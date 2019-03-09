You are here

Where We Are Going Today: Shakelicious

  • Shakelicious employs a “create-your-own” model that allows you to assemble your ultimate milkshake
When I stumbled across Shakelicious quite by chance, it was one of the happiest accidents of my life.

We arrived at the colorful cafe in the Al-Rawdah district of Jeddah with no expectations. The first thing we noticed was that the interior of the cafe is very colorful and cheery, which is sure to rid you of any bad mood you might be feeling. There are also two wooden panels on opposite sides of the shop where customers can place sticky notes with any messages they want to leave.

Shakelicious employs a “create-your-own” model that allows you to assemble your ultimate milkshake. A wide variety of candy bars are laid out on the counter from which you can choose your favorites to add to the vanilla ice-cream that forms the basis of the shake, to create the perfect milkshake to suit your taste.

There are other delicious treats on the menu, too, for those looking for more than a milkshake, including a delicious fennel cake with soft-serve ice-cream, which can also be customized by adding your favorite candy.

To top it all off, the staff are all very friendly and help to make the experience of creating your perfect milkshake even more enjoyable.

Topics: Jeddah Food restaurants

Frozen Bucket is the perfect place for ice cream lovers, as it offers an experience unlike any other you are likely to find in Jeddah.

Not only does it offer some incredible and unusual flavors, but its ice cream is made the way it was in the old days, hand-churned in a bucket. Each day’s batch is made fresh that morning and only served that day, never stored overnight.

As a result, the available flavors vary from day to day. They include deliciously unusual options such as saffron and apricot, lychee, and watermelon. If you fancy even more variety, try the banana chocolate, Shahi Kulfi or choco pie, among many others.

As the perfect finishing touch, the ice cream is served in pottery dishes that help to keep it cold for longer so that it does not melt too quickly. This small detail is a fresh and innovative idea that adds to the highly enjoyable and unique experience of sampling Frozen Bucket’s icy delights.

Topics: #WhereWeAreGoingToday Frozen Bucket restaurants refreshments

