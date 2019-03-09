You are here

Britain’s parliament leader ‘deeply disappointed’ with EU’s Brexit proposal

Britain's Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on February 26, 2019. (AFP)
LONDON: Andrea Leadsom, the leader of Britain’s parliament, said she was deeply disappointed with the latest Brexit proposal from Brussels and said she wondered what game the European Union was playing.
“There is still hope but I have to say I’m deeply disappointed with what we’re hearing coming out of the EU,” Leadsom told Reuters. “I do have to ask myself what game are they playing here.”

Washington protesters demand ‘regime change’ in Iran

  • Some of the protestors held portraits of Maryam Rajavi, leader of a banned opposition group in Iran
  • Trump administration accused Iran of destabilizing the Middle East region
WASHINGTON: Hundreds of people turned out in Washington Friday demanding regime change in Iran and denouncing “atrocity toward the people” under Tehran’s regime.
Protesters waved Iranian flags as they chanted for “regime change now” — with some holding portraits of Maryam Rajavi, leader of the People’s Mujahedin, an Iranian opposition group banned in the country.
“The regime inside Iran is doing so much atrocity toward the people. Iran in whole has been destroyed by this regime,” said Michael Passi, an Iranian-American engineer.
“There are a lot of executions, a lot of tortures and a lot of export of terrorism by this regime,” he alleged.
“We want separation of religion and the state,” added Mina Entezari, an Arizona-based designer who was a political prisoner in Iran for seven years. “We want freedom for people.”
The administration of US President Donald Trump consistently blasts a lack of freedoms in Iran and its “destabilizing” influence on the Middle East.
A firm adversary of the Islamic republic, he has reimplemented harsh economic sanctions — but Washington insists it is not pushing for regime change, only a change to Iran’s policy in areas including missile development and support for militant groups.
“I’m 100 percent behind President Trump’s policy,” Passi said. “The only language that this Iranian regime understands is a language of force.”

