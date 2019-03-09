You are here

For Pakistani Kashmiris, a sense of the grave inside their bunkers

Pakistani Kashmiri resident Chaudhry Hakam Deen sits with relatives in their bunker next to their house in Dhanna village, near the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-administered Kashmir during a cross-border shelling by Indian troops. (AFP)
Updated 09 March 2019
AFP
DHANNA, Pakistan: Chaudhry Hakam Deen has a bunker — a cold, damp hole dug in the ground — next to his home where he and his family have often taken refuge amid soaring tensions with India.
Spending the night inside, he said, “feels like sitting in a graveyard.”
The shelter dates from the Kargil conflict, a skirmish between India and Pakistan in disputed Kashmir in 1999.
Twenty years later, the nuclear-armed neighbors are again at loggerheads.
The latest crisis was sparked by a February 14 suicide bombing in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 40 Indian paramilitaries, and was claimed by a Pakistan-based militant group.
In its aftermath, New Delhi and Islamabad launched tit-for-tat air strikes on each other’s territory, igniting fears of fresh conflict in South Asia.
The nuclear-armed neighbors regularly send shells and gunfire across the de facto border in Kashmir, known as the Line of Control, or LoC.
But as they stumbled to the brink of war in recent weeks, there was a surge in the already-heavy firing, and families such as Deen’s found the bunkers a miserable refuge.
Deen’s shelter, a stone’s throw from his house in the village of Dhanna some five kilometers (three miles) from the LoC, is as tiny as it is uncomfortable: just four feet (one meter) long and three feet wide.
Most adults cannot stand beneath its low ceiling, forced to sit or squat on cardboard or carpets, huddled around a mud stove whose smoke makes the inhabitants cough.
“When shelling starts we take our children... inside the bunker,” Deen says, looking down.
“They don’t have strength in their legs to even walk to the bunker, they don’t eat anything inside out of fear,” he adds.
For his older brother Chaudhry Maqbool, being in the bunker is worse than just being in a cemetery: it feels like sitting in a grave itself.
The white and blue walls of Deen’s home are studded with holes, some the size of a fist. One shell landed in his kitchen, while another broke an outside door.
He has piled sandbags at the entrance to his bunker. But in the event of an explosion, the packed earth walls and the roof of branches and plastic sheets may not be enough to protect those huddled inside.

Several civilians and soldiers died in the recent shelling on both sides of the LoC.
In Dhanna, the shelling was so intense that most of the 2,000 villagers fled. Only a handful stayed to protect their property.
An AFP correspondent saw a dozen houses, a health center and a service station that had been hit by the Indian strikes.
The women and children of Deen’s family were finally evacuated to the nearby town of Kotli, which was less exposed.
Tensions may have eased for now, but overall the shelling has increased dramatically since 2016, and locals fear worse is to come.
“This is a valley of fear. Life is at a standstill here,” said Sardar Javed, a local journalist.
“When people hear a sound they become nervous. They don’t know what will happen to them the next moment.”
Another resident, Ulfat Bibi, simply fortified her house, reinforcing the thickness of the walls and ceiling.
Still, the grandmother in her 50s says, each time the shelling begins it feels like the “world has come to an end.”
She and her family cannot flee, however, for fear of losing their two buffalo — their only assets.
At Bibi’s side, her 35-year-old daughter-in-law, Jameela Akhtar, is holding her two children, aged two and five.
Their eyes look into the distance, and they appear afraid.
They “are so terrified that they have become psychotic,” their mother says.

Topics: Pakistan India

Citizenship stripping of Daesh teenager ‘stain’ on UK government conscience: Labour MP

Updated 38 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
0

Citizenship stripping of Daesh teenager 'stain' on UK government conscience: Labour MP

  • The opposition Labour party said the move to leave an innocent child in a refugee camp, where infant mortality rates are high, was morally reprehensible
  • A lawmaker in the ruling Conservative party said it smacked of populism over principle
Updated 38 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
0

LONDON: Britain’s decision to strip a teenage girl of her citizenship after she joined Daesh in Syria was described as a "stain on the conscience" of the government on Saturday after her three-week old son died.

Shamima Begum was stripped of her citizenship on security grounds last month, leaving her in a detention camp in Syria where her baby died, the third of the 19-year-old's infant children to die since she travelled to Syria in 2015.
The opposition Labour party said the move to leave an innocent child in a refugee camp, where infant mortality rates are high, was morally reprehensible. A lawmaker in the ruling Conservative party said it smacked of populism over principle.
"The tragic death of Shamima Begum's baby, Jarrah, is a stain on the conscience of this government," Diane Abbott, the opposition home affairs spokeswoman said.
"The Home Secretary (interior minister) failed this British child and he has a lot to answer for."


Found in a refugee camp in February, an unrepentant Begum sparked a debate in Britain and other European capitals as to whether a teenager with a terrorist fighter's child should be left in a war zone to fend for herself.
More broadly it has shown the predicament that governments face when weighing the ethical, legal and security ramifications of allowing militants and their families to return.
Begum left London aged 15 with two other schoolgirls to join Daesh. She married Yago Riedijk, a Dutch Daesh fighter who is being held in a Kurdish detention centre in northeastern Syria.
After giving interviews to the media in which she said she did not regret travelling to Syria and had not been fazed by the sight of severed heads, she asked to be able to return to London to bring up her baby.
However Home Secretary Sajid Javid withdrew Begum's citizenship, saying his priority was the safety and security of Britain and the people who lived there.
Polls suggested the move was popular with a majority of Britons but it drew criticism from opposition parties and human rights lawyers, and disquiet among some lawmakers within Prime Minister Theresa May's party who felt that Britain was exporting its own problems.
Phillip Lee, a former justice minister and member of May's party, said he had been deeply concerned by the decision.
"Clearly Shamima Begum holds abhorrent views," he told BBC Radio. "But she was a child. She is a product of our society ... and I think we had a moral responsibility to her and to her baby, Jarrah.
"I was troubled by the decision. It seemed driven by a populism, not by any principle that I recognised."
Two senior members of the government said on Saturday that the death was a tragedy but that the home secretary took the decision on grounds of national security.
"Any baby dying is an absolute tragedy, and that was a British baby," the leader of parliament Andrea Leadsom told Reuters. "But nevertheless the home secretary's core job is to protect the people of the United Kingdom.
"I support his decision."

Topics: Daesh Labour UK

