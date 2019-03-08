LONDON: Formula 1 looks set to change its scoring system for the upcoming season by giving an extra point to the driver who sets the fastest lap in a grand prix.
Fan surveys named the idea as one of many proposals that would add extra interest to races, and part of rules changes which F1 authorities hope will make the sport more appealing and increase audiences, at the track and on TV.
The move is expected to be officially confirmed before the season-opening race in Melbourne next weekend.
The change has been approved by the FIA’s world motor sport council, but still needs to be signed off by two further organizations — the strategy group of leading teams, F1 and FIA, as well as the F1 Commission.
However, the driver with the fastest lap will only be awarded the point if he also finishes in the top 10.
It will be the first time an extra point will have been awarded for a fastest lap since the first decade of the F1 World Championship between 1950-59, when it was used regularly.
Extra point for fastest laps introduced for 2019 F1 season
Extra point for fastest laps introduced for 2019 F1 season
LONDON: Formula 1 looks set to change its scoring system for the upcoming season by giving an extra point to the driver who sets the fastest lap in a grand prix.