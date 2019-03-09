You are here

Oil drops 1 pct as economic outlook weakens, US supply surges

With surging US oil supply also unsettling markets, Brent crude futures fell 56 cents, 0.8 percent, to settle at $65.74 a barrel. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 09 March 2019
Reuters
Oil drops 1 pct as economic outlook weakens, US supply surges

Updated 09 March 2019
Reuters
NEW YORK: Oil prices fell about 1 percent on Friday after disappointing US job growth revived concerns about a slowing global economy and weaker demand for oil.
With surging US oil supply also unsettling markets, Brent crude futures fell 56 cents, 0.8 percent, to settle at $65.74 a barrel. The international benchmark gained 1 percent for the week.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 59 cents, or 1 percent, to settle at $56.07 a barrel. WTI rose 0.5 percent for the week.
US job growth almost stalled in February, with the economy creating only 20,000 jobs amid a contraction in payrolls in construction and several other sectors. The report dragged down US stock markets, along with oil futures.
Financial markets also took a hit after comments on Thursday from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, saying the European economy was in “a period of continued weakness.”
“If we see equity markets continue to sink, it will eventually drag energy prices lower with it,” Brian LaRose, a technical analyst at United-ICAP.
The European and US economic weakness comes as growth in Asia is also slowing.
China’s dollar-denominated February exports fell 21 percent from a year earlier, representing the biggest drop in three years and far worse than analysts had expected, while imports dropped 5.2 percent.
“We’ve witnessed this week a rekindling of worries about demand growth,” said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
So far oil demand has held up, especially in China, where imports of crude remain above 10 million barrels per day (bpd). Yet a slowdown in economic growth could eventually dent fuel consumption and pressure prices.
On the supply side, oil has received support this year from output cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production in February fell to 10.136 million barrels per day (bpd), a Saudi industry source told Reuters.
US sanctions against the oil industries of OPEC members Iran and Venezuela have also supported futures.
But the United States is giving individuals and entities more time to wind down certain financial contracts or other agreements related to Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said.
Meanwhile, US crude production has increased by more than 2 million bpd since early 2018 to 12.1 million bpd, making America the world’s biggest producer.
Investment bank Jefferies said US output growth was largely being fueled by onshore shale production, which had recently benefited from investments by Exxon Mobil and Chevron.
However, US energy firms this week cut the number of oil rigs operating for a third week in a row to the lowest level in 10 months, General Electric Co’s Baker Hughes energy services firm said on Friday.

TOKYO: A lawyer representing ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn on Friday apologized for “tainting” the tycoon’s reputation by suggesting he disguise himself as a workman to leave detention on bail.
Ghosn sparked confusion and some derision by walking out of a Tokyo jail on Wednesday after more than 100 days in custody, sporting a blue construction worker’s jacket, a light blue cap and a facemask.
Lawyer Takashi Takano said the bizarre get-up was a bid to protect Ghosn’s privacy, and particularly to avoid media tracking him to the residence where he will live while out on bail.
But Takano acknowledged the plan backfired, with the world’s media instead snapping photos and filming video of Ghosn, transformed from his previously suave executive image.
“The disguise was all planned and carried out by me,” Takano wrote in a blog article posted Friday.
“Due to my amateur plan, the fame he has built over a lifetime was tainted.”
“I caused tangible and intangible damage to many people. I feel sorry about that,” he added.
Takano said his only goal had been to prevent the media from locating Ghosn’s residence.
“Not only would he not be able to have his life back but also his health would be damaged,” if the home was located, Takano said.
“The life of his family and his neighbors would be threatened. We definitely needed to avoid such situation.”
In the event, not only was Ghosn widely filmed and photographed in the bizarre disguise, including as he got into a silver minivan complete with a workman’s ladder, but media in helicopters and on motorbikes tracked the vehicle around Tokyo.
He was initially taken to Takano’s office, but was later able to leave and the exact location of his Tokyo residence remains unclear.
The day after Ghosn’s release, Japanese media devoted news programs to dissecting Ghosn’s disguise, with some stations even dressing up doubles in similar garb to discuss the outfit.
Ghosn’s release was the latest twist in a saga that has gripped the business world in Japan and beyond since his November 19 arrest.
Ghosn, who faces three charges of financial misconduct, must adhere to strict conditions in addition to the nearly $9 million he paid in bail.
He must stay in a residence in Tokyo designated by the court, with a surveillance camera installed at the door. Footage from the camera must be submitted to the court periodically.
He can only use a computer at his lawyer’s office and will not be able to access the Internet.
Takano said Ghosn’s bail will be canceled if any of the rules are violated and “he would have to return to the tough life in custody.”

