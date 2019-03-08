Wife of missing ex-FBI agent blames Iran but critical of US

You are here

With her family sitting behind, Christine Levinson, wife of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who vanished in Iran, testifies before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington. (AP Photo)
Updated 08 March 2019
AP
WASHINGTON: The wife of a former FBI agent who vanished in Iran in 2007 expressed bitter frustration Thursday about efforts to get her husband back home.
Christine Levinson told a House panel that she holds Iran responsible for the disappearance of her husband, Robert, but she also said three American administrations have failed to press the Tehran government hard enough for his return.
“Time and time again, Bob has been left behind, deprioritized, or seemingly forgotten,” she said at a House hearing on the status of Americans detained in Iran.
Robert Levinson vanished while in Iran on an unauthorized CIA mission. Christine Levinson said she believes her husband is alive and that the US should press Iran harder for answers. She praised the work of “some dedicated people from various agencies” but said others in the government have not communicated with each other regarding his case, or have questioned whether he is alive and have undercut efforts to secure his release.
“My husband served this country tirelessly for decades,” she said. “He deserves better from all of us and from our government. He deserves our endless pursuit to bring him home, to fight day and night and leave no stone unturned.”
Christine Levinson testified along with Babak Namazi whose Iranian-American father and brother, Baquer and Siamak Namazi, are both serving 10-year sentences on espionage charges. Omar Zakka also told lawmaker about his father, Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese-born US permanent resident who was detained after he visited Iran in 2015 to attend a conference.
Babak Namazi said that more than two years after President Donald Trump took office, “it seems that we are not any closer in getting my family and other hostages home.” He said time is running out for his 82-year-old father. The elder Namazi’s health is rapidly deteriorating and needs to leave Iran for medical attention, the son said.
There are at least five Americans being held in Iran in addition to one US permanent resident. The United Nations said last year that arrests of Americans in Iran are part of an “emerging pattern” by Tehran targeting dual nationalities.
“I am counting on President Trump to stay good to his word that Americans will not languish in Iran when he is president,” Namazi said, citing the administration’s recent successes freeing American hostages in other countries. “I implore the president to spare no effort to bring my family and the other American hostages home from Iran.”
A hard line on Iran has been central to Trump’s foreign policy, including withdrawing from a landmark nuclear deal and reinstating economic sanctions. He has pledged “serious consequences” if Americans detained in Iran are not returned.
Dan Levinson, Robert’s son, said his family has been more hopeful following the reimposition of sanctions.
“We believe after dealing with the Iranians for 12 years now that they only respond to pressure and we think that it’s the only way to bring them to the negotiating table,” he told reporters before the hearing.
Robert Levinson was a contractor for the CIA who traveled in March 2007 to an Iranian island, Kish, where he met with a US fugitive. He has not been seen since except in a video sent to his family by his captors. His wife said in her testimony that an FBI assessment of the video and photos showing him in an orange jumpsuit concluded that the Iranian government must have developed them and sent them to the family. “All the facts of the case indicate they kidnapped my husband,” she said.
Iran has said Levinson is not in the country and that it has no further information about him.
Rep. Ted Deutch, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs subcommittee that held the hearing, asked the family members what their message would be to Trump.
“I would ask that he would meet with us,” Christine Levinson said. “He doesn’t know us. He doesn’t understand how difficult it is for us.”
After the hearing, Deutch, D-Fla., and three other members of Congress introduced legislation that would empower the president to impose sanctions on hostage-takers, elevate the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs to the rank of ambassador, and create an interagency group that would work on hostage recovery and response.

Nawaz Sharif refuses medical treatment offered by government

Former Premier Nawaz Sharif
Updated 20 min 43 sec ago
RAJA RIAZ
Nawaz Sharif refuses medical treatment offered by government

  • “The health and life of Mian Nawaz Sharif is at risk,” Sharif’s personal physician, told Arab News
LAHORE: Pakistan’s ailing ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, currently serving a prison sentence for corruption, is refusing to have his recurring angina treated in hospital. His family have repeatedly asked him to reconsider his decision, and the Pakistani government have offered treatment in the hospital of Sharif’s choice.

“The health and life of Mian Nawaz Sharif is at risk,” Dr. Adnan Khan, Sharif’s personal physician, told Arab News. 

“His condition is a serious concern and demands immediate definitive management, but he refused to go to hospital (in view of) the past practices of the authorities concerned.” 

The Punjab government has, to date, convened five medical boards to examine the former prime minister, all of which have reported that the patient has a history of cardiac disease and needs continuous expert cardiac care in a facility where 24-hour cardiology intervention and multidisciplinary backup is available. Following their recommendations, 

Sharif has been admitted to hospitals in recent months, but was reportedly unhappy with his treatment in those facilities.

On Thursday, Sharif’s brother Shahbaz, leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, along with their mother Begum Shamim, Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, and other family members, met the former premier in Kot Lakhpat jail and urged him to accept medical treatment at a hospital but he refused, said Dr. Khan, who has been Sharif’s physician for the past 27 years. 

A team of cardiologists from Punjab Institute of Cardiology and King Edward University, accompanied by Dr. Shahbaz Gill, spokesperson for the chief minister of Punjab, also met Sharif at the prison late on Thursday. 

The cardiologists were of the opinion that Sharif’s condition was worsening and that he required hospitalization, but he refused to accept the government’s offer of treatment.

“I visited Nawaz Sharif in the jail with a team of doctors and offered him treatment at any hospital. I conveyed to him the message from the government,” Dr. Gill told Arab News on Friday.

Maryam Nawaz returned to the jail on Friday for the second time to try and convince Sharif to accept help. 

“Just met MNS (Nawaz Sharif). Since he has not agreed to be shifted to the hospital & his heart disease has worsened (according to cardiologists sent by the government to examine him yesterday), I request the Jail authorities to establish an immediate resuscitation and life saving unit on Jail premises,” she tweeted on Friday afternoon. 

“Being a three-times Prime Minister & leader of biggest political party & of millions of people, this is the least he deserves,” she added.

Sharif has repeatedly rejected the government’s offer, citing the “past behavior” of the authorities as his reason for doing so. He claimed the government was “humiliating” him by taking him to hospital and not giving him proper treatment. 

“Dr. Gill acknowledged severity of disease as reiterated by cardiologists & on behalf of Government offered admission in hospital which MNS (Nawaz Sharif) politely declined keeping his self respect as most important & in view of treatment meted out to him in previous visits/stays at hospital,” Dr. Khan tweeted after visiting the jail with the government’s team on Thursday.

