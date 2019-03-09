Human rights center records over 25,000 Houthi violations in Taiz

The Human Rights Information and Training Center in Yemen exposed thousands of violations and crimes committed by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Taiz since the start of Yemen’s war, Saudi press agency reported Friday.

The report, titled “Taiz – the longest siege in history,” documented thousands of Houthi violations and crimes from March 21, 2015 to Jan. 31.

The report, which was discussed during the 40th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, said Houthis committed around 27,607 violations during the 1441-day siege.

The militias killed around 3,279 civilians and injured around 16,402.

The team also recorded around 196 civilian hostages taken by Houthis.

The report said the international indifference despite all the violations by Houthis increases the tragedy.