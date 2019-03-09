Israel hits Gaza in response to ‘projectile’: army

You are here

An explosion is seen in northern Gaza City after an airstrike by Israeli forces on June 20, 2018. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 March 2019
  • Security officials in Gaza said the strikes had not caused any casualties
  • The Gaza Strip has been the scene of mass protests and clashes since late March last year
GAZA CITY: Israeli forces said Saturday they had launched several strikes against Hamas sites in Gaza in response to a projectile launched from the besieged coastal territory the night before.
“IDF fighter jets and aircraft struck several military targets in a Hamas compound in the southern Gaza Strip and underground structures in the northern Gaza Strip,” it said in a statement.
“The strike was conducted in response to the projectile that was launched from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory” as well as the “balloons carrying explosive devices” into Israel and attempts to damage “security infrastructure,” it said.
Security officials in Gaza said the strikes had not caused any casualties.
A Palestinian was killed and at least 45 others wounded by Israeli fire Friday in new protests and clashes along the Gaza border, the enclave’s health ministry said.
An Israeli army spokesman said around 8,400 demonstrators had gathered along a barrier between the blockaded territory and Israel, throwing explosive devices and rocks and setting fire to tires.
The Gaza Strip has been the scene of mass protests and clashes since late March last year.
Demonstrators have been calling for Palestinian refugees and their descendants to be allowed to return to former homes now inside Israel.
Israeli officials say that amounts to calling for the Jewish state’s destruction.
At least 253 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the rallies began, the majority shot during weekly border protests and others hit by tank fire or air strikes in response to violence from Gaza.
Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.
Israel and Hamas, which has controlled the blockaded Gaza Strip for over a decade, have fought three wars since 2008.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Algeria orders early university holiday as students spur protests

Updated 59 min 22 sec ago
Reuters
0

  • The Higher Education Ministry’s decision came a day after tens of thousands of demonstrators packed central Algiers
  • Algerians desperate for jobs and angry at unemployment, corruption and an elderly elite seen as out of touch with the young have taken to the streets
ALGIERS: Algerian authorities on Saturday ordered an early start to the spring university holiday, an apparent attempt to weaken two weeks of student-led protests against President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.
The Higher Education Ministry’s decision came a day after tens of thousands of demonstrators packed central Algiers to challenge the veteran leader’s 20-year-old rule in the biggest protests in the capital in 28 years.
Without giving a reason for the move, the Ministry said in a decree that the spring break would be brought forward by 10 days, starting on Sunday instead of March 20.
Algerians desperate for jobs and angry at unemployment, corruption and an elderly elite seen as out of touch with the young have taken to the streets since Feb. 22 to protest the 82-year-old’s plans to seek a fifth term in an April 18 election.
Many of the demonstrations — the largest since 1991 when the army canceled elections Islamists were poised to win — started at university premises before spilling out onto the streets.
The ailing Bouteflika is in hospital in Geneva and has rarely been seen in public since suffering a stroke in 2013.
On Thursday he issued his first warning to protesters, saying the unrest, now entering its third week, could create chaos in the oil- and natural gas-producing North African country.
Bouteflika has offered to limit his term after the election and has vowed to change the “system” that runs the country, but the protest movement has galvanized discontent among different sectors, particularly students and young families.
Some long-time allies of Bouteflika, including members of the ruling party, have expressed support for the protesters, revealing cracks within a ruling elite long seen as invincible.
Friday’s protests were largely peaceful but some clashes between youths and police broke out in the evening and state media said 110 protesters and 112 policemen had been hurt in the unrest.

Topics: Algeria

