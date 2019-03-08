You are here

40,000 attend prayers at holy site after Israeli ban on top cleric

Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray during Friday noon prayers near the Golden Gate (background), also known as the Gate of Mercy, inside the Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, on March 8, 2019. (AFP)
Palestinian Muslim worshippers pray during Friday noon prayers near the Golden Gate (background), also known as the Gate of Mercy, inside the Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, on March 8, 2019. (AFP)
Palestinians, including clerics, pray outside the Lion's Gate entrance to the Aqsa mosque compound on March 8, 2019 after a number of religious officials were banned by Israeli authorities from entering the holy site for 40 days. (AFP)
Daoud Kuttab
AMMAN: A row over an Israeli ban on a top cleric entering Islam’s third-holiest site failed to prevent thousands of Muslims flocking to Friday prayers.

More than 40,000 worshippers packed into Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the adjoining Bab Al-Rahmeh prayer area less than a week after the Israeli government placed a 40-day bar on head of the Jerusalem Waqf Council, Sheikh Abdel Hafiz Salhab, from accessing the mosque. 

The Israelis have also ordered his deputy, Najeh Bkeirat, to stay away from Al-Aqsa mosque for four months.

Jordanian Minister of Waqf Abdel Naser Abu Basel last week described the ban on Salhab, who holds diplomatic status, as “unacceptable” and said the Israeli move was designed to “cripple” the work of the Jerusalem waqf and “terrorize” its members.

But Salhab told Arab News that the waqf council refused to contest the issue in the Israeli courts.

“We don’t recognize Israeli courts and we are keeping a vigilant eye as to what is happening on our religious properties, including Al-Aqsa Mosque,” he said.

Hatem Abdel Qader, a member of the newly established waqf council in Jerusalem, told Arab News that Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa went without incident.

“We are not interested in escalating the situation, and the other side (Israel) appears to have also lowered the level of tension,” he said.

Israeli officials including Nadav Argaman, the head of internal intelligence Shin Bet, have reportedly held high-level talks with their Jordanian counterparts in Amman aimed at taking the heat out of the situation in Jerusalem.

Officials in Amman told Arab News that all offers to close Bab Al-Rahmeh were rejected. 

Waqf council member Abdel Qader confirmed negotiations were taking place but said these were more to do with the mechanics of getting equipment and materials for renovation work into the prayer hall. 

He said that Bab Al-Rahmeh has been in urgent need of repair for years.

Seven women who were recently arrested outside the mosque were on Friday released on condition they stay away from Al-Aqsa for a week. 

More than 100 Palestinian Muslims have been ordered by the Israelis to keep clear of the mosque.

Salhab said that there was no religious reason to stop women from being added to the waqf council. “I see no problem in having women in our council,” the cleric added. 

“They should not be ignored as they have an important and effective role and represent half the population.”

Topics: Palestine Israel Al-Aqsa

Car bomb blast kills 2 in Iraq’s Mosul

Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

Car bomb blast kills 2 in Iraq’s Mosul

  • Mosul has been the site of several bomb blasts in recent months
  • Militants have adapted their tactics to insurgent-style attacks since Daesh was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and driven out of areas it had controlled for years
Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
Reuters
0

MOSUL: A car bomb blast in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on Friday killed at least two people — a child and a member of the security forces — and wounded 10 others, a local medical official said.
Security sources reported earlier that the blast in Mosul’s Muthanna district wounded at least five security personnel, but the number of wounded was set to rise.
It was the second explosion in just over a week to hit the city which was Daesh’s de facto capital from 2014 to 2017. Such incidents are usually blamed on Daesh militants still at large in parts of northern Iraq. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Mosul has been the site of several bomb blasts in recent months. In last week’s attack a car packed with explosives blew up killing two people and wounding another 24 near Mosul University.
Militants have adapted their tactics to insurgent-style attacks since Daesh was defeated in Iraq in 2017 and driven out of areas it had controlled for years. Daesh militants are currently facing an assault by US-backed forces in Syria in some of the last areas they hold.

Topics: car bomb Iraq Mosul Daesh

