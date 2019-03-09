You are here

Traditional Balinese mud bath draws the crowds

The mud bath is known locally as Mebuug-buugan. (AFP)
Villagers of all ages smeared mud on anyone in the vicinity, after praying for safety and good fortunes. (AFP)
In the past, participants were naked during the mud festivities. (AFP)
Updated 09 March 2019
AFP
  The mud bath is believed to purify and remove bad luck and negative energy
  Dozens of tourists watched on the sidelines and snapped pictures to capture the moments
Updated 09 March 2019
AFP
DENPASAR, Indonesia: A day after Indonesia’s holiday island of Bali fell quiet for the annual “Day of Silence” festival, hundreds joined a mud bath purification ritual which has been recently revived after a sixty-year hiatus.
The mud bath, known locally as Mebuug-buugan, is believed to purify and remove bad luck and negative energy.
Men, women and children, wearing sarongs and traditional head gear, collected lumps of mud from a mangrove forest in Kedonganan village, just outside the town of Denpasar on Friday, and smeared themselves as part of the purification ritual.
It comes a day after Nyepi, a Balinese festival where Hindus — plus non-Hindus and tourists on the island — are expected to stay home and self-reflect, while flights, lights and the Internet are all stopped.
In the past, participants were naked during the mud festivities, but in the mid-twentieth century locals grew more uncomfortable with public nudity.
The festivities were halted for six decades, until being revived three years ago — on the understanding that the concept of the ritual would change so participants were allowed to wear clothes.
Villagers of all ages smeared mud on anyone in the vicinity, after praying for safety and good fortunes.
After the mud bath ritual they headed to the nearest beach together to rinse the dirt and ward off evil spirits.
The ritual has been popular since its return, and dozens of tourists watched on the sidelines and snapped pictures to capture the moments which once disappeared for decades.
On Wednesday, a day before Nyepi, the island held its annual ritual to ward off demons and evil spirits.
In the parade, colorful effigies known as Ogoh-Ogoh were paraded through the streets before being burned, representing renewal and purification.
Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country but more than 80 percent of Bali’s population identify as Hindu and practice a local version of the religion.

‘Simpsons’ creators drop classic episode featuring Michael Jackson

Updated 09 March 2019
AFP
  The move appears to be the first such artistic ban in the US since the documentary aired on HBO earlier this week
  "It feels clearly the only choice to make," Simpsons executive producer said
Updated 09 March 2019
AFP
NEW YORK: The creators of “The Simpsons” have shelved one of the animated series’ classic episodes because it features Michael Jackson’s voice, the show’s executive producer told The Wall Street Journal Friday.
Simpsons producers made the unanimous decision after viewing the bombshell documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which revives pedophilia accusations against the late megastar in excruciating detail.
“It feels clearly the only choice to make,” Simpsons executive producer James L. Brooks told the WSJ.
The move appears to be the first such artistic ban in the United States since the documentary aired on US network HBO earlier this week. Several radio stations in Canada, New Zealand and Australia have stripped Jackson songs from their playlists in light of the film.
The 1991 episode in question sees Homer Simpson meet a mental hospital patient who believes he is the popstar Michael Jackson, and speaks in the star’s signature high pitch.
Entitled “Stark Raving Dad,” the segment that aired on Fox in the show’s third season triggered intense fan speculation because Jackson’s name was not in the credits.
But just last year, Simpsons creator Matt Groening confirmed Jackson had indeed done the voice work — but not the song bit.
“When it came time to sing the songs, he had a soundalike singer,” Groening told Australian television.
“And he stood there and watched the guy who was so nervous, who had to sound like Michael Jackson.”
Brooks told the paper the episode had been one of his favorites — but that pulling it was necessary in light of the documentary.
“This was a treasured episode. There are a lot of great memories we have wrapped up in that one, and this certainly doesn’t allow them to remain,” Brooks said, citing “evidence of monstrous behavior.”
Prior to his 2009 death, Jackson emphatically denied molesting children, and was acquitted of child abuse charges in 2005 after a dramatic trial.
The late superstar’s estate has smeared the documentary as a “posthumous character assassination,” and is suing HBO for $100 million.
Brooks told the paper the Simpsons episode would be removed from streaming services, TV stations and box sets, a process that “has started.”
“I’m against book burning of any kind. But this is our book, and we’re allowed to take out a chapter,” Brooks said.

