civilians including 60 children have been killed in air strikes and shelling by regime forces since the buffer zone agreement was implemented
Updated 08 March 2019
AFP
ANKARA: Turkish and Russian patrols will begin in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region on Friday as part of a deal agreed last year, Turkey’s defense minister said.
The extremist-controlled Idlib province has been protected from a major offensive by the Syrian regime following the September agreement between Damascus ally Russia and rebel supporter Turkey, which included setting up a demilitarised zone around the region.
“Today Russian patrols will start outside of Idlib in the border region (and) Turkish armed forces’ patrols will begin in the demilitarised zone,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.
“There were restrictions on the use of Idlib and Afrin regions’ airspace but these have been lifted from today,” Akar told state news agency Anadolu in an interview.
Idlib is the last major region held by rebels in Syria and is controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), a group led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
HTS took administrative control of the whole of the Idlib region in January.
Despite being on opposing sides of the conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have been working closely in a bid to end the war.
An AFP correspondent on Friday morning saw a column of around 10 armored vehicles on a road in the zone in the western countryside of the Aleppo province.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor that relies on sources inside Syria, said Turkish troops were preparing to carry out patrols in the area concerned by the Russian-Turkish agreement.
“Turkish forces in Syria at observation points spread out in the areas of Aleppo, Hama, Idlib and the slopes of the Latakia mountains are preparing to conduct patrols in the areas of implementation of the Putin-Erdogan agreement,” the monitor said.
More than 160 civilians including 60 children have been killed in air strikes and shelling by regime forces since the buffer zone agreement was implemented, the Observatory says.
In that same time, 94 rebels and extremists have also lost their lives, as have 125 regime fighters, it says.

Topics: Turkey Russia Idlib Syria

