You are here

  • Home
  • UK leader warns Brexit may never happen unless deal approved
﻿

UK leader warns Brexit may never happen unless deal approved

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech at Ã˜rsted East Coast Hub in the North Sea fishing port, Grimsby on March 8, 2019. (Getty Images)
Updated 08 March 2019
AP
0

UK leader warns Brexit may never happen unless deal approved

  • British lawmakers’ concerns about the divorce deal center on a provision designed to keep an open border between the UK’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland
  • The EU is unwilling to reopen the 585-page agreement, and last-minute negotiations have stalled, with the bloc’s leaders saying Britain hasn’t provided concrete proposals
Updated 08 March 2019
AP
0

LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May tried to pressure UK lawmakers Friday to support her Brexit deal, warning that Britain may never leave the European Union if they vote down the agreement next week.
Battling to stave off a second defeat for the unpopular deal, May also implored the EU to help her make “one more push” to get the agreement through a skeptical Parliament.
British lawmakers are due to vote for a second time Tuesday on the deal, which they overwhelmingly rejected in January. If Parliament throws out the deal again, lawmakers will vote on whether to leave the EU without an agreement — an idea likely to be rejected — or to ask the EU to delay Brexit beyond the scheduled March 29 departure date.
“Back it and the UK will leave the European Union,” May said. “Reject it and no one knows what will happen.”
In a speech to factory workers in the staunchly pro-Brexit northern England port town of Grimsby, May said a delay could lead to “more months and years arguing” over Britain’s departure from the EU.
“If we go down that road, we may never leave the EU at all,” May told workers at a Danish-owned wind-power factory.
British lawmakers’ concerns about the divorce deal center on a provision designed to keep an open border between the UK’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland. The mechanism, known as the backstop, is a safeguard that would keep the UK in a customs union with the other 27 EU countries in order to remove the need for checks until a permanent new trading relationship is in place.
Brexit-supporting lawmakers in the UK fear the backstop could be used to bind Britain to EU regulations indefinitely, and May wants to revise the deal to reassure opponents that it would only apply temporarily.
The EU is unwilling to reopen the 585-page agreement, and last-minute negotiations have stalled, with the bloc’s leaders saying Britain hasn’t provided concrete proposals.
May urged EU leaders to help her out, saying “it is in the European interest for the UK to leave with a deal.”
“It needs just one more push, to address the final specific concerns of our Parliament,” she said.
Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said May’s speech sounded like “a sign of desperation.”
May acknowledged that, even if her deal passes next week, time will be tight to pass the necessary legislation needed to make Brexit a reality on March 29.
“If we were simply asking for a bit more time to pass the legislation we need to implement Brexit once we have agreed the deal, a delay would be straightforward,” she said.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt underscored May’s appeal to the EU, urging the bloc to be “flexible” because “history will judge both sides very badly if we get this wrong.”
“We want to remain the best of friends with the EU. That means getting this agreement through in a way that doesn’t inject poison into our relations for many years to come,” Hunt said.
The EU is frustrated at what it sees as the inability of Britain’s divided government to lay out a clear vision for Brexit — and for seeking changes to an agreement that May herself helped negotiate.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said the withdrawal agreement “is already a compromise.”
“It was a compromise that took a year and a half to negotiate involving the EU institutions and 28 governments,” he said.
“I think we have made a lot of compromises and what’s not evident is what the UK government is offering,” he added.

Topics: Brexit UK EU

Related

0
World
History will judge UK, EU badly if they get Brexit wrong: Hunt
0
Business & Economy
UK firms hold off on permanent hires as Brexit nears — survey

Indian court in last-ditch bid to resolve Muslim-Hindu row over religious site

The Hindu hard-liners have pressured Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to move quickly on the issue. (AP)
Updated 08 March 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

Indian court in last-ditch bid to resolve Muslim-Hindu row over religious site

  • Special mediation panel given eight weeks to bring decades-old Ayodhya land dispute to end
  • ‘It won’t be easy to find common ground’: expert
Updated 08 March 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

NEW DELHI: India’s top court has made a last-ditch bid to resolve a decades-old dispute between Muslims and Hindus over religious land in one of the country’s holiest cities.
In a significant ruling on Friday, the Indian Supreme Court set up a special mediation panel and has given it eight weeks to help bring an end to the stalemate over the site in Ayodhya.
The move has met with mixed reactions from the various parties embroiled in the long-running row, with one expert saying it will be difficult to find “common ground.”
In 1992, a Hindu mob destroyed Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid mosque in the eastern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, claiming that it was the birthplace of Hinduism’s supreme deity Ram and that in the 16th century Mughal emperor Babur built the mosque by demolishing the temple there. 
A legal battle ensued and in 2010, Allahabad High Court ordered the disputed city site to be divided into three parts — one for the Hindu deity Ram, another for the Hindu sect Nirmohi Akhara, and the third for Muslims led by the Sunni Waqf Board.
However, the Muslim community challenged the verdict and asked for a Supreme Court hearing with a larger bench of seven judges, as the case was related to land belonging to a mosque and had implications for the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of religion.
In October last year, the Supreme Court decided to set up an “appropriate bench” to hear the case and on Jan. 8 a five-member Constitutional body was agreed.
On Friday, the Constitutional bench decided to set-up a three-member mediation team to find a solution to the vexed issues by talking to all stakeholders.
“Mediation will take place. We don’t see any legal obstruction to it,” Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said. The order on the politically-sensitive issue comes as India prepares for elections.
The team will be led by retired Supreme Court judge, FM Ibrahim Kalifulla, and also includes Hindu spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, and prominent mediation lawyer Sriram Panchu.
The panel has been asked to begin its deliberations on March 15 in the Faizabad district under which Ayodhya falls. 
The court has ruled that all the discussions should be held in camera and has given the panel eight weeks to wrap up the process.
“We will make every effort to resolve the issue amicably,” Kalifulla said during a press briefing.
Meanwhile, Shankar tweeted: “This move towards mediation by the Supreme Court is in the best interests of the country and all parties concerned. We should not leave any stone unturned in resolving this burning issue amicably.”
Haji Mahboob, an Ayodhya-based Muslim petitioner who for the first time in 1949 filed a claim over the land where the mosque existed, said he welcomed the court’s decision “to adopt a mediation route.”
He told Arab News: “My original stand had been that the matter should be settled only through discussion, and I hope that whatever the final decision is it will be acceptable to all parties.”
Kartik Chopra of the Nirmohi Akhara also favored dialogue to resolve the dispute.
However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which in the late 1980s and early 1990s led a campaign to build the Ram temple at the Ayodhya site and which culminated in the demolition of the Babri Masjid mosque in 1992, takes an equivocal stand on the court’s ruling.
“We are committed to the construction of Ram temple at the site of his birthplace in Ayodhya,” said Sudesh Verma, the BJP’s national spokesperson.
“We wanted the court to expedite the matter through daily hearing. However, the court in its wisdom has decided to try for a resolution through a mediation route. Earlier attempts at mediation have failed to yield results,” Verma told Arab News. 
Santosh Dube, an Ayodhya-based leader of the Hindu fringe group Shiv Sena, opposed the mediation route.
“The question of the Ram temple is non-negotiable and it’s really sad that all the three members in the mediation panel are outsiders and cannot understand the sentiments of the people of Ayodhya,” he said.
Dube, who faced jail for taking part in the Babri Masjid mosque protest, attacked the BJP “for not doing enough to build the temple despite being in power in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The BJP has exploited the temple movement for electoral benefits,” he added.
Political analyst Badri Narayan, director of the Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute, in Prayagraj, said he was “not certain whether the mediation route will succeed.”
“All parties have a very adamant stand on this issue. It will not be easy to find a common ground. Besides, for the BJP and other Hindu leaders, it would be politically damaging to compromise on the temple," Narayan told Arab News.
 

Topics: Ayodhya India

Related

0
World
Rising unease over divisive Ayodhya shrine as India election looms
Special 0
World
Ayodhya temple talk fanning polarization in India

Latest updates

Oil drops 1 pct as economic outlook weakens, US supply surges
0
Yazidi slave women emerging from Baghouz recount rape, torture
0
FaceOf: Dr. Thoraya Obaid, former Under-Secretary General of the United Nations
0
Defeated Daesh militants, women still defiant
0
Tunisia divided over equal inheritance for women
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.