Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority participates in World Tourism Exhibition

BERLIN, Germany: The Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) is participating in the World Tourism Exhibition through its pavilion titled “Invest in Saudi Arabia.”
The exhibition was launched on Wednesday in Berlin, and will continue until March 10. SAGIA’s participation aims to open channels of communication with world leaders in the tourism industry, and allow foreign companies to invest in the Kingdom’s leisure and hospitality sector through its pavilion.
The Red Sea project, the Amaala project, Knowledge Economic City and the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage are participating in the exhibition, which is considered one of the world’s largest specializing in travel and tourism.
The exhibition aims to enable participants to communicate with investors, tourism operators and destination developers.
SAGIA recently organized two forums in India and China, in which more than 25 agencies from the government and private sectors participated. The forums culminated in the signing of 46 agreements and the granting of eight licenses.
