Citizenship stripping of Daesh teenager 'stain' on UK government conscience: Labour MP

Shamima Begum was stripped of her citizenship on security grounds last month, leaving her in a detention camp in Syria where her baby died. (File/Reuters)
Updated 09 March 2019
Arab News
  • The opposition Labour party said the move to leave an innocent child in a refugee camp, where infant mortality rates are high, was morally reprehensible
  • A lawmaker in the ruling Conservative party said it smacked of populism over principle
Updated 09 March 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Britain’s decision to strip a teenage girl of her citizenship after she joined Daesh in Syria was described as a "stain on the conscience" of the government on Saturday after her three-week old son died.

Shamima Begum was stripped of her citizenship on security grounds last month, leaving her in a detention camp in Syria where her baby died, the third of the 19-year-old's infant children to die since she travelled to Syria in 2015.
The opposition Labour party said the move to leave an innocent child in a refugee camp, where infant mortality rates are high, was morally reprehensible. A lawmaker in the ruling Conservative party said it smacked of populism over principle.
"The tragic death of Shamima Begum's baby, Jarrah, is a stain on the conscience of this government," Diane Abbott, the opposition home affairs spokeswoman said.
"The Home Secretary (interior minister) failed this British child and he has a lot to answer for."


Found in a refugee camp in February, an unrepentant Begum sparked a debate in Britain and other European capitals as to whether a teenager with a terrorist fighter's child should be left in a war zone to fend for herself.
More broadly it has shown the predicament that governments face when weighing the ethical, legal and security ramifications of allowing militants and their families to return.
Begum left London aged 15 with two other schoolgirls to join Daesh. She married Yago Riedijk, a Dutch Daesh fighter who is being held in a Kurdish detention centre in northeastern Syria.
After giving interviews to the media in which she said she did not regret travelling to Syria and had not been fazed by the sight of severed heads, she asked to be able to return to London to bring up her baby.
However Home Secretary Sajid Javid withdrew Begum's citizenship, saying his priority was the safety and security of Britain and the people who lived there.
Polls suggested the move was popular with a majority of Britons but it drew criticism from opposition parties and human rights lawyers, and disquiet among some lawmakers within Prime Minister Theresa May's party who felt that Britain was exporting its own problems.
Phillip Lee, a former justice minister and member of May's party, said he had been deeply concerned by the decision.
"Clearly Shamima Begum holds abhorrent views," he told BBC Radio. "But she was a child. She is a product of our society ... and I think we had a moral responsibility to her and to her baby, Jarrah.
"I was troubled by the decision. It seemed driven by a populism, not by any principle that I recognised."
Two senior members of the government said on Saturday that the death was a tragedy but that the home secretary took the decision on grounds of national security.
"Any baby dying is an absolute tragedy, and that was a British baby," the leader of parliament Andrea Leadsom told Reuters. "But nevertheless the home secretary's core job is to protect the people of the United Kingdom.
"I support his decision."



Parents of British tourist missing in Guatemala make emotional plea

This handout photo obtained March 9, 2019 courtesy of the Lucie Blackman Trust shows British national Catherine Shaw, 23, who was last seen Monday, March 4, 2019 at a hotel in San Juan La Laguna, Guatemala, near the country's fabled Lake Atitlan, about 75 kilometers (45 miles) west of the capital Guatemala City. (AFP)
Updated 12 min 39 sec ago
AFP


Parents of British tourist missing in Guatemala make emotional plea

  • She had been traveling in Guatemala for two weeks having previously been in Mexico and California, leaving home in England in September 2018, according to the charity
Updated 12 min 39 sec ago
AFP


GUATEMALA CITY: The parents of a British tourist who has been missing in Guatemala for the past five days launched an emotional appeal for her return Saturday as authorities continued their investigation.
Catherine Shaw, 23, was last seen Monday at a hotel in San Juan La Laguna near the country’s fabled Lake Atitlan, about 75 kilometers (45 miles) west of the capital Guatemala City.
The area is famous for its lakes beneath towering volcanoes. Lake Atitlan is one of Guatemala’s main tourist attractions.
Her parents put up a video appeal on the Twitter account of the Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity that provides support to the families who have relatives missing, murdered or in a crisis abroad.
“Hello Catherine, we’ve been out of touch for five days and we, your family, your friends, we really need to know you’re happy and that you’re well. So please get in touch, get in touch with us, and we really need you home,” said her mother, who did not provide her name on the video.
“If anybody has any information, at all, please contact us, the Lucie Blackman Trust, or the police,” added her father. “Please come home, sweetheart.”
Shaw was described as being five feet seven inches tall (170 centimeters) and of slim build, with blonde hair, blue eyes and piercings in her nose, lip and ears.
She had been traveling in Guatemala for two weeks having previously been in Mexico and California, leaving home in England in September 2018, according to the charity.
Eduardo Smith, the British embassy spokesman, told Prensa Libre that embassy staff were working with Guatemalan police on the case.




