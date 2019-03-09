You are here

Republicans release transcript, push back on Trump probes

US Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) (L) talks to Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) (R) during a House Rules Committee meeting at the US Capitol February 25, 2019 in Washington, DC.(Alex Wong/Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 09 March 2019
AP
WASHINGTON: House Republicans on Friday released the transcript of an interview with a Justice Department official linked to the early days of the Russia investigation, renewing their efforts to raise questions about the origins of the special counsel’s probe and pushing back on the sweeping new investigations Democrats have launched into President Donald Trump.
Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the Judiciary panel, released the transcript of a private interview with Justice Department official Bruce Ohr, who was in contact with a former British spy hired to investigate potential ties between Trump and Russia as the investigation got its start in 2016.
Collins said there would be more transcripts to come — though didn’t specify which ones — as special counsel Robert Mueller begins to wrap up the Russia probe.
The move is the latest example of Republicans’ attempts to push back against the investigations, which Trump has called “presidential harassment.” Republicans have slammed the Democrats’ new probes, saying they are an overreach and a continuation of what they say was anti-Trump bias at the Justice Department.
Collins said Republicans are going to tell the story “on how we got here,” adding that “if you ever lose context of where you come from, you lose context of what the answer may be.”
The Democratic chairman of the Judiciary panel, New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler, announced Monday that the committee was sending 81 document requests to people linked to Trump and that the panel would launch a broad investigation of the president’s political, business and personal dealings. That followed announcements of similar investigations from the House intelligence committee and its oversight panel.
Ohr was a key figure in an investigation launched by Republicans in 2017 that looked at whether officials in the Justice Department were biased or conspired against Trump as he campaigned for the presidency. Ohr is a longtime Justice Department official who attracted scrutiny in part because of his wife’s job at a political research firm that hired a former British spy, Christopher Steele, to investigate Trump’s Russian ties.
Ohr himself was a longtime contact of Steele, and told members of Congress that he passed along certain information that Steele gave to FBI and Justice Department officials who, in 2016, were investigating Russia’s efforts to influence the election.
According to the transcript, as The Associated Press reported in August, Ohr told lawmakers how Steele had revealed to him that Russian intelligence believed it had Trump “over a barrel,” suggesting a possibility of compromising information.
The information Steele gathered for his research was compiled into a dossier. Collins said Friday that he remained concerned that the dossier, which he said included “unverified” and “salacious” details, was later used by the FBI to apply for and receive a secret warrant to monitor the communications of a Trump campaign aide, Carter Page.
Democrats have maintained throughout the GOP investigation in 2017 and 2018 that it was merely a distraction from Mueller’s investigation — and closed it promptly when they won the majority.
Neither Nadler nor the chairman of the oversight panel, Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings, commented on Collins’ release of the Ohr transcript. Other Democrats on the panel said Friday that they support transparency but view the release as an effort to undermine Mueller.
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin said the panel has “very serious matters” to investigate. “They are basically posting graffiti with all of these sideshow escapades,” Raskin said of Republicans.

For Pakistani Kashmiris, a sense of the grave inside their bunkers

Updated 33 min 16 sec ago
AFP
For Pakistani Kashmiris, a sense of the grave inside their bunkers

  • The nuclear-armed neighbors regularly send shells and gunfire across the de facto border in Kashmir
  • Several civilians and soldiers died in the recent shelling on both sides
Updated 33 min 16 sec ago
AFP
DHANNA, Pakistan: Chaudhry Hakam Deen has a bunker — a cold, damp hole dug in the ground — next to his home where he and his family have often taken refuge amid soaring tensions with India.
Spending the night inside, he said, “feels like sitting in a graveyard.”
The shelter dates from the Kargil conflict, a skirmish between India and Pakistan in disputed Kashmir in 1999.
Twenty years later, the nuclear-armed neighbors are again at loggerheads.
The latest crisis was sparked by a February 14 suicide bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 40 Indian paramilitaries, and was claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group.
In its aftermath, New Delhi and Islamabad launched tit-for-tat air strikes on each other’s territory, igniting fears of fresh conflict in South Asia.
The nuclear-armed neighbors regularly send shells and gunfire across the de facto border in Kashmir, known as the Line of Control, or LoC.
But as they stumbled to the brink of war in recent weeks, there was a surge in the already-heavy firing, and families such as Deen’s found the bunkers a miserable refuge.
Deen’s shelter, a stone’s throw from his house in the village of Dhanna some five kilometers (three miles) from the LoC, is as tiny as it is uncomfortable: just four feet (one meter) long and three feet wide.
Most adults cannot stand beneath its low ceiling, forced to sit or squat on cardboard or carpets, huddled around a mud stove whose smoke makes the inhabitants cough.
“When shelling starts we take our children... inside the bunker,” Deen says, looking down.
“They don’t have strength in their legs to even walk to the bunker, they don’t eat anything inside out of fear,” he adds.
For his older brother Chaudhry Maqbool, being in the bunker is worse than just being in a cemetery: it feels like sitting in a grave itself.
The white and blue walls of Deen’s home are studded with holes, some the size of a fist. One shell landed in his kitchen, while another broke an outside door.
He has piled sandbags at the entrance to his bunker. But in the event of an explosion, the packed earth walls and the roof of branches and plastic sheets may not be enough to protect those huddled inside.

Several civilians and soldiers died in the recent shelling on both sides of the LoC.
In Dhanna, the shelling was so intense that most of the 2,000 villagers fled. Only a handful stayed to protect their property.
An AFP correspondent saw a dozen houses, a health center and a service station that had been hit by the Indian strikes.
The women and children of Deen’s family were finally evacuated to the nearby town of Kotli, which was less exposed.
Tensions may have eased for now, but overall the shelling has increased dramatically since 2016, and locals fear worse is to come.
“This is a valley of fear. Life is at a standstill here,” said Sardar Javed, a local journalist.
“When people hear a sound they become nervous. They don’t know what will happen to them the next moment.”
Another resident, Ulfat Bibi, simply fortified her house, reinforcing the thickness of the walls and ceiling.
Still, the grandmother in her 50s says, each time the shelling begins it feels like the “world has come to an end.”
She and her family cannot flee, however, for fear of losing their two buffalo — their only assets.
At Bibi’s side, her 35-year-old daughter-in-law, Jameela Akhtar, is holding her two children, aged two and five.
Their eyes look into the distance, and they appear afraid.
They “are so terrified that they have become psychotic,” their mother says.

Topics: Pakistan India

