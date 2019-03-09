Council of Saudi Chambers’ women’s council elects new leaders

RIYADH: The Council of Saudi Chambers’ (CSC) Coordination Council for Women’s Affairs (CWA) held its first meeting on Thursday.
The meeting saw the election of Dr. Ahlam Adel Khawandanah as the president of the CWA, and Ayat Ahmad Abou Sulaiman and Shua’a Abdullah Al-Duhailan as her vice presidents.
Khawandanah, Abou Sulaiman and Al-Duhailan expressed their gratitude to the members in attendance following their election, and pledged to step up efforts to empower Saudi women in various fields.
The meeting discussed a number of other issues related to the employment of women, and ways in which the CWA could help them to overcome the challenges they face in Saudi society, and the private and public spheres.
They also followed up on the latest developments aimed at raising women’s participation in the labor market from 20 to 30 percent, according to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.
The attendees thanked the CSC for its constant support, and reviewed the Coordination Council’s development proposal that could help it achieve its main objectives.