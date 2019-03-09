You are here

  • Home
  • Council of Saudi Chambers’ women’s council elects new leaders
﻿

Council of Saudi Chambers’ women’s council elects new leaders

The historic first meeting of the Council of Saudi Chambers’ women affairs council in Riyadh. (Courtesy: Council of Saudi Chambers)
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA
0

Council of Saudi Chambers’ women’s council elects new leaders

  • CSC's Coordination Council for Women’s Affairs held first meeting on Thursday
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA
0

RIYADH: The Council of Saudi Chambers’ (CSC) Coordination Council for Women’s Affairs (CWA) held its first meeting on Thursday.
The meeting saw the election of Dr. Ahlam Adel Khawandanah as the president of the CWA, and Ayat Ahmad Abou Sulaiman and Shua’a Abdullah Al-Duhailan as her vice presidents.
Khawandanah, Abou Sulaiman and Al-Duhailan expressed their gratitude to the members in attendance following their election, and pledged to step up efforts to empower Saudi women in various fields.
The meeting discussed a number of other issues related to the employment of women, and ways in which the CWA could help them to overcome the challenges they face in Saudi society, and the private and public spheres.
They also followed up on the latest developments aimed at raising women’s participation in the labor market from 20 to 30 percent, according to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program.
The attendees thanked the CSC for its constant support, and reviewed the Coordination Council’s development proposal that could help it achieve its main objectives.

 

Topics: Council of Saudi Chambers women empowerment International Women’s Day 2019

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourism commission empowers women in industry
0
Middle-East
Tunisia divided over equal inheritance for women

Saudi tourism commission empowers women in industry

Updated 15 min 55 sec ago
SPA
0

Saudi tourism commission empowers women in industry

Updated 15 min 55 sec ago
SPA
0
The Saudi Commission for Heritage and Tourism (SCTH) has revealed early results for a number of initiatives launched to improve and expand the Kingdom’s tourism industry by 2020.
A report, published with the National Center for Tourism Human Resources Development (Takamul), has revealed that since its launch 474 female students benefitted from the “Your Job...Your Scholarship” program, and that 9,631 had taken part in training provided as part of the National Transformation Program 2020 (NTP).
The SCTH and Takamul plan to send a further 1,200 students abroad to study various disciplines as part of the scholarship scheme, and to train 25,000 people via the NTP by 2020.
The report also noted that 205 female tour guides had benefited from workshops run by Takamul, studying at 14 colleges across the Kingdom where tourism, hospitality, travel and event organization feature on the curriculum. Takamul aims to train 1,400 guides by 2020.
Meanwhile, the Saudi Tourism Information and Research Center has revealed that the number of female field researchers currently working in the Kingdom has reached 80, whilst the Licenses General Authority claims 988 Saudi women are now licensed to practice tourist activities across the country.
The number of craftswomen registered in the National Program for the Development of Crafts and Handicrafts, it was revealed, stands at 3,961.

Latest updates

Saudi tourism commission empowers women in industry
0
Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority participates in World Tourism Exhibition
0
KSRelief inspects projects in Somalia
0
Where We Are Going Today: Shakelicious
0
Council of Saudi Chambers’ women’s council elects new leaders
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.