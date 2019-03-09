Where We Are Going Today: Shakelicious

When I stumbled across Shakelicious quite by chance, it was one of the happiest accidents of my life.

We arrived at the colorful cafe in the Al-Rawdah district of Jeddah with no expectations. The first thing we noticed was that the interior of the cafe is very colorful and cheery, which is sure to rid you of any bad mood you might be feeling. There are also two wooden panels on opposite sides of the shop where customers can place sticky notes with any messages they want to leave.

Shakelicious employs a “create-your-own” model that allows you to assemble your ultimate milkshake. A wide variety of candy bars are laid out on the counter from which you can choose your favorites to add to the vanilla ice-cream that forms the basis of the shake, to create the perfect milkshake to suit your taste.

There are other delicious treats on the menu, too, for those looking for more than a milkshake, including a delicious fennel cake with soft-serve ice-cream, which can also be customized by adding your favorite candy.

To top it all off, the staff are all very friendly and help to make the experience of creating your perfect milkshake even more enjoyable.