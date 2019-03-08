You are here

  • Home
  • Swiss won’t assist in bringing extremist fighters home
﻿

Swiss won’t assist in bringing extremist fighters home

The Swiss government said only children who hold citizenship and are in the conflict zone, might get help to return to Switzerland. (Reuters)
Updated 53 sec ago
Reuters
0

Swiss won’t assist in bringing extremist fighters home

  • The government will not block the return of the around 20 Swiss men, women and children in the conflict zone, but will take no active measures to repatriate the adults
  • Switzerland’s justice minister had said last month she would prefer to have citizens who fought for Daesh tried on the spot rather than be brought home to face criminal charges
Updated 53 sec ago
Reuters
0

ZURICH: Switzerland will not help bring home adult citizens who joined up with extremist fighters in Syria and Iraq, the government said on Friday, insisting national security was paramount.

The government will not block the return of the around 20 such Swiss men, women and children in the conflict zone, but will take no active measures to repatriate the adults, the cabinet said in a statement. Only children might get help to return, it added.

“For the government, the ultimate goal is clear: Switzerland’s security and the protection of its population are top priorities,” it said, adding it would try to prevent extremists from slipping back into Switzerland.

Neighbouring Austria said on Wednesday it would not help repatriate any citizens who fought for Daesh and other militant groups, as countries across the West wrestle with how to deal with returning militants.

Hundreds of people are believed to have left Europe to fight for Daesh in Syria and Iraq. With the militant group down to its last shred of territory, some have asked to come home.

Switzerland’s justice minister had said last month she would prefer to have citizens who fought for Daesh tried on the spot rather than be brought home to face criminal charges, a stance the government has now reaffirmed.

Topics: Switzerland Daesh

Related

0
Middle-East
US commander says fight against Daesh ‘far from over’ as suspected members leave Syrian holdout
Update 0
Middle-East
SDF to resume attack on Daesh enclave if nobody else emerges by Saturday afternoon

Woman sentenced in UK court for female genital mutilation

Updated 08 March 2019
AP
0

Woman sentenced in UK court for female genital mutilation

  • The 37-year-old Ugandan woman is not being named in order to protect her child's identity
  • She denied guilt and claimed her daughter suffered an accidental injury
Updated 08 March 2019
AP
0

LONDON: The first woman in Britain to be convicted of female genital mutilation has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.
She received 11 years for the genital mutilation of her three-year-old daughter and two years for possession of extreme pornography.
The 37-year-old Ugandan woman is not being named in order to protect her child's identity.
Judge Philippa Whipple said the woman was guilty of child abuse.
"It's a barbaric practice and a serious crime. It's an offence which targets women, particularly inflicted when they are young and vulnerable," the judge said.
The 37-year-old Ugandan woman had denied guilt and claimed her daughter suffered an accidental injury.
Jurors at London's Central Criminal Court concluded the girl had been cut deliberately.

Topics: UK female genital mutilation

Related

0
World
What is female genital mutilation and where does it happen?
0
Middle-East
Parents in Egypt say ‘no’ to female genital mutilation

Latest updates

Saudi crown prince receives telephone call from Japan’s Shinzo Abe
0
Usman Khawaja and Australia bowlers help Baggy Greens outplay India in 3rd ODI
0
Istanbul police fire tear gas at banned women’s day rally
0
Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City blast ‘false accusations’ as UEFA opens FPP spending probe
0
Woman sentenced in UK court for female genital mutilation
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.