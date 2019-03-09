Japanese woman honored by Guinness as oldest person at 116

You are here

Age is traditionally respected in Japan, meaning people stay active and feel useful into their 80s and beyond. (File/AFP)
TOKYO: A 116-year-old Japanese woman who loves playing the board game Othello was honored Saturday as the world’s oldest living person by Guinness World Records.
The global authority on records officially recognized Kane Tanaka in a ceremony at the nursing home where she lives in Fukuoka, in Japan’s southwest. Her family and the mayor were present to celebrate.
Tanaka was born Jan. 2, 1903, the seventh among eight children. She married Hideo Tanaka in 1922, and they had four children and adopted another child.
She is usually up by 6 a.m. and enjoys studying mathematics.
The previous oldest living person was another Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako, who died in July at age 117. The oldest person prior to Miyako was also Japanese.
Japanese tend to exhibit longevity and dominate the oldest-person list. Although changing dietary habits mean obesity has been rising, it’s still relatively rare in a nation whose culinary tradition focuses on fish, rice, vegetables and other food low in fat. Age is also traditionally respected here, meaning people stay active and feel useful into their 80s and beyond.
But Tanaka has a ways to go before she is the oldest person ever, an achievement of a French woman, Jeanne Louise Calment, who lived to 122 years, according to Guinness World Records.
Guinness said the world’s oldest man is still under investigation after the man who had the honors, Masazo Nonaka, living on the Japanese northernmost island of Hokkaido, died in January at 113.

Topics: Japan

Traditional Balinese mud bath draws the crowds

DENPASAR, Indonesia: A day after Indonesia’s holiday island of Bali fell quiet for the annual “Day of Silence” festival, hundreds joined a mud bath purification ritual which has been recently revived after a sixty-year hiatus.
The mud bath, known locally as Mebuug-buugan, is believed to purify and remove bad luck and negative energy.
Men, women and children, wearing sarongs and traditional head gear, collected lumps of mud from a mangrove forest in Kedonganan village, just outside the town of Denpasar on Friday, and smeared themselves as part of the purification ritual.
It comes a day after Nyepi, a Balinese festival where Hindus — plus non-Hindus and tourists on the island — are expected to stay home and self-reflect, while flights, lights and the Internet are all stopped.
In the past, participants were naked during the mud festivities, but in the mid-twentieth century locals grew more uncomfortable with public nudity.
The festivities were halted for six decades, until being revived three years ago — on the understanding that the concept of the ritual would change so participants were allowed to wear clothes.
Villagers of all ages smeared mud on anyone in the vicinity, after praying for safety and good fortunes.
After the mud bath ritual they headed to the nearest beach together to rinse the dirt and ward off evil spirits.
The ritual has been popular since its return, and dozens of tourists watched on the sidelines and snapped pictures to capture the moments which once disappeared for decades.
On Wednesday, a day before Nyepi, the island held its annual ritual to ward off demons and evil spirits.
In the parade, colorful effigies known as Ogoh-Ogoh were paraded through the streets before being burned, representing renewal and purification.
Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country but more than 80 percent of Bali’s population identify as Hindu and practice a local version of the religion.

